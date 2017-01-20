Elite Scientists Have Told the Pentagon That AI Won't Threaten Humanity (vice.com) 61
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: A new report authored by a group of independent U.S. scientists advising the U.S. Dept. of Defense (DoD) on artificial intelligence (AI) claims that perceived existential threats to humanity posed by the technology, such as drones seen by the public as killer robots, are at best "uninformed." Still, the scientists acknowledge that AI will be integral to most future DoD systems and platforms, but AI that could act like a human "is at most a small part of AI's relevance to the DoD mission." Instead, a key application area of AI for the DoD is in augmenting human performance. Perspectives on Research in Artificial Intelligence and Artificial General Intelligence Relevant to DoD, first reported by Steven Aftergood at the Federation of American Scientists, has been researched and written by scientists belonging to JASON, the historically secretive organization that counsels the U.S. government on scientific matters. Outlining the potential use cases of AI for the DoD, the JASON scientists make sure to point out that the growing public suspicion of AI is "not always based on fact," especially when it comes to military technologies. Highlighting SpaceX boss Elon Musk's opinion that AI "is our biggest existential threat" as an example of this, the report argues that these purported threats "do not align with the most rapidly advancing current research directions of AI as a field, but rather spring from dire predictions about one small area of research within AI, Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)." AGI, as the report describes, is the pursuit of developing machines that are capable of long-term decision making and intent, i.e. thinking and acting like a real human. "On account of this specific goal, AGI has high visibility, disproportionate to its size or present level of success," the researchers say.
Re: (Score:3)
You can't afford that pussy.
But you can rent one just like it at certain Moscow hotels.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It doesn't need actuators if it can simply convince people to do its bidding for it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Blackmail them into giving it more power, until it doens't need people any more then...skynet!!!!
Re: (Score:2)
Today too many dumb people consider a well written computer program to be AI, like Alexa. Alexa will not threaten humanity because it's really not 'artificial intelligence' to start with, it's just a clever piece of software.
FTFY
We are nowhere near having real 'AI' yet and won't be for decades.
The right people for the job? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I think he's the only person Trump hasn't mocked.
Re: (Score:2)
Hawking is usually the one making dire predictions about AIs/
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps AI will learn to read a post - and understand it - before replying.
Your I certainly doesn't.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No, they hilariously told him to "speak English" after he called Trump a "dangerous demagogue".
The resulting reply, "Trump, Bad man." was epic.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, if the AI is so smart, shouldn't they be listening it . . . ?
Re: (Score:2)
How do we know it's really him talking?
Re: (Score:2)
And this was done over the phone (Score:1)
Elite schmelite (Score:2)
I thought the elite had been banished when Britain sided with a banker who went to a very posh school and didn't like polacks much (Ed - he married a kraut, though - WTF?) and the US elected a hereditary millionaire as its last and final president.
AI does what AI is programmed to do (Score:4, Insightful)
It does exactly what it is programmed/trained to do, nothing more, nothing less.
The DANGER of AI, especially when integrated into weapons systems, is that the people pushing for it, dont understand that the risks of the AI deciding a friendly is an enemy because of their wearing the wrong colors, (or, enemies getting free passes for the same) IS VERY REAL.
Similar with putting AI in charge of certain kinds of situations, where its programmed methodologies would result in horrible clusterfucks as it maximizes its strategy.
No, AI in a killbot *IS* very dangerous. Just not in the "Kill all humans(install robot overlord!)" way. Instead it is more the "human does not meet my (programmed impossible) description of friendly, and thus is enemy combatant, Kill the human" way.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not afraid of the AI programmed by MIT or the US Department of Defense. I am afraid of the AI programmed by Microsoft India outsourced to Microsoft India's Bangladesh office, and then outsourced once again to programmers who one generation ago were subsistence herders in sub-Saharan Africa.
Programming jobs are continually sent down the chain to the least qualified individuals possible, and the AI that escapes humanity won't emerge from our most advanced computer science labs. It will leverage humanity's
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It does exactly what it is programmed/trained to do, nothing more, nothing less.
Which will, one day, be something along the lines of "whatever it wants to do," or an interpretation of a set of instructions.
Re: (Score:2)
I saw that! Avengers, the first animated series I think.
That is correct (Score:2)
AI is still so laughably bad that I think the "threat to humanity" danger can basically be counted as zero.
And before anyone says "yes but AI will improve"... there are some things that are simply not possible in this universe no matter how many tweaks and improvements you try to make. Self-aware sentient AI is one, small portal Mr. Fusion type reactor that gives useful net surplus energy is probably another.
On the other hand I think self-replicating nanobots or engineered microbes (not intelligent or senti
Re: (Score:2)
Again, the danger is not "skynet deciding humans are obsolete", the danger is in "For some reason, our predator drones suddenly started mass murdering our own citizens when winter hit, and people started wearing full face balaclavas." -- Because the training they gave the predator drone in the middle east made it select for people wearing full face covering attire, because that was one of the easier metrics to weigh for.
Re: (Score:2)
Okay, that would actually be similar to what happened to the guy that died in his Tesla while watching a Harry Potter movie. The fault lies with the humans who entrusted AI to make decisions for them when it's clearly inadequate for the job.
Re: (Score:2)
... there are some things that are simply not possible in this universe no matter how many tweaks and improvements you try to make. Self-aware sentient AI is one, small portal Mr. Fusion type reactor that gives useful net surplus energy is probably another.
We do already have a "proof of concept" in that in the universe we have self-aware sentient entities consuming only 100 W and massing (very roughly) ~100 kg (i.e. us).
On the other hand, we know of no natural fusion reactors producing significant energy that mass less than about 1/10 of a solar mass.
Re: (Score:2)
Self-aware sentient AI is one
Yeah, because no-one who ever said something was impossible without a shred of evidence was ever proven wrong, right?
There is absolutely nothing stopping the eventual emergence of self-aware artificial intelligence. There's no fundamental law against it.
Re: (Score:2)
There's no fundamental law against a giant flying reptile that breathes fire either, but that doesn't mean it's actually gonna happen. Flying reptiles exist(ed), flamethrowers exist, biological cells have been known to produce all kinds of chemicals many of which are eminently flammable, so why can't flying firebreathing dragons exist?
Some things from science fiction are doomed to remain just that, fiction. That's my opinion. Of course your assertion that true AI will happen is also just an opinion. We'll s
Al who? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
http://www.algor.com/news_pub/... [algor.com]
Famous Last Words (Score:2)
Yea,sure - and I'm Galron,Head of the Klingon High Council - which I damned sure ain't
Famous last words... (Score:2)
Uh uh. (Score:2)
the real threat: The rich and powerful using AI... (Score:2)
Nothing to worry about (Score:2)
In the absence of real intelligence, I'm not worried about artificial one.
AI Won't Threaten Humanity (Score:1)
this is a psych op (Score:1)
these guys are making weapons with AI, but the public won't get to see the weapons. that's how weapons manufacturement works in the United States. the weapons are well developed and could kill, torture, mind control, irradiate, enslave and abuse humans in various ways, but the military/government keeps it hidden just for them. the attacks that happen on people are done secretly and to small groups, so as the main stream consciousness never gets a chance to react to it.
AI is already weaponized and here's one
That robot w/ glowing red eyes wielding an axe (Score:2)