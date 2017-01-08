Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Medicine Science

New Study Finds 'Mediterranean' Diet Significantly Reduces Brain Shrinkage (bbc.com) 5

Posted by EditorDavid from the food-for-thought dept.
schwit1 writes that 562 elderly research subjects cut their brain shrinkage in half just by changing their diet. (Paywalled article here). The BBC reports: A study of pensioners in Scotland found that those with a diet rich in fresh fruit, vegetables and olive oil had healthier brains than those with different eating habits. They suffered less brain shrinkage than those who regularly ate meat and dairy products. The study was carried out by University of Edinburgh researchers.... Scientists found that those who adhered most closely to the diet retained significantly greater brain volume after three years than those who did not... Lead researcher Dr Michelle Luciano said: "As we age, the brain shrinks and we lose brain cells, which can affect learning and memory. This study adds to the body of evidence that suggests the Mediterranean diet has a positive impact on brain health."

New Study Finds 'Mediterranean' Diet Significantly Reduces Brain Shrinkage More | Reply

New Study Finds 'Mediterranean' Diet Significantly Reduces Brain Shrinkage

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Old programmers never die, they just hit account block limit.

Close