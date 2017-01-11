Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Alcohol Switches the Brain Into Starvation Mode In Mice, Increasing Hunger and Appetite, Study Finds (bbc.com) 47

An anonymous reader quotes a report from BBC: In tests on mice, alcohol activated the brain signals that tell the body to eat more food. The UK researchers, who report their findings in the journal Nature Communications, believe the same is probably true in humans. The mice were given generous doses of alcohol for three days -- a dose being equivalent to around 18 units or a bottle-and-a-half of wine for a person. The alcohol caused increased activity in neurons called AGRP. These are the neurons that are fired when the body experiences starvation. The mice ate more than normal too. When the researchers repeated the experiment but blocked the neurons with a drug, the mice did not eat as much which, the researchers say, suggests that AGRP neurons are responsible for the alcohol-induced eating. The study authors, Denis Burdakov and colleagues, say understanding how alcohol changes the body and our behavior could help with managing obesity. Around two-thirds of adults in the UK are overweight or obese.

Alcohol Switches the Brain Into Starvation Mode In Mice, Increasing Hunger and Appetite, Study Finds

  • when the researchers repeated the experiment but blocked the neurons with a drug, the mice did not eat as much ...

    You reaise that this drug could put a lot of late night kebab shops out of business

  • Alcohol gives you the munchies??

    • I'm not sure that it does.

      Anecdotally I think it suppresses hunger in me. If I'm drunk and become really hungry (i.e. "get the munchies") it's probably because I haven't eaten enough.

      That may just be me though, but the same was true when I was young and in college.

      Oh, it's 2 AM and you're suddenly hungry? You've been drinking for 6 or 7 hours without eating anything, of course you're hungry!

      And while composing this I did come over all peckish and I have been drinking, but I haven't actually eaten anything

    • It does for me. I always have to stop by a kebab joint or a Burger King or whatever on my way home.

    All the best research on addiction, consumption and rehabilitation of all drugs is done in Europe.

    Here in the States, it's treated as a character flaw and research pales in comparison. And rehab is mostly ineffectual 12-Programs that were created 80 years-ago by a drunken religious kook. But when one fails a 12-step program, it's all on them and not the fact that 12-programs are quackery and thinly disguised religion.

      The AA never releases studies or co-operates with rigorous studies. I suspect this is because they know their approach is largely bullshit.

    • Here in the States, it's treated as a character flaw and research pales in comparison.

      As someone who's lived in both countries - though fortunately had a body type that wasn't seen to be overweight in either country (technically I am overweight right now, but nobody I know thinks so) - I can honestly say I question this. In the UK, I routinely witnessed overweight people mocked and verbally abused. In the US, there's at least a general recognition that losing weight isn't easy, and gaining it is. Which is

  • If this study were done in America you wouldn't even need mice. Just go into any Waffle House at 2am.

    The mice were given generous doses of alcohol for three days ... equivalent to around ... a bottle-and-a-half of wine for a person. ... The mice ate more than normal too.

    See, being a lab mouse is not all bad. All that free booze and food!

  • These findings are not surprising because alcohol causes dehydration and dehydration is often confused with hunger. A lot of people who are chronically dehydrated aren't even aware of it and confuse it with hunger and thus try to resolve by eating when what they really need is a glass of water.

