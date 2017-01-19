China Cancels Over 100 Coal-Fired Power Plants (reuters.com) 29
In an effort to improve air quality, the Chinese government has canceled over 100 coal-fired power plants in 11 provinces -- totaling a combined installed capacity of more than 100 gigawatts. Reuters reports: In a document issued on Jan. 14, financial media group Caixin reported, the National Energy Administration (NEA) suspended the coal projects, some of which were already under construction. The projects worth some 430 billion yuan ($62 billion) were to have been spread across provinces and autonomous regions including Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, Gansu, Ningxia, Qinghai, Shaanxi and other northwestern areas. Putting the power projects on hold is a major step towards the government's effort to produce power from renewable sources such as solar and wind, and wean the country off coal, which accounts for the majority of the nation's power supply. To put it in perspective, some 130 GW of additional solar and wind power will be installed by 2020, equal to France's total renewable power generation capacity, said Frank Yu, principal consultant at Wood Mackenzie. "This shows the government is keeping its promise in curbing supplies of coal power," Yu said. Some of the projects will still go ahead, but not until 2025 and will likely replace outdated technology, he said.
More like China-made global warming.
Go talk to northern Canadians and Alaskans. The frozen sea. Ice which should show up in October didn't show up until December and January.
In the US our winter is currently 20 degrees above normal.
And always. https://xkcd.com/1732/ [xkcd.com]
I live in Europe near the arctic circle and the drastic changes in climate are very much visible here too. The winters are warm and summers are very cold. 20 years ago there was consistency in weather and now that consistency is somehow gone. It can be literally -25C one day and +5 the next.
The frozen sea. Ice which should show up in October didn't show up until December and January.
And always. https://xkcd.com/1732/ [xkcd.com]
And another ob. xkcd [xkcd.com].
To quote the strip:
Sweden have had a few winters now with positive Celsius around Christmas and new-year.
I leave that up to chance rather than immediate climate reaction but I'm in no way a disbeliever in what so many scientists think is a real thing. Why would I be? We know the trend and we know how humans affect it.
I don't complain about the mild winters (however if the gulf-stream was f*cked up and they would be gone then I'd complain
;D)
(Only negative is it may make the "refugees" more comfortable.)
Because apparently last year was the 'hottest year on record', even though it was a very mild summer in the U.K.
Aaaaand what percentage of the earths surface is covered by the UK?
And nothing like the drought of 1976.
Was there a worldwide drought in 1976?
And 'since records began' means 'in the past 150 years', and the planet has existed for millions of years.
Aaaand for how many of those millions of years have we been pumping CO2 into the atmosphere and disabling carbon sinks?
What's your problem really?
We know how humans affect the climate and we know it's affected.
What's the reason to disbelief?
Driving a 5mpg gas guzzler is one, for example.
What's your problem really? We know how humans affect the climate and we know it's affected. What's the reason to disbelief?
Some people don't want to have to give up a few luxuries or profit-making concerns on the off-chance that it'd force our descendants to live on an Earth that will resemble what Venus looks like today. The believe that if climate change is a thing, they can deal with it.
If it can be dealt with.
Chinese government officials announced that they are getting really pissed off with the smog.
Then they should arrest it.
In both senses of the word.
You seem to take issue with corruption in particular. Authoritarian regimes are rather prone to this and China is no exception.
Frank Yu doesn't know what he's talking about. (Score:2)
To put it in perspective, some 130 GW of additional solar and wind power will be installed by 2020, equal to France's total renewable power generation capacity, said Frank Yu, principal consultant at Wood Mackenzie.
France has nowhere near 130 GW of installed renewable power generation.
Currently we're running near peak demand at 92 GW due to the horrible cold, we've got about 55 GW of nukes running flat out (5 reactors are off line for maintenance) and about 15 GW of fossils, 13 GW of hydro, 2.6 GW of solar and 2.6 GW of wind.
How many of the other figures in this article are bullshit?
This is progress. (Score:2)
While some my scoff and call this a worthless effort, I disagree! Could they do more? Of course... but so could everyone else! Changing energy generation for a large country is a monumental undertaking and you will always have the greedy who would rather stab their own child in the eye than lose a single dollar but this shows a large counter-investment is going into renewable power sources. It's depressing that there is so much resistance to this change but it's slow, steady and unstoppable. Even the i
Only half true article (Score:3)
Interesting that the article makes no mention of China's plans to build more nuclear power plants.
Found this with a quick Google search:
http://dailycaller.com/2016/09... [dailycaller.com]
China intends to bring 58 gigawatts of nuclear generating capacity into operation by 2020, up from the current capacity of roughly 27 gigawatts, according to World Nuclear News. China plans to follow this by getting about 10 percent of its electricity from 150 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2030, according to the World Nuclear Association.
Why mention plans to reduce coal use, increase wind and solar use but not mention the plans to also increase the use of nuclear power?
There is a bias in all news. The bias is in not only what they choose to report but what they choose to leave out. I've begun to seek out news from places that wear their bias on their sleeve, that way at least I know what they likely chose to report and leave out.
How exactly does not including nuclear power show bias?