Scientists Predict Star Collision Visible To The Naked Eye In 2022

Scientists predict that a pair of stars in the constellation Cygnus will collide in 2022, give or take a year, creating an explosion in the night sky so bright that it will be visible to the naked eye. From a report on NPR: If it happens, it would be the first time such an event was predicted by scientists. Calvin College professor Larry Molnar and his team said in a statement that two stars are orbiting each other now and "share a common atmosphere, like two peanuts sharing a single shell." They predict those two stars, jointly called KIC 9832227, will eventually "merge and explode ... at which time the star will increase its brightness ten thousand fold becoming one of the brighter stars in the heavens for a time." That extra-bright star is called a red nova. They recently presented their research at a meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Grapevine, Texas.
that cant be right (Score:2, Insightful)
aren't they really predicting that the light from the stars colliding will reach us in 2022?
Yes, but since they can't please normal people and pedants, they've gone with the description that both can easily understand.
Exactly. The idea that something 1800 light years away "happened" at time X is kind of meaningless anyway, because our colloquial measurements of time (things like "1800 years ago" or "the third century") are dependent on being stuck in our local gravity well. It's like you get a call from the White House and your kid says "Don't you really mean you got a call from the first floor?"
Well, sure. The first floor of not-your-house. It's a categorization that doesn't make sense in the context of the real univers
(OK, not entirely meaningless because it is a measure of time propagation through the universe, but pretty meaningless.)
If you really want to be pedantic, at least say "from the stars that collided".
It *can* be right... (Score:2)
There's no provable or usable mechanism by which we can travel to any part of the Universe faster than the speed of light, so trying to make a distinction between the "light of an event reaching us" vs. "the event being observed as it happens" is semantically meaningless.
Information can't travel faster than light, and you can't currently get anywhere fast enough to prove otherwise.
If its visible here in 2022 (Score:2)
then it must have already happened
Not in all reference frames.
You're begging for a "your mom is so fat" joke here, hope you're aware of that!
Or is that ``a "your mom is so fat here" joke''?
It takes zero time for the light from the event to reach us in its frame of reference. According to the photons the event is zero distance away.
I interviewed several of the photons tomorrow and they called bullshit on your concept of zero distance.
"will collide in 2022" (Score:1)
NO. They collided long, long ago, and we are only seeing the light that finally has reached us.
I demand precision to the nearest day!
Goddamn scientists, always predictin' shit and figurin' stuff out.
Selfish bastards, at this rate there won't be any new discoveries left for the next generation of scientists to make.
