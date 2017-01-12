Japan Researchers Warn of Fingerprint Theft From 'Peace' Sign (phys.org) 8
Tulsa_Time quotes a report from Phys.Org: Could flashing the "peace" sign in photos lead to fingerprint data being stolen? Research by a team at Japan's National Institute of Informatics (NII) says so, raising alarm bells over the popular two-fingered pose. Fingerprint recognition technology is becoming widely available to verify identities, such as when logging on to smartphones, tablets and laptop computers. But the proliferation of mobile devices with high-quality cameras and social media sites where photographs can be easily posted is raising the risk of personal information being leaked, reports said. The NII researchers were able to copy fingerprints based on photos taken by a digital camera three meters (nine feet) away from the subject.
Sigh. (Score:3)
Fingerprints are not used for authentication, right? So it's not a problem, is it?
Even the kids in my school get this - you do have to explain the first time but then it's obvious to them.
Where do you write down your password? Almost nowhere (some of our kids have password in their planners and things like that, but they have no access anyway).
Where do you leave your fingerprint? Everywhere you go, on everything you touch, including the device you're logging into, and every device you've ever logged into.
Though we don't get high-level attacks, I feel that users need to only have this explained once to question the James Bond etc. concept of using fingerprints for doors, high security facilities, etc.
The fact that cameras are at the point that you can photograph someone's fingerprint? That's been true for a little while. That means that Trump / May / whatever leader's fingerprints have basically been public-domain for the world's spies for many years. Hence you should be SERIOUSLY questioning use of fingerprints as anything more than convenience or casual use.
That's an improvement. (Score:2)
I would much rather have a photo of my fingers stolen than have my fingers, or finger tips stolen!