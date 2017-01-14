Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Space Transportation

SpaceX Returns To Flight, And Nails Another Drone Landing (cnn.com) 14

Posted by EditorDavid from the final-frontier dept.
Applehu Akbar writes: SpaceX successfully launched a 10-satellite Iridium NEXT package, and then landed on a drone ship — this time from Vandenburg AFB in California. The launch had been delayed several days by this week's record rainfall and flooding.
CNN has video of the launch, and points out its obvious significance. "Because rockets are worth tens of millions of dollars, and they have historically been discarded after launch, mastering the landing is key to making space travel more affordable... Saturday's launch marks the seventh time SpaceX has successfully landed a rocket."

SpaceX Returns To Flight, And Nails Another Drone Landing More | Reply

SpaceX Returns To Flight, And Nails Another Drone Landing

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Introducing, the 1010, a one-bit processor. 0 NOP No Operation 1 JMP Jump (address specified by next 2 bits)

Close