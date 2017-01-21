Knuth Previews New Math Section For 'The Art of Computer Programming' (stanford.edu) 33
In 1962, 24-year-old Donald Knuth began writing The Art of Computer Programming -- and 55 years later, he's still working on it. An anonymous reader quotes Knuth's web site at Stanford: Volume 4B will begin with a special section called 'Mathematical Preliminaries Redux', which extends the 'Mathematical Preliminaries' of Section 1.2 in Volume 1 to things that I didn't know about in the 1960s. Most of this new material deals with probabilities and expectations of random events; there's also an introduction to the theory of martingales.
You can have a sneak preview by looking at the current draft of pre-fascicle 5a (52 pages), last updated 18 January 2017. As usual, rewards will be given to whoever is first to find and report errors or to make valuable suggestions. I'm particularly interested in receiving feedback about the exercises (of which there are 125) and their answers (of which there are 125).
Over the years Knuth gave out over $20,000 in rewards, though most people didn't cash his highly-coveted "hexadecimal checks", and in 2008 Knuth switched to honorary "hexadecimal certificates". In 2014 Knuth complained about the "dumbing down" of computer science history, and his standards remain high. In his most-recent update, 79-year-old Knuth reminds readers that "There's stuff in here that isn't in Wikipedia yet!"
I was with you until "I taught myself PHP."
Similarly, one could argue that a many medical-related treatments are competently performed by people who do not have the benefit of a medical school education. I haven't heard that Knuth considers mastery of, or even familiarity with, his books to be a requirement for writing code.
Donald Knuth is an elitist. It is not necessary to have a background in mathematics to write software. I taught myself PHP and I certainly don't have any kind of mathematics background whatsoever. It isn't dumbing down as he claims. It's about creating opportunities. If you can code and you can do it well without mathematics, so be it. The math side is for those that want to do research. I work in the real world
In the "Art of Computer Programming" context mathematics includes various things related to the performance of algorithms (code). Such things are useful, even essential, well beyond the domain of research, in many areas of the real world of software development (coding).
Such things are useful, even essential, well beyond the domain of research, in many areas of the real world of software development (coding).
Shhhhhh! We need monkeys to "code" the web pages, as long as they don't know the math code monkeys get grapes, they'll be happy with their cucumber slices.
It is not necessary to have a background in mathematics to write software.
No, but high level math is certainly useful for creating the binary code, on which the assembly code is based, on which the compiler is based, on which the language is based, on which you write software.
That's why in my workplace we have actual engineers churning out shitty code instead of CS graduates who could produce wonderful and efficient code if they had some clue where to start. If you can't even answer the question "what's a fourier transform?" then you are doomed to attempt to solve many problems in ways that will take orders of magnitude more time than really shitty code from someone who can.
Donald Knuth is an elitist. It is not necessary to have a background in mathematics to write software. I taught myself PHP and I certainly don't have any kind of mathematics background whatsoever. It isn't dumbing down as he claims. It's about creating opportunities. If you can code and you can do it well without mathematics, so be it. The math side is for those that want to do research. I work in the real world
Donald Knuth is an elitist. It is not necessary to have a background in mathematics to write software.
God is an elitist. It is not necessary to have a background in astrophysics to create the Heavens and the Earth.
I taught myself PHP and I certainly don't have any kind of mathematics background whatsoever.
God taught Himself PHP and He certainly doesn't have any kind of mathematics background whatsoever.
So if God programmed the Heavens and the Earth with PHP, it would explain why the world is so fucked up, and we have no chance of fixing it.
You just think you taught yourself PHP . . . but lacking any kind of mathematics background, you don't have the skills necessary to judge that.
So, you taught yourself PHP and can call whatsisname irrelevant?
I can only hope I can somehow track your screen name to the name on your resume and get it shitcanned before it hits my desk.
bought Knuth's 3 books in the 80s
