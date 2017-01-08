New Study Finds 'Mediterranean' Diet Significantly Reduces Brain Shrinkage (bbc.com) 9
schwit1 writes that 562 elderly research subjects cut their brain shrinkage in half just by changing their diet. (Paywalled article here). The BBC reports: A study of pensioners in Scotland found that those with a diet rich in fresh fruit, vegetables and olive oil had healthier brains than those with different eating habits. They suffered less brain shrinkage than those who regularly ate meat and dairy products. The study was carried out by University of Edinburgh researchers.... Scientists found that those who adhered most closely to the diet retained significantly greater brain volume after three years than those who did not... Lead researcher Dr Michelle Luciano said: "As we age, the brain shrinks and we lose brain cells, which can affect learning and memory. This study adds to the body of evidence that suggests the Mediterranean diet has a positive impact on brain health."
It starts to remind me of the old times in the East Bloc where "scientists" came up with any sort of revelation every time something was in shortage or for some odd reason there was suddenly a surplus. You could bet your ass that the revelation was that eggs are an important source for any kind of vitamins but meat makes you sick.
Same shit now. What happened, did the olive harvest turn out to be the harvest of the century?
Don't get me wrong, I certainly ain't anti-science. But with this kind of research we get contradicting results every other year. First milk was important for you, now milk is harmful. Eggs used to be the way to an early grave, now eggs are the fountain of youth. Cholesterol was deadly, now we need it like a drug.
Or maybe it is already the other way around again, I don't keep track to be honest.
And in between all that we have various other food crazes from low-carb to neanderthal diet. What the fuck, people
Do they exhibit the same effects?
These were pensioners in Scotland.
How far from the Mediterranean would you like to go?
Q. What's the Scottish definition of a salad?
A. Cold chips.
They suffered less brain shrinkage than those who regularly ate meat and dairy products.
Pizza (Most are full of meat & dairy products) originated in the Mediterranean
