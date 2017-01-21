Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


NASA Is Planning Mission To An Asteroid Worth $10 Quintillion (usatoday.com) 233

Posted by BeauHD from the rags-to-riches dept.
New submitter kugo2006 writes: NASA announced a plan to research 16 Psyche, an asteroid potentially as large as Mars and primarily composed of Iron and Nickel. The rock is unique in that it has an exposed core, likely a result of a series of collisions, according to Lindy Elkins-Tanton, Psyche's principal investigator. The mission's spacecraft would launch in 2023 and arrive in 2030. According to Global News, Elkins-Tanton calculates that the iron in 16 Psyche would be worth $10,000 quadrillion ($10 quintillion).

  • How large?!? (Score:5, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 21, 2017 @02:06AM (#53709709)

    "Potentially as large as Mars"? According to Wikipedia: Psyche16: 200km in diameter. Mars: 6800km in diameter

    • LoL, you noticed that too. :D

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Calydor ( 739835 )

        I read that line and wondered why it wasn't listed as a planet if it was as large as one.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by elrous0 ( 869638 )

      "Potentially as large as Mars"?

      Reminds me of my old football coach, ever the optimist.

      Sports Reporter: "Coach, your quarterback just fumbled the ball several times and threw nothing but interceptions."

      Coach: "Yeah, but he has POTENTIAL."

      • That reminds me of John Elway on Trevor Siemian. Siemian was the last quarterback drafted that year. He had already lined up a job in real estate because he figured he might not be drafted - he wasn't that good. Fans were surprised and a bit dismayed when Elway drafted him for the Broncos, who were a powerful team -they won the Superbowl that year. Elway said Siemian "has potential".

        It turns out that in his first year as a starter Siemian had a an 18-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio and an 84.6 passer

    • Re:How large?!? (Score:5, Informative)

      by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Saturday January 21, 2017 @02:52AM (#53709809)

      "Potentially as large as Mars"? According to Wikipedia: Psyche16: 200km in diameter. Mars: 6800km in diameter

      That was mangled in the summary, but TFA says that it may be the remaining core of a planet destroyed in a collision, that was potentially as large as Mars.

        Hmm. Wasn't the Earth in its early days hit by a Mars sized object, which also happened to create the Moon?

    • Re:How large?!? (Score:4, Informative)

      by Jack9 ( 11421 ) on Saturday January 21, 2017 @04:40AM (#53709987)

      Google: asteroid belt mass

      The entirety of the asteroid belt is just over 4% of the moon. There are very few large chunks by any sci-fi standard. Why anyone would go to the very far and dangerous belt, when you can just strip mine the moon (which has caught a very large number of asteroid impacts over the millennia). This is the same as the humans living on Mars nonsense. It's impractical and currently impossible.

      • Living on Mars is certainly not impossible, we have the technology. We just need to deal with risk, accidents and deaths, health issues, the incredible expense of getting a colony set up, and the idea of going without iPhones, health care, toilet paper and any form of luxury so we can pay for the ongoing resupply missions. So sure, it's a little impractical at the moment. But not impossible.
      • Because fucking with a moon that orbits your planet and is partially responsible for water levels, tides, et al is beyond retarded. Then it's not really exposed Then you also have the decades of treaties governing the ban of commercial exploitation of the moon. We also know exactly how exposed these resources are (eg directly on the surface of the asteroid).

        So why would anyone? Because they've thought about it for more than 2 seconds and seem to actually have studied the issue. And the Space Act's legali

      • I guess the moon is still massive enough to have significant gravity. I don't know how he numbers work out, but it's possible that the extra energy needed to boost iron out of the moon's gravity well exceeds the cost to mine the astroid, depending on where the end product is going.

      • The entirety of the asteroid belt is just over 4% of the moon. There are very few large chunks by any sci-fi standard. Why anyone would go to the very far and dangerous belt, when you can just strip mine the moon

        You would go there precisely because those bodies have almost no gravity; you can land on them and take off with almost no fuel. In fact, you can simply tow them into lunar or earth orbit with almost no fuel.

        I'm not sure why you think the asteroid belt is "dangerous"; it's not the whirling mass of r

    • They meant the hype for the asteroid is almost as large as Mars. This steely space rock is gonna be uuuuuuuuuge!

    • I think they might mean it is likely a planet core of iron and potentially the same size as Mars' core.

      The journalism curriculum needs a lot more basic science in it.

  • economics (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 21, 2017 @02:07AM (#53709711)

    dumping that much extra iron into the economy would make the "value" close to zero.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rossz ( 67331 )

      The raw material might be worth very little, but I bet processed ore would be worth quite a bit. Building the first space based smelt would be a bitch, though.

      • If most of the cost of iron is in processing, it doesn't make sense to do it in space, where the cost will be orders of magnitude more.

      • The raw material might be worth very little, but I bet processed ore would be worth quite a bit.

        Raw material or processed ore wouldn't be worth the bother on Earth.

        At the top of the gravity well, on the other hand, it could be worth quite a lot, potentially. It's easier to reach Earth orbit from 16 Psyche than from the Earth, looks like. Takes longer, of course, but less deltaV.

        And that ignores high Isp options that are available to 16 Psyche that aren't available from the ground....

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sls1j ( 580823 )
      Exactly, especially if it were all dumped at once in one glorious flaming ball.

    • dumping that much extra iron into the economy would make the "value" close to zero

      No, it would sharply reduce the price.

