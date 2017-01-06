SpaceX Gets the Green Light To Resume Rocket Launches (fortune.com) 15
Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket company has been cleared to resume flying following a launch pad explosion four months ago, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday. From a report on Fortune: The decision clears SpaceX to attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 10 Iridium Communications satellites as early as Monday, a day later than originally planned. SpaceX, owned by Tesla Motors Chief Executive Officer Musk, on Friday declined to comment about what caused the delay. Liftoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California is targeted for around 10:26 a.m. PST/1:26 p.m. EST. The FAA, which oversees commercial U.S. space launches, oversaw SpaceX's investigation into why a Falcon 9 rocket burst into flames on a launch pad in Florida as it was being fueled for a routine, prelaunch test on Sept. 1. The accident destroyed the $62 million booster and a $200 million Israeli communications satellite that had been partly leased by Facebook to expand Internet access in Africa.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Where are the soviets now?
Re: (Score:3)
Chinese famine killed millions [wikipedia.org]
Venezuela's communist system is failing them now [pbs.org] just like the USSR's system went belly up.
Communist Vietnam has almost no human rights [hrw.org]
I could go on, but I think this is sufficient to disprove your bullshit.
So they know what happened now? (Score:3)
Seriously, does this mean they know what caused the thing to explode now?
Anybody know what the reason was?
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, the helium and oxygen loading procedures caused the oxygen to turn to a solid. The solid oxygen got involved in the wrapping on the helium containers and caused it to burst
or... ULA shot it
your pick
Re:So they know what happened now? (Score:5, Informative)
A nice summary of the issue (and work-around) from Scott Manley:
https://plus.google.com/102502... [google.com]