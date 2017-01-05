A Coal-Fired Power Plant In India Is Turning Carbon Dioxide Into Baking Soda (technologyreview.com) 189
schwit1 quotes a report from MIT Technology Review: In the southern Indian city of Tuticorin, locals are unlikely to suffer from a poorly risen cake. That's because a coal-fired thermal power station in the area captures carbon dioxide and turns it into baking soda. Carbon capture schemes are nothing new. Typically, they use a solvent, such as amine, to catch carbon dioxide and prevent it from escaping into the atmosphere. From there, the CO2 can either be stored away or used. But the Guardian reports that a system installed in the Tuticorin plant uses a new proprietary solvent developed by the company Carbon Clean Solutions. The solvent is reportedly just slightly more efficient than those used conventionally, requiring a little less energy and smaller apparatus to run. The collected CO2 is used to create baking soda, and it claims that as much as 66,000 tons of the gas could be captured at the plant each year. Its operators say that the marginal gain in efficiency is just enough to make it feasible to run the plant without a subsidy. In fact, it's claimed to be the first example of an unsubsidized industrial plant capturing CO2 for use. schwit1 notes: "A 'climate change' project that doesn't involve taxpayer dollars? Is that even allowed?"
"captured" (Score:2, Insightful)
Unless they are then entombing the baking soda beneath the earth's crust, this is not really a "capture" of carbon dioxide.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If the carbon dioxide is prevented from entering the atmosphere, it has been captured in any meaningful sense of the word.
Re:"captured" (Score:5, Insightful)
However, if the traditional way of making baking soda (I'm too lazy to look that up) involves burning fuel in order to get the CO2, then it is better to use the already produced CO2 from the coal fired plant.
And you don't even need specifically a coal fired plant, any fossil fuel burning plant will do. I guess this is partly meant to make coal look a bit better.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Well if you really want to get pedantic, then no capturing is 'really' permanent because of the Second Law of Thermodynamics.
But, if we don't want to get pedantic, then any relatively stable chemical state we can convert the CO2 into would still be capturing it. The coal the carbon was originally part of was such a state.
Re: (Score:3)
As soon as you use the baking soda in baking a cake or in neutralizing the acidity of ascorbic acid by mixing it with baking soda (2 g ascorbic acid : 1 g baking soda) then the CO2 will be liberated again.
Which people are doing either way - therefore this is a net win. Period.
Baking soda also has a lot of other uses that don't involve being turned back into CO2 and salt - I use it as a prewash in my dishwasher, for example. As a matter of fact, all of the uses on the back of the Arm & Hammer bag are pretty much the same as that.
Re: (Score:2)
The amounts required for any significant CO2 reduction in the atmosphere would most likely require the NaHCO3 be dumped into water where bacteria or algae could consume the carbonate ions into cellular structure or possibly into lipids for biofuels. Another possibility would be to heat the bicarb to release the CO2 for other sequestration, industrial applications.
India doesn't particularly care about CO2 emissions as they and China are the only countries with significant and increasing emissions.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
When the cops announce they've nabbed a bank-robber, do you only consider him captured if they killed him in the process? Your standards seem either not well thought out or simply unrealistic.
If the cops nab a bank robber and then release him, I don't consider him captured. Jail would suffice; I don't see that execution is necessary.
Are you inhaling the baking soda? Is it floating in the atmosphere helping insulate the planet?
Carbon from fossil fuels is captured only if it is prevented from entering the atmosphere. If the baking soda is used for, y'know, baking—and then those baked goods are eaten—the carbon will end up in the atmosphere. In other words, not captured.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
If this baking soda is used for baking instead of baking soda mined from natural deposits than it will result in less carbon added to the atmosphere.
Re: (Score:2)
Holy shit, baking soda (trona ore) really is mined [uwex.edu]! Yes, in that case, it would offset some of the energy used to mine the ore. And as that PDF lays out, there are many other uses for baking soda. I knew of some (deodorizing, leavening, buffer) but not as a grease/electrical fire retardant. Pretty cool stuff!
Now if only we could turn it into solid rocket fuel! Just add vinegar?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So, if the bank robber is eventually released from jail after serving their sentence, then they weren't ever captured.
We've already thrown logic out the door by comparing CO2's effect on the atmosphere to a bank robber. But yes, if that bank robber immediately began robbing banks, I would consider him to have been only temporarily captured.
