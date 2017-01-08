Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


New Study Finds 'Mediterranean' Diet Significantly Reduces Brain Shrinkage (bbc.com) 9

Posted by EditorDavid from the food-for-thought dept.
schwit1 writes that 562 elderly research subjects cut their brain shrinkage in half just by changing their diet. (Paywalled article here). The BBC reports: A study of pensioners in Scotland found that those with a diet rich in fresh fruit, vegetables and olive oil had healthier brains than those with different eating habits. They suffered less brain shrinkage than those who regularly ate meat and dairy products. The study was carried out by University of Edinburgh researchers.... Scientists found that those who adhered most closely to the diet retained significantly greater brain volume after three years than those who did not... Lead researcher Dr Michelle Luciano said: "As we age, the brain shrinks and we lose brain cells, which can affect learning and memory. This study adds to the body of evidence that suggests the Mediterranean diet has a positive impact on brain health."

  • It starts to remind me of the old times in the East Bloc where "scientists" came up with any sort of revelation every time something was in shortage or for some odd reason there was suddenly a surplus. You could bet your ass that the revelation was that eggs are an important source for any kind of vitamins but meat makes you sick.

    Same shit now. What happened, did the olive harvest turn out to be the harvest of the century?

  • But did they account for the people? (Score:3)

    by KreAture ( 105311 ) on Sunday January 08, 2017 @09:47AM (#53628089)
    What about mediterranean people living and eating elsewhere?
    Do they exhibit the same effects?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ledow ( 319597 )

      These were pensioners in Scotland.

      How far from the Mediterranean would you like to go?

  • Q. What's the Scottish definition of a salad?
    A. Cold chips.

  • They suffered less brain shrinkage than those who regularly ate meat and dairy products.

    Pizza (Most are full of meat & dairy products) originated in the Mediterranean

  • According to the article, eating red meat and poultry didn't make any difference.

