New Research Suggests the Appendix Has a Purpose After All (qz.com) 37
The appendix is an organ thought to have gone the way of our wisdom teeth and body hair: At one point we all needed them, now people can get by just fine without them. However, it turns out, at least the appendix has some purpose in the body. From a report: Scientists, though, have never been certain what the appendix used to do -- and if it is still, in fact, useless. On Jan. 9, a team of researchers led by scientists at Midwestern University Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine published a review study proposing an answer: the appendix is a secondary immune function that both catalyzes immune cell responses and floods your gut with beneficial bacteria when they've been depleted. And it still plays that role, in a limited fashion, in human body function."We can function okay without it, but the appendix does provide some degree of immunity and beneficial bacteria,â Heather Smith, an anatomist and lead author of the paper said.
"News" (Score:5, Informative)
Not news.
The appendix has MANY subtle jobs rather than one obvious one, that's why you can do without it.
I've been telling people for 20+ years after reading it online that the appendix is PARTLY a store of stomach bacteria etc. to help reseed the stomach in the case of it being flushed during illness.
People with appendices recover better from a bout of stomach flu and are less likely to get knock-on infections that those without. It's been in the medical literature for decades, at least, and been on this site at least twice I'm sure.
It's also not the appendix's only job.
This is not "news" at all.
Yep. Wikipedia has citations going back to 1989 for that.
Many news sites had an online presence in 1997 (twenty years ago) and before. And many science publications had access to documents via gopher well before that.
The internet doesn't begin with Wikipedia. Or even HTTP.
Ugh... my apologies. I misread your post.
White Blood Cells, part of the Immune System (Score:4, Informative)
You mean to tell me that something attached to other organs, that has blood vessels, that has metabolizing and reproducing cells, that has multiple cell types, that has nerve endings, actually has a purpose? Gee whiz next thing you'll be telling me that the tailbone has no function and we'd be A-OK if instead of something hitting your tailbone it hits the end of your spinal cord directly instead.
Now tell me why men have nipples
:)
Some girls find them attractive too. Not enough, though
Because DNA of anything tends to carry legacies and evolve from previous similar things rather than just invent random stuff. Re-use is a large factor of DNA and it's complexity masks a lot of differences. That's why most diseases are NOT "just one dodgy gene".
This is why two testicles look similar to two ovaries, and why there's two of each, and why both sexes have pubic hair and anus in the same place, and why the female pelvis - though differing dimensions - isn't fucking octagonal or something.
And you
... as you're also surrounded by female hormones until birth.
And the you get married and have a daughter and you're surrounded yet again until... the day... you die.
[ P.S. I wouldn't have it any other way... ]
So when is the decision of XX vs XY chromosomes made?
If you think XX or XY determine gender alone, you're sadly mistaken.
There's a geneticist sitting next to me who works in a London hosptial - what would you like to ask her?
And your gender is determined not in some magical early moment but quite late in foetal development
Um no, actually gender/sec (hint they are not really different) are determined the moment of conception and depend on what mix of chromosomes you get. Popular variations include X and Y, X and X, but sometimes things like X and X and Y happen.
Its true that sex differentiated foetal development occurs late, that is to say sex specific structures emerge late.
XX, XY
Women don't have Y traits, but men do have X traits.
Because women have nipples, and the additional genetic code required to completely remove nipples from males gives no survival benefit.
Now tell me why men have nipples
:)
The comedian Gallagher explained this years ago:
"It's God's way of saying: 'You don't have them, but if you did, they'd be right there!'"
I've read about this role for the appendix for at least 5 years? At LEAST.
Here's an early article I found on the subject https://blogs.scientificameric... [scientificamerican.com] - and if SciAm had it in 2012, it had to be relatively established information, they're not anywhere near cutting-edge reportage.
And here's a Discover magazine thing saying the same thing in 2008: http://discovermagazine.com/20... [discovermagazine.com]
That's nothing! Recently slashdot discovered that the moon was created by something banging into the Earth!
always read the appendix (Score:2)
No - remember the old story:
Young bull sees the city boys left the gates open. Says to old bull:
The city boys have left the gates open again. Lets run down the hill and do a couple of cows.
Old bull replies. Nope. Lets stroll down the hill and do a whole bunch of them!
Moral: There is no need for speed. The need is for good management and an editorial team that actually knows what an editor is supposed to do!
And absolutely no need for cows, bulls, farms or city boy