How temporarily equates to never in your mind . . . I guess, education fail?
Then they put the baking soda into coal mines! (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Don't clean up the Ganges, you'll destroy its magical healing properties.
Re:Then they put the baking soda into coal mines! (Score:5, Funny)
Which is all well and good until the vinegar factory starts dumping their excess in the coal mine.
Let's look at how much they are using/making (Score:5, Interesting)
CO2
44 g/mole
Baking Soda
NaHCO3
84 g/mole
NaOH
40 g/mole
The reaction is CO2 + NaOH => NaHCO3
So 44 g CO2 + 40 g NaOH => 84 g NaHCO3
So to capture 66,000 tons of CO2, you need 10/11*66,000 tons of NaOH (i.e. 60,000 tons) and you get 126,000 tons of soap.
Lets say a family of four uses 1/4 pound of soap per month. This would make enough soap for 100,000,000
people (each month/indefinitely).
Bulk cost of NaOH is $125/ton, so the 60,000 tons of NaOH needed would cost $7,500,000.
Re: (Score:2)
They could probably make quite a hefty profit for designer soap:
Green soap: clean your body *and* your conscience.
Re:Let's look at how much they are using/making (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Assuming they could capture all the CO2 - that would equal 2/3 of the total annual baking soda production world wide. Two of these and (since it's a secondary business which can afford to undercut) they can put every baking soda factory on earth out of business.... three and we have a problem of what the fuck to do with all that excess baking soda ?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That city's population is ~400k [wikipedia.org], so each person would get ~125 soaps per month. If you spread it throughout India, where the population is 1.2b, then looks like it would be enough for everyone. So convert it into rupees and you'll get ~500M INR. If all that soap is sold to 50M people for 10 INR, that would meet the cost: a higher price would make the margins.
Re: (Score:2)
You use baking soda + oil (or human fat, in case of Fight Club) to make soap.
Re: (Score:2)
You need a strong base, like lye, for saponification. I think that the OP was just calling sodium bicarbonate a "soap", which is odd. It is used as a cleaning agent, but it's not "soap".
Re: (Score:2)
At least soap wouldn't give them the runs.
I take it your parents didn't mind you swearing when you were a kid, or you'd know otherwise.
Re: (Score:2)
Cue mdsolar (Score:3, Funny)
Cue mdsolar to tell us why capturing CO2 is bad (for his business).
Re:Cue mdsolar (Score:5, Funny)
Cue mdsolar to tell us why capturing CO2 is bad (for his business).
Why, could you begin to imagine the results of a railroad tanker-car full of vinegar derailing and causing a spill that hit that 66,000 tons of baking soda!?!?! Do you even realize how many science-fair volcanoes that would equal!?!?! My God, the humanity!
Strat
Lol. Don't mention that to Adam and Jaime (Score:2)
That visual made me chuckle. If Mythbusters were still on the air, I might have sent them a note mentioning it and seen what happened next.
Re: (Score:2)
I think I found my way to the Guinness book of records. World's largest soda/vinegar volcano - here we come !
Re: (Score:1)
I'd never be able to stand the idiots who think volcanic eruptions have much to do with that chemical reaction.
The vinegar/baking soda reaction (with suitable food coloring added) was just to model the effect of magma/lava flows for demonstration purposes.
Everyone understood actual molten lava from a caldera and colored foam on a chicken-wire & paper-mache volcano were not the result of the same things. Well, maybe not some of the "jocks", but how many of those types would you expect to attend a high-school science fair? Get real!
Re: (Score:2)
Well, maybe not some of the "jocks", but how many of those types would you expect to attend a high-school science fair? Get real!
My local school district makes participation in the science fair mandatory. Everyone has to submit a project. However, this is in San Jose, California, where even the jocks are nerds. There is a "No volcano" rule, since otherwise all the stupid kids will just do that as a pointless cop-out project of no scientific value whatsoever.
Re: (Score:2)
high school? we did those volcanoes in second or third grade, and we didn't use vinegar and baking soda. We used pyrotechnics.
IKR? We had rifle teams in high school, too!
These days with the risk-adverse atmosphere prevalent in most US public schools bringing such minor pyrotechnics to school would likely earn you "uber-'clock-boy' terrist" status and a long talk with the Dept. of Homeland Security! ( The US 'DHS' is such an Orwellian/totalitarian-image-invoking name! Probably for good reason.)
