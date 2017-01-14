Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Medicine Biotech

'Superbug' Resistant To 26 Antibiotics Kills A Patient In Nevada (upi.com) 35

Posted by EditorDavid from the immortal-infections dept.
An anonymous reader quotes UPI: A Nevada woman in her 70s who'd recently returned from India died in September from a "superbug" infection that resisted all antibiotics, according to a report released Friday... The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "basically reported that there was nothing in our medicine cabinet to treat this lady," report co-author Dr. Randall Todd told the Reno Gazette-Journal. He's director of epidemiology and public health preparedness for the Washoe County Health District, in Reno... CDC testing subsequently revealed the germ was New Delhi metallo-beta-lactamase -- a highly resistant form of CRE typically found outside the United States.

  • India = a bad place for vacations (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Years ago I knew a girl who was a fellow student in high school.
    She took a trip to India and came in contact with some awful pathogen which
    proceeded to destroy multiple organs and resulted in her death, despite the
    best available medical care in the US.

    India is still a filthy third world country, with raw sewage flowing in the streams and rivers.

    Given how many good, interesting, and quite safe places there are to travel in the world, you'd
    have to wonder why people want to go to a shithole like India.

  • Scientists and doctors.. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Chris Katko ( 2923353 ) on Saturday January 14, 2017 @05:18PM (#53668923)

    ...have been warning us for decades and nobody cared to listen.

    Enjoy your new wave of death, humanity.

  • oops (Score:3)

    by Stormbringer ( 3643 ) on Saturday January 14, 2017 @05:20PM (#53668931)

    > a highly resistant form of CRE typically found outside the United States

    You mean, WAS typically found outside the USA. How many people did she pass this on to before she took to her bed?

  • Time to start remembering how infection was controlled in the 30s and 40s before antibiotics came along. People from that generation were really keen on (a) quarantining, (b) keeping hospitals spotless and (c) cleaning even the smallest wound with iodine in alcohol. I still recall the stinging pain.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sjames ( 1099 )

      There's a lot to that. Many infections acquired in hospitals are traceable to unwashed hands, unsanitized surfaces and (of all things), doctors' ties dragging over everything.

      Lose the ties, break out the bleach and Lysol, and consider cold plasma hand cleaning stations.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Zocalo ( 252965 )
      (b) and (c) are part of the problem, although many places are still failing badly on their attempts at (b) which isn't helping either. Survival of the fittest also applies to bacteria and viruses, so as our countermeasures have become progressively more potent they have collectively evolved to be more resilient, and since their lifecycles are much faster than our product development cycles it's a race that we were never going to win.

  • Will this be unique to India? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Love the India bashing here. But can anyone say that it's a phenomenon thats unique to india? High population with lack of rules and regulations is what gets things like these going. Just something to keep in mind as we also practice the 'get govt out of my life' mentality while our own population increases.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sjames ( 1099 )

      The U.S's continuing failure to provide affordable healthcare to a growing portion of it's population will turn our cities into breeding grounds for all manner of new and exciting infectious bacteria.

    • I'll happily bash the current government with little provocation, but - practices such as drilling proper sanitation procedures into doctors' heads (wear disposable gloves, wash hands between patients) and repeatedly telling patients to take ALL of their antibiotics, even if they already feel better, have very little to do with government rules and regulations.

