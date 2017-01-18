One in Five of Us May 'Hear' Flashes of Light (theguardian.com) 8
One in five people is affected by a synaesthesia-like phenomenon in which visual movements or flashes of light are "heard" as faint sounds, according to scientists. From a report on The Guardian: The findings suggest that far more people than initially thought experience some form of sensory cross-wiring -- which could explain the appeal of flashing musical baby toys and strobed lighting at raves. Elliot Freeman, a cognitive neuroscientist at City University and the study's lead author, said: "A lot of us go around having senses that we do not even recognise." More florid forms of synaesthesia, in which disparate sensory experiences are blended, are found in only about 2-4% of the population. To a synaesthete, the number seven might appear red, or the name Wesley might "taste" like boiled cabbage, for instance. The latest work -- only the second published on the phenomenon -- suggests that many more of us experience a less intrusive version of the condition in which visual movements or flashes are accompanied by an internal soundtrack of hums, buzzes or swooshes. Since movements are very frequently accompanied by sounds in everyday life, the effect is likely to be barely discernible.
Trump taste like... (Score:1)
So for 1 in 5 people hearing the name Trump may actually make you taste shit in your mouth and maybe throw up a little?
Is maybe not only me then?
Re: (Score:2)
Wesley? (Score:2)
the name Wesley might "taste" like boiled cabbage
I am pretty sure the name Wesley tastes like a nice MLT, where the mutton is nice and lean.
Or perhaps it tastes like iocaine powder if you are a Sicilian.
Synesthesia (Score:2)