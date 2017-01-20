Galileo Satellites Are Experiencing Multiple Clock Failures (bbc.com) 161
elgatozorbas writes: According to a BBC article, the onboard atomic clocks that drive the satellite-navigation signals on Europe's Galileo network have been failing at an alarming rate. From the report: "Across the 18 satellites now in orbit, nine clocks have stopped operating. Three are traditional rubidium devices; six are the more precise hydrogen maser instruments that were designed to give Galileo superior performance to the American GPS network. Each Galileo satellite carries two rubidium and two hydrogen maser clocks. The multiple installation enables a satellite to keep working after an initial failure. All 18 spacecraft currently in space continue to operate, but one of them is now down to just two clocks. Most of the maser failures (5) have occurred on the satellites that were originally sent into orbit to validate the system, whereas all three rubidium stoppages are on the spacecraft that were subsequently launched to fill out the network. Esa staff at its technical centre, ESTEC, in the Netherlands are trying to isolate the cause the of failures - with the assistance of the clock (Spectratime of Switzerland) and satellite manufacturers (Airbus and Thales Alenia Space; OHB and SSTL). It is understood engineers have managed to restart another hydrogen clock that had stopped. It appears the rubidium failures 'all seem to have a consistent signature, linked to probable short circuits, and possibly a particular test procedure performed on the ground.'"
" It appears the rubidium failures 'all seem to have a consistent signature, linked to probable short circuits, and possibly a particular test procedure performed on the ground."
Dependent upon what the what the test was designed to do, it either passed or failed. It's probably best not to test it again.
Quality Test #87: Can you bend the circuit card more than 10 degrees? If so, to what degree?
Answer: Each time, I can bend it a little more. I ended the test when I reached 180 degrees. I was unable to go past 180 degrees due to a physical limitation.
Both are verbs.
start
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines!
I often start my car before I put on my seat belt.
I had trouble starting my car this morning, but it started fine yesterday. It usually starts fine.
end:
The exam ends at 3.
Classes ended early today.
I bet she will end the relationship after the trip.
We must end the war on drugs.
Began - Ended
Moroff
My swag is solder whiskers from RoHS directives. Anyone familiar with these devices that know if they're on the list of exemptions?
Are you seriously asking? Because someone had to build/produce the components, dispose of the waste, etc.
I sort of doubt this is the cause. Things like annealing, epoxy potting, solder dip, and component geometry can be used to mitigate this. However, if tin whiskers did form, it could be a show-stopper.
Why would RoHS directives apply to spaceflight? That would be silly.
Yes it would. Of course, RoHS is silly to begin with. Even more so with more and more electronics being recycled.
Years ago, I came across an old soldering booklet put out by IIRC Kester. Of interest was the contaminants section, with failures and defects. Many of the defects shown were by the presence of the components of modern day lead free solder.
Re: (Score:3)
Bullshit! RoHS isn't silly, it wouldn't apply to spacecraft and you "bible" doesn't negate the actual research that is done on solder alloys after it was printed!
You obviously don't understand alloys and that proportions of different components plus the choice of the components makes a huge difference. You don't understand the reasoning (and research) behind the RoHS and you think an old book triumphs modern research...
It is easy to list things that changes the properties of solders, one example is that bis
Re: (Score:3)
Lots of stuff is exempt from RoHS. It mostly applies to things you're selling on the open market, i.e. products. You can still buy full-fat lead solder perfectly legally.
I'm actual rather partial to the tin/lead/silver blend for rework. It's quite a bit more expensive than normal eutectic solder, but melts at a lower temperature, which is really handy.
Re: (Score:3)
Lots of stuff is exempt from RoHS. It mostly applies to things you're selling on the open market, i.e. products. You can still buy full-fat lead solder perfectly legally.
I'm actual rather partial to the tin/lead/silver blend for rework. It's quite a bit more expensive than normal eutectic solder, but melts at a lower temperature, which is really handy.
I have multiple types of solder, modern substandard lead free solder, and Tin lead which I use for most things, depending on what the original solder was. Plus a number of silver containing We don't want to mix the types for certain. It is amazing the number of different compositions we have to choose from. I even worked on a couple ancient Tektronix scopes that used special solder that they included inside the case - the components were soldered onto ceramic bars with metal plated notches. You were screwe
Re: (Score:2)
We don't want to mix the types for certain.
A cretain amount of mixing is OK. Mixing standard RoHS and Sn/Pb is fine, since tin and lead are completely miscable. Not sure about the silver one, but I've reworked SnPb and RoHS with it (it's designed for that) no problem.
