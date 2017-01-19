Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Earth Science Technology

How the Human Brain Decides What Is Important and What's Not

Posted by BeauHD from the mind-reader dept.
New submitter baalcat writes: A new study reported by Neuroscience News sheds light on how we learn to pay attention in order to make the most of our life experiences. From the report: "The Wizard of Oz told Dorothy to 'pay no attention to that man behind the curtain' in an effort to distract her, but a new Princeton University study sheds light on how people learn and make decisions in real-world situations. The findings could eventually contribute to improved teaching and learning and the treatment of mental and addiction disorders in which people's perspectives are dysfunctional or fractured. Participants in the study performed a multidimensional trial-and-error learning task, while researchers scanned their brains using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). The researchers found that selective attention is used to determine the value of different options. The results also showed that selective attention shapes what we learn when something unexpected happens. For example, if your pizza is better or worse than expected, you attribute the learning to whatever your attention was focused on and not to features you decided to ignore. Finally, the researchers found that what we learn through this process teaches us what to pay attention to, creating a feedback cycle -- we learn about what we attend to, and we attend to what we learned high values for. 'If we want to understand learning, we can't ignore the fact that learning is almost always done in a multidimensional 'cluttered' environment,' says senior author Yael Niv, an associate professor in psychology and the Princeton Neuroscience Institute. 'We want kids to listen to the teacher, but a lot is going on in the classroom -- there is so much to look at inside it and out the window. So, it's important to understand how exactly attention and learning interact and how they shape each other.'" The study has been published in the journal Neuron.

  • This has been well studied https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stimulus_control

  • Life becomes a lot simpler once you learn that most things you see/hear/read aren't important and you're able to filter them out.

  • More like advertising (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The findings could eventually contribute to improved teaching and learning and the treatment of mental and addiction disorders in which people's perspectives are dysfunctional or fractured.

    Yeah, no, this will help advertising, which will drive more addictions, not cure them.

  • Oversimplifications (Score:3)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @08:37AM (#53695581) Journal
    An example in the article is how we learn to focus on the speed and proximity of vehicles when crossing the street, rather than their colors.

    Is that what makes the rabbit rush out of danger and then dart back under the wheels? My Lapine is a bit rusty, but are they shouting, "Oooo, look at the candy apple red on that pretty truck!"?

    Hundreds, maybe thousands, of ingrained calculations are at work when you cross a busy street... unless you're a millenial on a cell phone.

  • My brain decides to store things I don't care about and refuses to store things I specifically study. I can remember many memory tricks, but using them does not help. I can rattle off the wives of Henry the VIIIth despite not taking history since high school, but not the names of people I just met and have tried to remember. I can tell you a lot about some random things I looked up once, but don't ask me my license plate number.

    • You think that's strange? I can remember the most complicated passwords after reading them once, but it usually takes about half a year for me to remember my coworkers' names.

  • but a lot is going on in the classroom -- there is so much to look at inside it and out the window.

    This is a little worrying, since we are told that a rich classroom environment stimulates the young mind. It almost sounds as if we should go back to the drab, austere, classrooms of past decades. That way the children will have few distractions and will be better able to pay attention to their teacher.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by umghhh ( 965931 )
      and use taser!

    • but a lot is going on in the classroom -- there is so much to look at inside it and out the window.

      We've always known that distractions are the enemy of learning. The problem is that the most vocal proponents of any idea are themselves vacuous and unable to focus, hence they suggest stupid things like distracting environments and (being the most vocal) manage to get their way.

      I recall a study that found that a touch of OCD contributed immensely to problem solving skills. This is because having just enough OCD to turn things over and over in your head (for days, if need be) allows the person to view all f

  • Just curious, how did the study account for:

    YOLO

    FOMO

    IDGAF

    All relevant variables driving the average attention span of today.

    “We want kids to listen to the teacher, but a lot is going on in the classroom — there is so much to look at inside it and out the window..."

    You want kids to listen to the teacher? Take the fucking cell phones out of the classroom. It's rather obvious what "window" students are mindlessly staring at all day.

  • I know because I danced and it rained.
    Funny that this works for most of SW developers I worked with as well as for huge number of MBA drones too. I suspect MBA drones may be faking it in quest to reach a bonus but they are humans too so most probably randomly arrive at what is the connections between cause and effect.
    The worst thing however is that they may be right about choosing the simple way - there is hardly an economic gratification for determining the actual state of reality. For minority there ma

  • The findings could eventually contribute to improved teaching and learning and the treatment of mental and addiction disorders in which people's perspectives are dysfunctional or fractured.

    Translate: who is willing to pay for this? The PR industry.