Strat
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Nah, the Indians won't have to worry - they won't interbreed. None of the Indian women are their sisters.
So wait, where do they get the sodium? (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Did you know 80 to 90% of the moderators on slashdot wouldn't recognize a troll even if one dragged them under a bridge.
Would mod Troll, but...
Re: (Score:2)
I'd wonder what happens to the left over chloride ions.
Sell them to the city to treat the drinking water?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The chloride ions can be made into HCL, right?
Sounds like a literal definition of 'clean coal'
Re: (Score:2)
In the Solvay process it would be
(1) NaCl + CO2 + NH3 + H2O NaHCO3 + NH4Cl
(2) 2 NH4Cl + CaO 2 NH3 + CaCl2 + H2O
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Use them to leach lithium from raw ores that aren't brine-based and get yourself lithium chloride.
Re: (Score:2)
Wait isn't the process for sodium and chloride separation by electrolysis expensive by itself, and hence the reason we mostly use the Solvay process? Additionally, the Solvay process creates by-products that have no current use. Actually I think that's the reason Onondaga Lake is a superfund site today because they just kept dumping the by-product in the lake.
Do we have a clean, cheap way to separate sodium and chloride? Because I'm not coming up with one in my mind, but it's been forever since I studied
Re: (Score:2)
There isn't one, Molten Salt electrolysis works, but it's energy expensive
What was that last parting shot at the end for? (Score:4, Interesting)
This is what we sometimes call a "Happy Accident". Like all such things I'm highly skeptical. Anyone want to shoot holes in it? e.g. what other industrial run offs might they have that they're not mentioning...
Sorry, I wasn't being clear (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Sorry, I wasn't being clear (Score:5, Interesting)
Actually three former execs are being prosecuted over the Fukushima disaster. It has taken a long time to gather evidence and build a case, but hopefully there will eventually be jail time for those guys.
They'll keep it in the courts for years (Score:2)
Perverse incentives (Score:2)
I don't like nuclear because it's cheaper to run an unsafe plant than a safe one.
Agreed. This is the fundamental problem with the technology. It's true to an extent for fossil fuels too but the consequences of releasing some extra pollutants from a coal fired plant are in most cases unarguably less serious than a significant radiation release from a fission powered plant. While nuclear largely has a good safety record overall and it has some compelling advantages, it's hard to ignore the fact that there is money to be made in cutting corners given the potentially catastrophic consequ
Re: (Score:2)
Newer designs like Westinghouse's AP1000 [wikipedia.org] are much safer, the standardized design make proper training easier and the simplified design means much less parts that can fail.
Re: (Score:2)
There's more. Typically even in the corrupt corporate world you insure your assets, and while you take risks perhaps, you do so under the umbrella of insurance coverage and what you need to pay to keep that coverage.
With a nuclear facility no insurance company is going to even think about insuring you. It's not that the risks are so high, but the damages are. So while these facilities get "privatized" all the risk and damage is still nationalized. So the company gets all the perks and none of the jerks, so
Re: (Score:2)
You know what happened in Fukushima? A tsunami that killed over a thousand people in Fukushima prefecture and caused immense damage. Oh, and two reactors had containment failures that didn't kill anyone.
Unforeseen problems. (Score:1)
What happens when someone splits the baking soda into baking and soda, and uses the baking to make nachos which cause people who eat them to fart, releasing potent GHG methane into the atmosphere, and then people, often the very same ones drink the soda and belch, releasing the evolved carbon dioxide gas right back into the atmosphere from whence it came? It'll only make things worse... we're doomed, I tells ya, doomed!
Re: (Score:2)
But . . . but . . . nachos!
66000 tons of CO2 would produce 126000 Tons NaHCO3 (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
On the plus side Indians now have the cleanest fresh feeling teeth in the world.
Re: (Score:2)
66000 tons of CO2 @ ~1kg-CO2 per KW-hr electricity means that this plant is either a 7.5 MW plant, or a very large fraction of the CO2 is dumped to atmosphere like any other power plant.
A quick google tells me that that power plant is actually five units totaling 1050 MW. Assuming one unit has the converter installed, that translates to 5% of the CO2 sequestered, and 95% still escaping to atmosphere (assuming I can add at this hour of the morning, while the coffee is still in the pot and not in me).
