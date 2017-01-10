MIT Unveils New Material That's Strongest and Lightest On Earth (futurism.com) 22
A team of MIT researchers have created the world's strongest and lightest material known to man using graphene. Futurism reports: Graphene, which was heretofore, the strongest material known to man, is made from an extremely thin sheet of carbon atoms arranged in two dimensions. But there's one drawback: while notable for its thinness and unique electrical properties, it's very difficult to create useful, three-dimensional materials out of graphene. Now, a team of MIT researchers discovered that taking small flakes of graphene and fusing them following a mesh-like structure not only retains the material's strength, but the graphene also remains porous. Based on experiments conducted on 3D printed models, researchers have determined that this new material, with its distinct geometry, is actually stronger than graphene -- making it 10 times stronger than steel, with only five percent of its density. The discovery of a material that is extremely strong but exceptionally lightweight will have numerous applications. As MIT reports: "The new findings show that the crucial aspect of the new 3-D forms has more to do with their unusual geometrical configuration than with the material itself, which suggests that similar strong, lightweight materials could be made from a variety of materials by creating similar geometric features."
Impressive, but (Score:1)
Claiming it can replace steel means it has not only better tensile strength, but also compressive strength, low brittleness, and similar ductility and hardness.
Glass is stronger than steel, in one direction only. It's not used in structural engineering though. Steel is just so versatile that so far not any material has matched it.
But, impressive research and I hope they keep going with it.
Another choice by application. Steel is machinable (Score:2)
I doubt *any* material will completely replace steel. The particular properties of steel, it's strength combined with easy machining and reasonable cost will always be right for some applications, much as brass is still used. Steel didn't completely replace brass, carbon fiber didn't completely replace steel, and this new material won't completely replace any of it's predecessors.
However, steel allowed us to make things that couldn't be made with brass, carbon fiber works better than steel for some things,
Re: (Score:2)
There are very few application where carbon fiber is better than steel, because it lacks most of the properties of steel. It's not elastic, it's not machinable, it's brittle, it doesn't wear well. There seems to be no replacement for steel used structurally (including this stuff), for tool steel, for anything that needs to flex a bit in normal use, etc.
Re: (Score:2)
Good point but you are overestimating the journalists who will just pick one of those numbers and also often get things mixed up with strength to weight ration (eg. the ridiculous nylon is stronger than steel statements are due to a strength to weight comparison instead of just strength).
Also there are a lot of different types of steel with a very wi
Re: (Score:2)
And it's name is... (Score:1)
Rearden metal?
Affordable? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It should make a hell of a battery powered flappy bird - if they can scale the wings up to relative to the size of the battery and flapper motor.
I'm confused (Score:2)
Great for Space Junk "capture" (Score:2)
Imagine a net (block?) of this material. IF (and it's a very big if) it could be made large enough IN SPACE, then it could "capture" (by absorbing the impact) space junk. It might need to be hooked up to a low thrust but high efficiency ion drive to compensate for the slow loss of momentum from the impact; it needs to stay in orbit (and to change orbits if it's going after multiple large pieces).
Of course, as mentioned, the real key is can they manufacture the graphene pieces AND put them together in the 3D
BULLSHIT (Score:4, Informative)
The material in question is graphene, which they did not create or unveil.
The structure in question is theoretical, and they have not made it nor do they have any real plans or methodology to do so.
They made a mathematical model and then 3D printed a PLASTIC model in the same shape.
They then crushed the plastic model and noted that it was pretty strong given its density, just as they predict a graphene structure in the same shape to be.
They're not creating the graphene structure, and a macro version of the structure in plastic may or may not exhibit similar properties as a true version made of ultra thin graphene.
https://youtu.be/VIcZdc42F0g [youtu.be]
I'm all for improved materials, but let's not make shit up, futurism.com .
I'm familiar with this material (Score:2)
But there must be a more creative use for it than attaching price tags to merchandise.
Oversold (Score:2)
Here's the most relevant bit:
The team was able to compress small flakes of graphene using a combination of heat and pressure. This process produced a strong, stable structure whose form resembles that of some corals and microscopic creatures called diatoms. These shapes, which have an enormous surface area in proportion to their volume, proved to be remarkably strong. “Once we created these 3-D structures, we wanted to see what’s the limit — what’s the strongest possible material we can produce,” says Qin. To do that, they created a variety of 3-D models and then subjected them to various tests. In computational simulations, which mimic the loading conditions in the tensile and compression tests performed in a tensile loading machine, “one of our samples has 5 percent the density of steel, but 10 times the strength,” Qin says.
The video is about testing 3D plastic models. Exactly what they have achieved is unclear to me. Do they have plastic in a configuration 10 times the strength of steel? Did they 3D print in steel, but didn't show it in the video? Did they extrapolate from a plastic model to say that if they'd made it of steel it would be 10 times the strength of steel? Did they use a computer model to say that if they could make the optimal graphine configuration it would be 10 times strength of
Cool! (Score:2)
But I'm still holding out for scrith.