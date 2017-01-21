Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
NASA Space Earth Government The Almighty Buck Science

NASA Is Planning Mission To An Asteroid Worth $10 Quintillion (usatoday.com) 6

Posted by BeauHD from the rags-to-riches dept.
New submitter kugo2006 writes: NASA announced a plan to research 16 Psyche, an asteroid potentially as large as Mars and primarily composed of Iron and Nickel. The rock is unique in that it has an exposed core, likely a result of a series of collisions, according to Lindy Elkins-Tanton, Psyche's principal investigator. The mission's spacecraft would launch in 2023 and arrive in 2030. According to Global News, Elkins-Tanton calculates that the iron in 16 Psyche would be worth $10,000 quadrillion ($10 quintillion).

NASA Is Planning Mission To An Asteroid Worth $10 Quintillion More | Reply

NASA Is Planning Mission To An Asteroid Worth $10 Quintillion

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Wasn't there something about a PASCAL programmer knowing the value of everything and the Wirth of nothing?

Close