'Superbug' Resistant To 26 Antibiotics Kills A Patient In Nevada (upi.com) 35
An anonymous reader quotes UPI: A Nevada woman in her 70s who'd recently returned from India died in September from a "superbug" infection that resisted all antibiotics, according to a report released Friday... The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "basically reported that there was nothing in our medicine cabinet to treat this lady," report co-author Dr. Randall Todd told the Reno Gazette-Journal. He's director of epidemiology and public health preparedness for the Washoe County Health District, in Reno... CDC testing subsequently revealed the germ was New Delhi metallo-beta-lactamase -- a highly resistant form of CRE typically found outside the United States.
People in India are mostly hindoes, not Muslims. Most muslims went to Pakistan after the former Brittish India became independent and hostilities broke out between hindos and muslims.
Indians are mostly Hindu, not Muslim.
I'm sure the distinction is lost on most Trump supporters.
Most distinctions are lost on Trump supporters.
It's how they roll.
Scientists and doctors.. (Score:3, Insightful)
...have been warning us for decades and nobody cared to listen.
Enjoy your new wave of death, humanity.
Only 7 billion (and counting) more to go.
> a highly resistant form of CRE typically found outside the United States
You mean, WAS typically found outside the USA. How many people did she pass this on to before she took to her bed?
There's a lot to that. Many infections acquired in hospitals are traceable to unwashed hands, unsanitized surfaces and (of all things), doctors' ties dragging over everything.
Lose the ties, break out the bleach and Lysol, and consider cold plasma hand cleaning stations.
Love the India bashing here. But can anyone say that it's a phenomenon thats unique to india? High population with lack of rules and regulations is what gets things like these going. Just something to keep in mind as we also practice the 'get govt out of my life' mentality while our own population increases.
The U.S's continuing failure to provide affordable healthcare to a growing portion of it's population will turn our cities into breeding grounds for all manner of new and exciting infectious bacteria.
I'll happily bash the current government with little provocation, but - practices such as drilling proper sanitation procedures into doctors' heads (wear disposable gloves, wash hands between patients) and repeatedly telling patients to take ALL of their antibiotics, even if they already feel better, have very little to do with government rules and regulations.