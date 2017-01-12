Japan Researchers Warn of Fingerprint Theft From 'Peace' Sign (phys.org) 34
Tulsa_Time quotes a report from Phys.Org: Could flashing the "peace" sign in photos lead to fingerprint data being stolen? Research by a team at Japan's National Institute of Informatics (NII) says so, raising alarm bells over the popular two-fingered pose. Fingerprint recognition technology is becoming widely available to verify identities, such as when logging on to smartphones, tablets and laptop computers. But the proliferation of mobile devices with high-quality cameras and social media sites where photographs can be easily posted is raising the risk of personal information being leaked, reports said. The NII researchers were able to copy fingerprints based on photos taken by a digital camera three meters (nine feet) away from the subject.
Sigh. (Score:5, Insightful)
Fingerprints are not used for authentication, right? So it's not a problem, is it?
Even the kids in my school get this - you do have to explain the first time but then it's obvious to them.
Where do you write down your password? Almost nowhere (some of our kids have password in their planners and things like that, but they have no access anyway).
Where do you leave your fingerprint? Everywhere you go, on everything you touch, including the device you're logging into, and every device you've ever logged into.
Though we don't get high-level attacks, I feel that users need to only have this explained once to question the James Bond etc. concept of using fingerprints for doors, high security facilities, etc.
The fact that cameras are at the point that you can photograph someone's fingerprint? That's been true for a little while. That means that Trump / May / whatever leader's fingerprints have basically been public-domain for the world's spies for many years. Hence you should be SERIOUSLY questioning use of fingerprints as anything more than convenience or casual use.
and that's where you should have stopped. The article explains how they have achieved what you say they won't be able to. Using a common camera, from 3 meters away.
Finger prints are fine for identification, not verification. They're your username, not your password. If you do use them like that they are not dangerous.
But of course nobody does; US, Japan and other countries all use fingerprints to verify the password identity for instance. And as a result they catch multiple people here in Japan every year that entered the country with fake fingerprints. And since they just catch people that happen to get arrested for some other reason, it probably means there's hundre
Yeah, try explaining why your finger print is all over a crime scene.
Banks use them for verification (Score:2)
Fingerprints are not used for authentication, right?
Not sure about the States, but in Japan many of the banks have biometric devices on the ATMs to read fingerprints. From the placement of the devices, I would say the thumb is unlikely to be used, and I would suppose that most people use their index finger.
Also there are a lot of smartphones with fingerprint recognition, and I have two computers with it (though I'm not using it because I don't regard it as secure).
Coming next: Seconds after the moment you shake hands with me, all your personal datas are belong to us.
Instead of making a peace sign when having your photo taken, an obvious solution is to flip the bird instead! Your fingerprints are facing away from the camera. All of the problems are solved, once and for all!
I would much rather have a photo of my fingers stolen than have my fingers, or finger tips stolen!
German defense minister got her fingerprints "stolen" in a similar fashion two years ago [theguardian.com].
They're saying they have the fingerprints of every Japanese female under the age of 30.
Hmmm . . . so if we photograph gang members, tossing gang sings, the police can build a database of gang members, with their fingerprints.
This is why when strangers photograph me, I flip them the bird, not a peace sign. Then they don't get my fingerprint, since it is not facing them.
Most parts of your skin has distinctive, unique patterns. You can get a unique print from your elbow, wrist, knuckles, knees... And you tend to leave such marks around too, if less commonly than fingers.
on your forehead right? For anyone to see?
Then why do people think information you leave all over the place is a replacement for a password?
When I pass through border control they cannot even get my fingerprints when I'm touching the glass. And now a blurry mobile phone would be able to do better from several meters away?
I guess the next warning will be to always wear gloves, otherwise you will be leaving a trail of fingerprints everywhere you go...