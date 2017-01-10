'Tooth Repair Drug' May Replace Fillings (bbc.com) 22
Teeth can be encouraged to repair themselves in a way that could see an end to fillings, according to scientists. From a report on BBC: The team at King's College London showed that a chemical could encourage cells in the dental pulp to heal small holes in mice teeth. A biodegradable sponge was soaked in the drug and then put inside the cavity. The study, published in Scientific Reports, showed it led to "complete, effective natural repair." Teeth have limited regenerative abilities. They can produce a thin band of dentine -- the layer just below the enamel -- if the inner dental pulp becomes exposed, but this cannot repair a large cavity. [...] Scientists discovered that a drug called Tideglusib heightened the activity of stem cells in the dental pulp so they could repair 0.13mm holes in the teeth of mice. A drug-soaked sponge was placed in the hole and then a protective coating was applied over the top. As the sponge broke down it was replaced by dentine, healing the tooth.
You're not going to want to ingest cell growth promoters willy-nilly...
However, if you ingest cell growth promoters for your willy-nilly... Well then, that's a horse of a different color... So to speak.
Down that way lies cancer, and lots of it.
Unless they can charge more than they do for fillings (or at least make more profit), I don't see this taking off in the US.
It was set back 10 years by GWB.
Then another 12 by Barrack Hussein, then 14 by Drumpf -- assuming an 8-year term, otherwise the delay will be 28 years for 4!
They can put it in toothpaste. Let you rub it in every day, like fluoride.
There are two interesting statements in the article that makes me hope this isn't vaporware.
Prof Sharpe said a new treatment could be available soon: "I don't think it's massively long term, it's quite low-hanging fruit in regenerative medicine and hopeful in a three-to-five year period this would be commercially available."
and
However, the drug has already been trialled in patients as a potential dementia therapy.
"The safety work has been done and at much higher concentrations so hopefully we're on to a winner," said Prof Sharpe.
Tideglusib (NP-12, NP031112) is a potent, selective and irreversible[1] small molecule non-ATP-competitive GSK3 inhibitor that has been investigated as a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease and paralysis supranuclear palsy in Phase IIa and IIb clinical trials. The first clinical trial conducted with tideglusib to be published (in English, at least) was phase II and demonstrated that overall tideglusib was well tolerated, except for some moderate, asymptomatic, fully reversible increases in liver enz
No, they'll figure out how to monetize it.
Is probably the only field of medicine that hasn't changed substantially in the past 100 years.
You obviously need new glasses if you can't see another candidate.