I wouldn't go any further and mix more exotic types though. There are some awfully exotic ones there.
You were screwed if you used any other solder.
Screwed how? Was it calibrated for the thermocouple effect with that solder or something?
But the
Re: (Score:2)
Their is a specific exemption Spacecraft in the RoHS directive.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Actually, surprisingly enough. RoHS does not apply to things manufactured within the EU, just items imported into the EU.
It is more a protectionist regulation than an environmental one.
The Chinese now have a much more restrictive RoHS policy than the EU does on paper
Re: (Score:2)
IIRC Aerospace gets an exemption.
The problem is that having both leaded and lead-free inventory is a PITA. A small ammount of lead contamination leaking into stuff that is supposed to be lead-free can lead to expensive problems both legally and technically.
The result is lots of stuff that doesn't legally need to be lead-free nevertheless gets made on lead-free processes. Even if the final assembly is done with leaded solder it is very likely that things like component surface platings will be done with lead
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
You can't be serious?!? First whiskers is much less of a problem than those ranting about non-leaded solder, second it is possible to use techniques to reduce* the risk of whiskers etc. that can be done for some extra expense and third critical infrastructure etc. like spacecraft are exempt from the RoHs demands!
(* using leaded solder also only reduce risks of whisker formation)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Just a guess..
Re:Just a guess..
"The only property we really wanted from the lead was the lower melting point"
and better wetting
and higher ductility so thermal cycling doesn't crack your joints
and suppression of tin scavenging so your solder bath doesn't strip the gold off your boards
and suppression of whisker growth
and the inhibition of tin pest
along with of course the lower process temperature
it's almost as if a eutectic lead-tin alloy was the ideal material for making solder joints.....
Re: Just a guess..
No, no they don't
Nothing improves ductility and wetting like lead and to knock tin scavenging on the head you need to do more than dope it with
.5% copper or bismuth or whatever. Considering our current propensity for shoving high-pin count BGA packages on top of each other and then sticking them into hot little boxes and then shoving them in our pockets we couldn't have chosen a worse time to drop lead, the rate at which devices are failing due to thermal stress induced cracking is embarrassing.
and it just so happens that lead doesn't leech out of landfill, so it's almost as if the whole exercise was pointless.
" (Silver used to be popular even before RoHS.)"
Errr, silver solder wan't lead-free, it contained 2-3% silver, the balance was lead and tin.
Re: Just a guess..
"In most cases the alternatives to leaded solder is a lot better in pretty much every regard, we just needed components specified for higher temperatures."
You have obviously never worked with lead free solder. It sucks.
According to someone who builds vacuum electronics
I was just reading some posts from a guy whose job is building electronics which operate in a vacuum. As in, that's what he does all day. His first #1 tip for building electronics to be used in a vacuum is
...
1) Don't use lead-free solder. Vacuum promotes the growth of whiskers, so lead-free solder always ended up with whiskers for us.
I'll take it from the person who does this for a living.
Yeah? Well I was in the SAS before I was an astronaut, and he's talking crap.
Re:Just a guess..
Had to search for what that was - the Board of Longitude really did screw him over, didn't they.
Re: (Score:2)
Last time I was at the Royal Observatory, the H4 was not only on display, it was still running.
Re: (Score:2)
One of the controversial claims of his last years was that of being able to build a land clock more accurate than any competing design. Specifically, he claimed to have designed a clock capable of keeping accurate to within one second over a span of 100 days.
And I remembered reading about it when someone did finally build his clock and it turned out he was right.
Re:Just a guess..
CIA inside job (Score:3, Interesting)
Re:CIA inside job
Are the contractors who worked on Galileo going to discover some kind of Stuxnet variant on their network?
Technically, it's possible. Thanks to work of security researchers we know it happened before, Stuxnet is well-documented. And thanks to Edward Snowden and the journalists who reported on the documents he leaked, we know the NSA/TAO [wikipedia.org] does in fact hack allies.
I wish these kind of doubts could be instantly discarded as conspiracy theories, unfortunately, this is not the world we live in. The most technically capable nations (USA/China/Russia/Isreal) have made the choice of using hacking as a weapon rather than helping secure the systems used by their citizens.
Or the ESA just fails at engineering. For example they've done many Mars missions and none has been successful, and for what purpose would the CIA sabotage that?
Re: (Score:2)
As soon as I read the subject I thought this may be a stuxnet-like derivative. -which may turn out to be wrong...
