Fewer People Are Dying of Cancer Than Ever Before
The number of Americans dying of cancer has dropped to a 25-year low, equaling an estimated 2,143,200 fewer deaths in that period, says the new annual report from the American Cancer Society. In that time, the racial and gender disparities that exist in cancer rates have also narrowed somewhat, but they remain wide in many places. From a report on The Outline: Though the incidence of cancer remained stable for women and dropped slightly -- by 2 percent -- in men, rates remain overall 20 percent higher in men while rate of death for men is 40 percent higher than in women. The rates of both incidence and death vary wildly based on the type of cancer. The data that the ACS is using run through the end of 2014 for incidents of cancer and through 2013 for deaths. Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in the United States for both men and women..
14% of all new cancers are lung cancers. 90% of lung cancer is due to smoking. Stop smoking.
But is living without tobacco really living? Life is pretty dull without self-destructive behavior.
But is living without tobacco really living? Life is pretty dull without self-destructive behavior.
Switch to pipe smoking: it'll lower your risk of lung cancer a bit since you don't inhale (other diseases will remain). And pipe smoke is a bit less obnoxious. And a pipe looks cooler than a pack of fags.
http://www.cancer.org/cancer/news/news/cancer-facts-and-figures-death-rate-down-25-since-1991 [cancer.org]
"Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in the United States for both men and women." This is information that every child should learn.
"The decline in deaths from cancer is attributed largely to the fact that fewer people smoke — from about 42 percent in 1965 to 17 percent in 2013..."
And this is information we should acknowledge before believing that cancer treatments or the ACA has had some kind of massive impact on saving lives, which I'm certain this report will be abused by marketing campaigns for years to come.
We've also had this start to show up about 10 years ago, so I'm sure it's had some impact.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
"The report estimates that the Affordable Care Act is working to reduce long-standing racial disparities in cancer rates."
Has the ACA been around long enough to impact cancer rates? The law was passed in 2010 and it took quite a while to get the exchanges up and running, get people enrolled, and then get them to actually see a doctor.
I have a hard time believing that in a few short years, the ACA could have a meaningful impact on cancer rates.
This smells like propaganda.
cancer DEATHS, not incidences of new cancer.
yes, it's quite plausible that having insurance for a few years would be the difference between dying to cancer, versus surviving it via radiation and/or chemo, or getting a transplant for a cancerous organ.
Libertarians realize that everyone will die. Libertarians think that forcing someone else to prolong your life is selfish and wrong.
Look, I'm afraid of death, just like anyone else. But I agree that taking from someone else and inflicting damage on their life just to put off my own inevitable demise is selfish and wrong.
Work hard. Save money. Pay for the things that you want to pay for. Don't force someone else to pay for your stuff-- and that includes your medical treatment.
I'm not!
all the Welfare state [wikipedia.org] is wrong, right? Public illumination and transport can't exists, right?
Ah yes, the nice sociopathic Libertarian "you have the freedom to starve" line. I love how greedy sociopaths try to philosophically justify what amounts to a big "fuck you" to the rest of society.
Alternative, please. [Re:Propaganda?] (Score:2)
A high deductible is better than NO insurance at all, especially when you are diagnosed with cancer. The law can be charged to require a lower deductible, but that would raise somewhere else to compensate. Democrats have not been against practical changes to ACA.
As far as general ACA criticism, I invite any conservative to propose a better alternative. All the proposals from conservatives so far either don't have any real numbers behind them, or some group or type of coverage takes a hit to help a different
"This smells like propaganda."
No, that's just your brain tumor.
"The report estimates that the Affordable Care Act is working to reduce long-standing racial disparities in cancer rates."
Has the ACA been around long enough to impact cancer rates? The law was passed in 2010 and it took quite a while to get the exchanges up and running, get people enrolled, and then get them to actually see a doctor.
I have a hard time believing that in a few short years, the ACA could have a meaningful impact on cancer rates.
This smells like propaganda.
"The decline in deaths from cancer is attributed largely to the fact that fewer people smoke — from about 42 percent in 1965 to 17 percent in 2013..."
That's because it is propaganda.
folks usually tend to die do to complications associated with Cancer, versus the disease itself.
For example, you get Cancer and go through the treatments.
The treatments absolutely destroy your immune system.
The $common_ailment shows up and kills you because your body cannot defend against it.
In trying to stave off the inevitable, we make it easier for the common cold to kick our ass.
So far as I understand it, when people get to any kind of stage 4 cancer, the causes of death are either due to metastasis (the invasion of the cancer into other tissues) or through the tumor severely impacting organs. The whole "chemo is the killer" is simply a meme invented by the alternative medicine quacks to sell you on poppy seed oil or whatever crackpottery they're trying to foist on morons today.
Yes, cancer kills you. Lung cancer, even if it doesn't spread will literally see you slowly asphyxiated as the lungs' ability to absorb oxygen degrades. The fact is that techniques like chemo (which have come a very long way in the last 25 years), radiation and surgey can prolong your life, if not outright save it, whereas 50 or 60 years ago, many cancers were simply a death sentence.
I'd hazard to posit that fewer people died of cancer in the ancient Mesopotamian era than died in 2016.
So you don't die of cancer... (Score:2)
You die of something else.
Other causes are now increasing their %share in the gotcha game. (which is probably a good thing since cancer seems a pretty horrible way to die- I'd rather be got by a sudden heart-attack in my sleep).
There are three reasons why reduced cancer death rate is important.
1) Cancer is an expensive, long, painful death. Let me have a heart attack, please.
2) Cancer is the reason we age. The entire aging process is an attempt by the body to stop cells from reproducing without limit (i.e. cancer). We can't stop aging until after we cure cancer.
3) Cancer gets all the big money and press. Once we defeat it, we can put our resources into other illnesses.
See, we ain't need no stinkin' ACA; market forces are solving illnesses.
Market forces will also solve global warming (if real). Humans will evolve fans on their head to keep cool similar to how Kevin Costner evolved gills in Waterworld.
Oh wait, evolution is false. Hollywood brainwashed us. I mean God will blink fans onto human heads, but only if we follow his law and keep gender dodgers out of the wrong restrooms.
What, monitoring genders is gov't regulation you say? You see, many will volunteer to monitor
All people will die eventually.
So if fewer people are dying of cancer, it should mean that more people are dying from other causes. I've seen somewhere that Alzheimer is on the raise, maybe that's it.
In developed countries the main causes of death are roughly 1/3 cancer, 1/3 heart diseases, 1/3 others. With cancer death rates steadily increasing passed 60, it can almost be considered dying of old age.
http://www.cancer.org/cancer/n... [cancer.org]
in men, rates remain overall 20 percent higher in men while rate of death for men is 40 percent higher than in women
Plainly what needs to be done is too increase the doses of Radium in women's makeup products until the cancer acquisition and death rates equalize.
Although come to think of it that would simply increase the death rates for men as well... curse you metrosexuals for making true equality of the sexes impossible!
My goal as a man is to live a long time. That's because men die on average younger than women. By the time I hit 100 I'll have an endless stream of women all to myself.
I wonder how much this will have to do with our new ability to use Measals to destroy some cancers.