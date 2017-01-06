Theranos Is Laying Off 155 People, About 41 Percent Of Its Workforce (cnbc.com) 10
The embattled blood-testing company Theranos is laying off 155 people, about 41 percent of its workforce, as it struggles to recover from the backlash generated when the company failed to provide accurate results to patients using its proprietary blood test technology. The job cuts announced today are similar to the cuts announced last year in October, when the company said it would shut down its blood-testing facilities and shrink its workforce by more than 40%. CNBC reports: The start-up will let go of its workers after months of regulatory setbacks as well as lawsuits and scrutiny. That would leave 220 workers to focus on its business plans, primarily its blood testing product called the miniLab. "These are always the most difficult decisions; however, this move allows Theranos to marshal its resources most efficiently and effectively," Theranos said in a statement.
Re: (Score:2)
The final step will be patent trolling.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why are they even keeping their doors open? They are based solely off of fraud.
Fraud is the next big thing.
not quite (Score:2)
From the summary:
"Theranos... failed to provide accurate results to patients"
No. They fraudulently claimed to provide accurate results. If they had merely failed it would not be a scandal.
What is the plan moving forward? (Score:2)
Do they have any legitimate aspirations or are they still planning to fake it 'til they make it?