      The value of that metal is given by what you can make from it, and that doesn't decrease (in fact, it increases).

      The decrease in price actually corresponds to the increase in wealth of society; that is, the fact that you can buy something that used to be expensive for much less money makes you wealthier. And because you're wealthier, things then seem cheaper to you.

  • a quintillion here, a quintillion there (Score:3)

    by turkeydance ( 1266624 ) on Saturday January 21, 2017 @02:19AM (#53709735)
    and pretty soon, we're talking about real money.

  • Shipping and Handling (Score:5, Insightful)

    by zamboni1138 ( 308944 ) on Saturday January 21, 2017 @02:24AM (#53709747)

    Somebody forgot about shipping and handling.

    It's all about location, location, location. You got a buyer for that $10 Quintillion USD worth of iron protoplanet located in the astroid belt? Didn't think so.

    • Re:Shipping and Handling (Score:5, Funny)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Saturday January 21, 2017 @02:41AM (#53709769) Journal

      Somebody forgot about shipping and handling.

      The dinosaurs selected "cheapest delivery method" without reading the fine-print.

      • I'm sure that the NASA spacecraft that attaches some rockets to the asteroid to change its course, can also attach a parachute or two so it can land gently.

        After all, the thing is really just about 200 km diameter. Shouldn't be too hard to find a spot for that. As long as it's not in the sea (global warming is doing enough already to give us wet feet) or NIMBY as I like to keep the view I have now.

    • Somebody forgot about shipping and handling

      Indeed, it could be even easier to collect some of our own iron from the core of our planet.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Eloking ( 877834 )

      Somebody forgot about shipping and handling.

      It's all about location, location, location. You got a buyer for that $10 Quintillion USD worth of iron protoplanet located in the astroid belt? Didn't think so.

      Yeah, about this. Let's talk in a future "maybe" no too far away.

      I know bringing the whole asteroid into earth's orbit is out of the question, too many people will freak out about the the risk of a collision (and I'm sure the cost of such propulsion system would be insane).

      I didn't do the math, but couldn't we simply install a sort of catapult on the asteroid to send big chunk in a trajectory that'll eventually reach earth? Of course, the counter-force of these launch will "eventually" send the whole astero

      • couldn't we simply install a sort of catapult on the asteroid to send big chunk in a trajectory that'll eventually reach earth?

        No, it would just sling around the Earth and stay in an elongated orbit. Or it would crash to the Earth's surface and be scattered as fine dust.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Eloking ( 877834 )

          couldn't we simply install a sort of catapult on the asteroid to send big chunk in a trajectory that'll eventually reach earth?

          No, it would just sling around the Earth and stay in an elongated orbit. Or it would crash to the Earth's surface and be scattered as fine dust.

          Come on, it's not Facebook. No matter how you're planning to bring the iron here, of course you'll obviously need an efficient system to handle the atmosphere re-entry (I may be wrong, but it look to me that this will be the bigger challenge).

          And is it really possible for an big chunk of iron on solar orbit to be captured and enter in a Earth orbit without an external force? I'm curious about the math.

  • If that much iron and nickel becomes available cheaply, prices will drop extremely. The only way they will not, is if the cost is in the extraction. For an example, see Aluminum, which is very much non-rare, but getting it into an usable form costs a lot. So if every ton of this iron costs $1'000'000 to extract, its value is negative as market-prices are a lot lower. Basically the only value this iron has for the foreseeable future is that it does not need to be lifted out of a gravity well.

  • Here I thought for a moment the mission was worth (or: would cost) 10 quintillion (18 zeroes if using short scale) dollars.

  • Some glossed-over points (Score:3)

    by codeButcher ( 223668 ) on Saturday January 21, 2017 @04:24AM (#53709961)
    Reading the linked Wikipedia article [wikipedia.org], it seems that:
    * "in 2014 a mission to Psyche was proposed to NASA"
    * "A team led by Lindy Elkins-Tanton ... presented a concept for a robotic Psyche orbiter. This team argued that 16 Psyche would be a valuable object for study because it is the only metallic core-like body discovered so far." They don't seem to be worried so much about the monetary value as about the knowledge value.
    * "The mission was approved by NASA on January 4, 2017 and is targeted to launch in October of 2023, arriving at the asteroid in 2030, following an Earth gravity assist spacecraft maneuver in 2024 and a Mars flyby in 2025." So mebe I'll get to watch the progress in my retirement.

    The Globalnews and Usatoday articles strike me as being tarted up (read: dumbed down) with that gee whizz number of dollars.

  • The largest estimate for the size of Psyche is 253 km across. Mars is about 6800 km in diameter, enormously larger.

  • Ok, people pointed out the complete bullshit number about the actual - inflation corrected worth.

    But there is another vector that needs to be taken into consideration, that has a devastating effect on bigger space mining undertakings.

    To make it short if done on a big scale space mining could change the earths orbit and rotation period.

    And this is what most fly-highs do not take into consideration.

    • Do you have any idea how much mass would have to be transferred to Earth before this effect even becomes measurable on the homeopathic scale?

  • Elkins-Tanton calculates that the iron in 16 Psyche would be worth $10,000 quadrillion ($10 quintillion).

    Yes, the ten pounds of iron they'll be able to transport back will cost that because of the enormous cost of the space mission to retrieve it. But it will be worth it because of the awful iron shortage we're suffering through.

