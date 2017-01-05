Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Earth Power Science Technology

A Coal-Fired Power Plant In India Is Turning Carbon Dioxide Into Baking Soda (technologyreview.com) 19

Posted by BeauHD from the turn-water-into-wine dept.
schwit1 quotes a report from MIT Technology Review: In the southern Indian city of Tuticorin, locals are unlikely to suffer from a poorly risen cake. That's because a coal-fired thermal power station in the area captures carbon dioxide and turns it into baking soda. Carbon capture schemes are nothing new. Typically, they use a solvent, such as amine, to catch carbon dioxide and prevent it from escaping into the atmosphere. From there, the CO2 can either be stored away or used. But the Guardian reports that a system installed in the Tuticorin plant uses a new proprietary solvent developed by the company Carbon Clean Solutions. The solvent is reportedly just slightly more efficient than those used conventionally, requiring a little less energy and smaller apparatus to run. The collected CO2 is used to create baking soda, and it claims that as much as 66,000 tons of the gas could be captured at the plant each year. Its operators say that the marginal gain in efficiency is just enough to make it feasible to run the plant without a subsidy. In fact, it's claimed to be the first example of an unsubsidized industrial plant capturing CO2 for use. schwit1 notes: "A 'climate change' project that doesn't involve taxpayer dollars? Is that even allowed?"

A Coal-Fired Power Plant In India Is Turning Carbon Dioxide Into Baking Soda More | Reply

A Coal-Fired Power Plant In India Is Turning Carbon Dioxide Into Baking Soda

Comments Filter:
  • They will be making so much baking soda that they will have to put it back in coal mines to get rid of it.

  • Cue mdsolar to tell us why capturing CO2 is bad (for his business).

    • Cue mdsolar to tell us why capturing CO2 is bad (for his business).

      Why, could you begin to imagine the results of a railroad tanker-car full of vinegar derailing and causing a spill that hit that 66,000 tons of baking soda!?!?! Do you even realize how many science-fair volcanoes that would equal!?!?! My God, the humanity!

      Strat

  • Since it's sodium bicarbonate. I guess they could get it from sea water but then I'd wonder what happens to the left over chloride ions.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by cstacy ( 534252 )

      Did you know 80 to 90% of the moderators on slashdot wouldn't recognize a troll even if one dragged them under a bridge.

      Would mod Troll, but...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      I'd wonder what happens to the left over chloride ions.

      Sell them to the city to treat the drinking water?

    • Perhaps they can put it to use chlorinating the gene pool..

      Because god knows it needs some cleaning.

    • Actually now that I think of it wouldn't lye work? I mean you bubble the CO2 through water to get carbonic acid.( H2CO3) Then apply NaOH to get NaHCO3 and water. Anyway wonder what chemical they're using for their sodium source.
  • For one thing, it's got nothing to do with climate change. This is kinda like why I oppose nuclear: it needs to be cheaper and more profitable to do the _right_ thing than the wrong thing or unregulated businesses will do the wrong thing. Every. Figgin. Time. If they didn't they'd be run out of business by the guy who did (and used the cost savings to under cut them).

    This is what we sometimes call a "Happy Accident". Like all such things I'm highly skeptical. Anyone want to shoot holes in it? e.g. what

Slashdot Top Deals

Every successful person has had failures but repeated failure is no guarantee of eventual success.

Close