Science

New Research Suggests the Appendix Has a Purpose After All

Posted by msmash
The appendix is an organ thought to have gone the way of our wisdom teeth and body hair: At one point we all needed them, now people can get by just fine without them. However, it turns out, at least the appendix has some purpose in the body. From a report: Scientists, though, have never been certain what the appendix used to do -- and if it is still, in fact, useless. On Jan. 9, a team of researchers led by scientists at Midwestern University Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine published a review study proposing an answer: the appendix is a secondary immune function that both catalyzes immune cell responses and floods your gut with beneficial bacteria when they've been depleted. And it still plays that role, in a limited fashion, in human body function."We can function okay without it, but the appendix does provide some degree of immunity and beneficial bacteria,â Heather Smith, an anatomist and lead author of the paper said.

New Research Suggests the Appendix Has a Purpose After All

  • "News" (Score:5, Informative)

    by ledow ( 319597 ) on Wednesday January 11, 2017 @04:26PM (#53650219) Homepage

    Not news.

    The appendix has MANY subtle jobs rather than one obvious one, that's why you can do without it.

    I've been telling people for 20+ years after reading it online that the appendix is PARTLY a store of stomach bacteria etc. to help reseed the stomach in the case of it being flushed during illness.

    People with appendices recover better from a bout of stomach flu and are less likely to get knock-on infections that those without. It's been in the medical literature for decades, at least, and been on this site at least twice I'm sure.

    It's also not the appendix's only job.

    This is not "news" at all.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ledow ( 319597 )

      Yep. Wikipedia has citations going back to 1989 for that.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Jhon ( 241832 )

        "Yep. Wikipedia has citations going back to 1989 for that."

        Many news sites had an online presence in 1997 (twenty years ago) and before. And many science publications had access to documents via gopher well before that.

        The internet doesn't begin with Wikipedia. Or even HTTP.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Jhon ( 241832 )

        Ugh... my apologies. I misread your post.

    • White Blood Cells, part of the Immune System (Score:4, Informative)

      by CrashNBrn ( 1143981 ) on Wednesday January 11, 2017 @04:44PM (#53650319)
      The Appendix: Slimy But Not Worthless [livescience.com] (2006)

      The appendix is a slimy, dead-end sac that hangs between the small and large intestines. It's about a half inch in diameter and three inches long. As quickly as 11 weeks after conception, the appendix starts making endocrine cells for the developing fetus. Endocrine cells secrete useful chemicals, such as hormones, and the appendix endocrine cells secrete amines and peptide hormones that help with biological checks and balances as the fetus grows.

      After birth, the appendix mainly helps the body stave off disease by serving as a lymphoid organ. Lymphoid organs, with their lymphoid tissue, make white blood cells and antibodies.

      The appendix, by virtue of its lymphoid tissue, is part of a complicated chain that makes B lymphocytes (one variety of white blood cell) and a class of antibodies known as immunoglobulin A antibodies. The appendix also produces certain chemicals that help direct the white blood cells to the parts of the body where they are needed the most.

      The dirty gut is a good training ground for young white blood cells. The appendix, with its sac routinely collecting and expelling foodstuffs, exposes the white blood cells to myriad bacteria, viruses and drugs passing through the gastrointestinal tract. This way, the white blood cells learn to fight potentially deadly bacteria, such as E.coli.

      The appendix's contribution to the body's white blood cell and antibody production reaches its peak when you are about 20 or 30 years old, then production falls off sharply. By age 60, the appendix serves very little active purpose. ...

      Emphasis mIne.

  • Shocking. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You mean to tell me that something attached to other organs, that has blood vessels, that has metabolizing and reproducing cells, that has multiple cell types, that has nerve endings, actually has a purpose? Gee whiz next thing you'll be telling me that the tailbone has no function and we'd be A-OK if instead of something hitting your tailbone it hits the end of your spinal cord directly instead.

  • Now tell me why men have nipples :)

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by ledow ( 319597 )

      Because DNA of anything tends to carry legacies and evolve from previous similar things rather than just invent random stuff. Re-use is a large factor of DNA and it's complexity masks a lot of differences. That's why most diseases are NOT "just one dodgy gene".

      This is why two testicles look similar to two ovaries, and why there's two of each, and why both sexes have pubic hair and anus in the same place, and why the female pelvis - though differing dimensions - isn't fucking octagonal or something.

      And you

      • ... as you're also surrounded by female hormones until birth.

        And the you get married and have a daughter and you're surrounded yet again until... the day... you die.

        [ P.S. I wouldn't have it any other way... ]

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by aliquis ( 678370 )

        So when is the decision of XX vs XY chromosomes made?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by ledow ( 319597 )

          If you think XX or XY determine gender alone, you're sadly mistaken.

          There's a geneticist sitting next to me who works in a London hosptial - what would you like to ask her?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DarkOx ( 621550 )

        And your gender is determined not in some magical early moment but quite late in foetal development

        Um no, actually gender/sec (hint they are not really different) are determined the moment of conception and depend on what mix of chromosomes you get. Popular variations include X and Y, X and X, but sometimes things like X and X and Y happen.

        Its true that sex differentiated foetal development occurs late, that is to say sex specific structures emerge late.

    • XX, XY

      Women don't have Y traits, but men do have X traits.

    • Because women have nipples, and the additional genetic code required to completely remove nipples from males gives no survival benefit.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rwyoder ( 759998 )

      Now tell me why men have nipples :)

      The comedian Gallagher explained this years ago:
      "It's God's way of saying: 'You don't have them, but if you did, they'd be right there!'"

  • How is this news? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by argStyopa ( 232550 ) on Wednesday January 11, 2017 @04:37PM (#53650275) Journal

    I've read about this role for the appendix for at least 5 years? At LEAST.

    Here's an early article I found on the subject https://blogs.scientificameric... [scientificamerican.com] - and if SciAm had it in 2012, it had to be relatively established information, they're not anywhere near cutting-edge reportage.

    And here's a Discover magazine thing saying the same thing in 2008: http://discovermagazine.com/20... [discovermagazine.com]

  • You fucked up the quotes again.