The reality is that the hacking tools available are far scarier than we have yet found proof of if you believe the reactions of some agency leakers about Stuxnet. (how they address the notion as a minor part of a far more sophisticate project)
If it didn't happen already, electricity itself can be used as an attack vector to infiltrate systems. I don't mean shutting the power down I mean using
Re:CIA inside job
I do not work for Galileo, but I know some people involved in the Project.
Interestingly (and unfortunately) the entities most interested in a failure and subsequent delay are neither millitary enemies nor allies (for whatever "ally" means, when you consider hacking your allies). The largest interest in a project delay comes from the many corporations directly involved in its development. This project has been feeding many millios of taxpayer euros during many years to a lot of European tech companies, and the cost uprising has been actually benefitial for them because there were no substantial economic sanctions from these delays (probably an example of a wrongly managed project). Successfully completing the project would kill this guaranteed job & income. I do not claim that delays and increased costs have been intentional, but they have been definitely benefitial for them.
Re: (Score:2)
Proof it's NOT a CIA inside job
Re: (Score:1)
If you want to be covert, you don't take a system like this down all at once. You nibble it away a little bit at a time so it looks like a cascade of unconnected failures over time. Maybe the first 'fix' was to install an even more useful bug.
Or maybe the attempt to meddle simply failed because the satellites are more robust than thought.
Re:CIA inside job
GLONASS and Beidou work fine.
I suspect that these would be the most likely targets should the CIA want to disable competing systems. Europe is supposedly an ally, Russia and China, not so much.
Re: (Score:2)
And keeping the Galileo military-grade GPS an unreliable entity will insure that GLONASS and Beidou work fine and used exclusively until the USG sends them the back-doored kill signal at the opportune time; or at least that's the way I would do it if I were a Spy Movie script-writer.
Tin Whiskers? (Score:2)
They are using lead solder in these things I hope? If not, they could be shorting out because of tin whiskers. NASA even has a site devoted to this : https://nepp.nasa.gov/whisker/... [nasa.gov]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Solder with lead is *far* less prone to tin whiskers than lead-free solder - which is mostly tin. Most aerospace applications have special dispensation from the RoHS rules concerning lead because it's a critical component in eliminating tin whiskers.
Re: (Score:3)
Since the Indians are not experiencing the same failure rate on identical hardware, it seems likely that it's something about the environment in the EU's satellites that is causing the problem. Maybe power supply issues, temperature control issues, or vibration issues.
As you say, lots of things (like test equipment and of course aerospace) are exempt from RoHS so it's unlikely to be that. They will have used the most suitable materials.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Europeans are so cute!
Europeans are the big boys in satellites.
Re: (Score:3)
Why don't the British build satellites?
Because they haven't figured out how to make them leak oil yet!
Re:Not alarming
Re:Not alarming
I blame systemd.
4 clocks can only tolerate 1 failure (if you don't understand this, read https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Byzantine_fault_tolerance#Early_solutions), so 2 failures means they don't know what time it is, which means they have failed to have accurate time keeping.
Re: (Score:3)
4 clocks can only tolerate 1 failure
That's only true if they fail simultaneously. Since they know one is bad, they can eliminate it before the next one fails. Now if one more fails, they are fine (the other two are still in agreement).
If they have a way of externally checking the correctness then they can have three fail and still be operational, because they know which one is correct.
Re: (Score:2)
That's only true if they fail simultaneously. Since they know one is bad, they can eliminate it before the next one fails. Now if one more fails, they are fine (the other two are still in agreement).
We don't know what happens in case of failure - does the clock give inaccurate time, or does it give no time at all. You could have a design where the clock either works or doesn't work, and you don't need to check them for disagreement at all.
As I read it, they put four clocks on every satellite because these clocks break sometimes, and having for maximises the chances of having at least one that is working.
Re: (Score:2)
Third Option, 2 clocks disagree, both are discarded because you can't be sure which is correct.
But is this a Byzantine failure situation? (Score:1)
Would seem to indicate that they are solving the Byzantine General problem within the "clock" itself and the other "clocks" really are just spares, as would be expected of such satellites. Do you really think it is a good idea to launch satillites that rely o
Re: (Score:1)
Depends on the kind of the failure. If there is a subtle drift, yes, can be hard to detect the two faulty clock. But if they just stop working, it's easy.
Still the case of two clock drifting away can be detected from ground, because you can measure from a static station on earth and find out if the signal sent from the satellite is correct or not. So I don't see problem even with two fault clock.
Re: Not alarming
You are wrong. Please refrain from commenting on things you have no clue about.
And don't get "electrical engineering and physics" clocks (jargon for "frequency reference") with layman and computer science clocks (devices that output a time coordinate relative to some frame of reference). Atomic clocks are *always* clocks only in the electrical engineering/physics jargon sense. They are pure frequency references *only*.
