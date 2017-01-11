Alcohol Switches the Brain Into Starvation Mode In Mice, Increasing Hunger and Appetite, Study Finds (bbc.com) 47
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BBC: In tests on mice, alcohol activated the brain signals that tell the body to eat more food. The UK researchers, who report their findings in the journal Nature Communications, believe the same is probably true in humans. The mice were given generous doses of alcohol for three days -- a dose being equivalent to around 18 units or a bottle-and-a-half of wine for a person. The alcohol caused increased activity in neurons called AGRP. These are the neurons that are fired when the body experiences starvation. The mice ate more than normal too. When the researchers repeated the experiment but blocked the neurons with a drug, the mice did not eat as much which, the researchers say, suggests that AGRP neurons are responsible for the alcohol-induced eating. The study authors, Denis Burdakov and colleagues, say understanding how alcohol changes the body and our behavior could help with managing obesity. Around two-thirds of adults in the UK are overweight or obese.
Explains why you see a line of cars at taco bell, white castles, McDonald's around 1-3am most nights, especially Friday/Saturday.
If high school was any indication, I believe you have your drugs mixed up. That line in front of Taco Bell at 2AM would be the weed talking, not the alcohol. Weed also explains half the crazy shit they come up with to put on a menu.
That said, it's no surprise that alcohol also induces food consumption, and often overindulgence, as if that's been some unsolved mystery through the ages. Those "mice" we affectionately label drunk humans validated that theory hundreds of years ago. We needed a fucking stud
Exactly. Colleges and universities, and especially frat houses, are full of morbidly obese fat kids. This is explained by their exceptionally high consumption of alcohol.
Or by the fact that most colleges have meal plans that are essentially all you can eat which leads to overeating since the food is "free" for the student (free as in not out of pocket since loans,parents, scholarships or whatever are paying for the meal plan as part of tuition/room/board)
Boy, the quality of the food must have increased markedly since I was in school in the 90s. The only edible thing was the Lucky Charms.
I went to school out in the country. The biscuits and gravy seemed to be popular (I found the gravy somewhat bland though), as was the pizza and stir fry. Really good chicken and dumplings and fried chicken, too.
Mhmm. Your certainty is completely misplaced. You don't know if it's drink, or if it's food, or a sedentary lifestyle, or all of the above. I know you think you know, because most people on slashdot think they know everything, but you actually don't.
Look at most heavy drinkers. They're usually overweight, more so than can be accounted for by the extra calories in alcohol alone.
On the other hand, these rodent heavy drinkers went at it for only 3 days...
more so than can be accounted for by the extra calories in alcohol alone.
Damn, they wasted all their time doing this study when they really should have just asked you.
Uhhh... Yes.
If you actually read, you'll see that the study isn't about the fact that alcohol triggers you to eat more, it's about how it does it, which parts of your brain are affected, and why. That's important information if you say.... wanted to make drugs that suppressed your starvation response to help you lose weight.
Kebab shops (Score:2)
when the researchers repeated the experiment but blocked the neurons with a drug, the mice did not eat as much
...
You reaise that this drug could put a lot of late night kebab shops out of business
Who Knew? (Score:1)
I'm not sure that it does.
Anecdotally I think it suppresses hunger in me. If I'm drunk and become really hungry (i.e. "get the munchies") it's probably because I haven't eaten enough.
That may just be me though, but the same was true when I was young and in college.
Oh, it's 2 AM and you're suddenly hungry? You've been drinking for 6 or 7 hours without eating anything, of course you're hungry!
And while composing this I did come over all peckish and I have been drinking, but I haven't actually eaten anything
It does for me. I always have to stop by a kebab joint or a Burger King or whatever on my way home.
I see you don't speak clickbaitese.
All the best research is done in Europe (Score:2, Insightful)
All the best research on addiction, consumption and rehabilitation of all drugs is done in Europe.
Here in the States, it's treated as a character flaw and research pales in comparison. And rehab is mostly ineffectual 12-Programs that were created 80 years-ago by a drunken religious kook. But when one fails a 12-step program, it's all on them and not the fact that 12-programs are quackery and thinly disguised religion.
As someone who's lived in both countries - though fortunately had a body type that wasn't seen to be overweight in either country (technically I am overweight right now, but nobody I know thinks so) - I can honestly say I question this. In the UK, I routinely witnessed overweight people mocked and verbally abused. In the US, there's at least a general recognition that losing weight isn't easy, and gaining it is. Which is
Alternate study version (Score:2)
Yeah, a bottle-and-a-half of wine is definitely into "serious drinking problem" territory. Marginally increased appetite is the least of your worries in that situation.
Alcohol is poison with a relatively high LD50, and a rather pleasant buzz at moderate doses.
Laboratory mouse life (Score:5, Funny)
The mice were given generous doses of alcohol for three days
... equivalent to around ... a bottle-and-a-half of wine for a person. ... The mice ate more than normal too.
See, being a lab mouse is not all bad. All that free booze and food!
Dehydration (Score:2)
You gotta drink 8,437 glasses of water a day!