Also, "atomic clocks" are always disciplined. Active Hydrogen Masers (in the ground) a
Re: Not alarming
This is not true for frequency references, which are the function of the on-board clocks. And they are externally disciplined by the two ground stations, which have an array of Cesium and Active Hydrogen Maser clocks.
The Galileo satellites can operate with only a single atomic clock, at reduced performance. They can operate with two clocks of different types at full performance.
Re: (Score:2)
That's like saying "only 3 of the 4 jet engines have blown up, we're still fine"...
Re: Not alarming
Yes alarming (Score:2)
The earliest satellite in the constellation was launched only 5 years ago and is less than half way through it's minimum design life.
Yes failures have so far not knocked any satellites off line but only because of redundancy. There is no information as to if these failures are random or systematic. In either case the redundancy comes into play to prevent well controlled random errors most likely to occur as satellites approach end of life.
A 12.5% failure rate in the core components of a system that has been
Re:alarming by any metric
Re: (Score:2)
PC's and consumer electronics must be especially alarming then.
You have no idea how much so. Some of us work in situations where PCs need incredibly high uptime. Not only is it alarming having to go through a powercycle, it can also be incredibly dangerous. This is why we do things like add ECC memory for that 1 in a million random case, multiple PSUs, RAID, etc. Then when we actually have an issue we go through a complete root cause of failure analysis with vendor engineers.
You see when things start costing money, failures (even ones that don't knock the device offlin
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I can't wait to see how this thread will wind up.
Wow (Score:3)
My local Mom and Pop newspaper told me that a couple of days ago, I guess it also has news for nerds, and faster than
/.
Re:Wow
It would have been posted here before, but the clock that is used to schedule it unexpectedly failed.
Its the capacitors (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You wouldn't use electrolytic capacitors in space because the low pressure would cause the electrolyte to boil away fairly rapidly. Yes, even faster than normal.
As Mark Watney discovers in The Martian when his laptop goes "phut" when he takes it outside of the dome, consumer electronics, even units approved for usage on NASA missions, aren't designed to withstand environments outside what's normal on Earth.
Do you happen to know about smartphones in vacuum? (Score:2)
Your post brings to mind a question I was pondering the other day, which may have useful implications.
Other than the battery, would low pressure damage the components typically used in smartphones? I'm thinking around 2 Kpa or so.
Re: (Score:2)
Were the capacitors manufactured about ten years ago?
You wouldn't use electrolytic capacitors in space because
...
Years ago there were some bad production runs of capacitors that found there way into various electronic devices. Blaming the capacitors for hardware failures became a bit overused, a sort of joke, at the time.
Re: (Score:2)
lots of ceramic and solid-state-tantalum capacitors, typically in redundant parallel arrays so that single-failure doesn't matter much.
I would more reasonably expect that Capacitors in parallel were designed that way for value adjustment rather than failure tolerance; I've seen many more caps short out than open, and one short would take out the whole circuit.
Re: (Score:2)
Even with a fuse, the total capacitance of the circuit would decrease, which would change the operational parameters.
Zoze Zwiss
... with the assistance of the clock (Spectratime of Switzerland)
... manufacturer
Seems to be a big blow to the Swiss clock makers' reputation for accuracy and reliability. But rejoice. Maybe those Swiss watches will start to sell for more realistic prices...
Disclaimer: This post is intended to produce whooshing.
That's why the world needs cuckoo spacesuits!!!!
(I believe the cuckoo clock is more a Swabian (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swabia) thing. Black Forest and all you know. Even if Swabian German and Swiss German sounds very much alike to non-Swiss non-Swabians.)
Re: (Score:2)
Well the bird doesn't cookoo in a vacuum but being in free-fall doesn't help a weight driven clock do anything. Most people would be perfectly fine with a bird that doesn't cookoo in a cookoo clock. Most of the people would be ecstatic if their cookoo clock didn't cookoo from when the kids went to bed to until the adults got their first cup of coffee!!
Re: (Score:3)
EU to the Swiss timekeeping sector: Folks, this is not what we meant by a grand complication!
The REAL question. . . (Score:2)
. . .
.is what sort of shirt were the clock engineers wearing ??
So simple (Score:2)
They should have used unobtanium clocks, FTFY.
Reverse the polarity of the neutron flow (Score:2)
Time will tell. (Score:2)
Re:No surprises
Where is your vaunted aryan science, naziboys? Hmmm?
At NASA. They were very eager to have it.