Which
Re: (Score:2)
Carbonic acid? What's the pH of sea water treated with baking soda?
Re: pH of sea water? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Carbonic acid? What's the pH of sea water treated with baking soda?
Sea water is currently about PH 8, Baking Soda is about PH 9, so I would guess it would be between 8 and 9 depending on the proportions.
Re: (Score:2)
Bicarbonate Up to just over 8pH, after about 8.5 carbonate starts to dominate.
Re: (Score:3)
Guess which gas gets produced when baking soda reacts with an acid?
Gonna have to bury it somewhere (Score:3)
This is a good start as finding a stable way to store the carbon is always helpful. But we can't use this baking soda for cooking as that would release much/all of this carefully-stored carbon.
But it's good to have a process that can turn CO2 into something useful. Now if we could just make a closed- carbon loop for energy production we'd be golden. CO2 + renewable energy -> fuel -> work -> CO2. Nothing wrong with burning carbon if it's carbon that was already in the atmosphere (ignoring NOx and particulates).
Re: (Score:2)
Turning CO2 into something else is useful. Doing it with coal is not useful. Better to avoid the coal altogether, it is a dead technology and it only wants such gimmicks to artificially extend its lifetime.
Re: (Score:1)
Volcano Ship (Score:2)
Rocket ship propellant using vinegar and baking soda? Sure some carbon might be released back into the atmosphere, but much of it used it space would just be gone... Perhaps not the most efficient, but maybe someone can science the shit out of that.
That's nice (Score:5, Interesting)
Kudos for finding a new use for some of the excess CO2, but it's still only a tiny fraction of the plant's CO2 output.
Given an estimated 13 million tonnes of CO2 emitted annually (based on the 14.9 million tonnes emitted [epa.gov] by the 1200 MW Chandrapur plant), then capturing 66 kilotonnes still allows 99.5% of the CO2 to escape.
Re: (Score:2)
I was wondering about this part... so they run this scrubber and get this giant mountain of baking soda out, and still most of the CO2 escapes to the atmosphere. They'd save more CO2 with a "lights out when you leave the room" campaign in the schools.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes but only if you're retarded.
Re: (Score:2)
Assuming you also supply those plants with plenty of nutrients, water, and sunlight; adding more CO2 alone won't do much for most farms. And assuming the associated climate change doesn't cause more droughts, floods, or extreme weather in your area.
kicking the can down the road (Score:1)
sure, baking soda captures carbon dioxide, but what happens later on when you bake some delicious bread?? it's like you want leavened bread to surpass fossil fuel burning and deforestation in becoming the leading cause of increased anthropogenic carbon dioxide!! screw that! roti for life!!!1
Re: (Score:2)
Would not use the product for food production (Score:3)
Pretty much all fossil fuels have some level of sulfur (if not - it commands a price premium and unlikely to be used for electrical power generation).
The sulfur would end up in the stack as sulfur dioxide with is likely to be scrubbed out as sodium sulfite (not sulfate). Sulfites salts have various health issues for some people.
I am struggling to see a market for the sodium bicarbonate unless this is a variation of the Solvay process (sodium chloride + calcium carbonate => sodium carbonate + calcium chloride), unfortunately the Solvay process is not without waste products.
Well that's nice (Score:2)
What does it do to the environmental cost of coal extraction?
A boon for science fairs! (Score:1)
Tons and tons of surplus baking soda will have to be sequestered in mountains, and since acid rain is still a problem with coal plants, when the baking soda containment breaks, all those cheesy science fair volcanoes will suddenly become very accurate!
Yeah well (Score:2)
where does it go? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Is this "baking soda" safe to eat? (Score:2)
I suspect it's laden with all sorts of toxic impurities. If you can't bake with it, it's sodium bicarbonate, not baking soda.
Re: (Score:2)
You just add an acid to turn baking soda into baking powder, they usual use alum which releases sulphuric acid and aluminium hydroxide when it gets wetted.
Another Hair Brained Scheme! (Score:2)
Instead of making baking soda, why not make limestone CaCO3 instead. The limestone can be safely buried in the ground or applied to lawns.
Alternatively, the CO2 could be separated into carbon and oxygen through electrolysis. The carbon could be used to make batteries and the oxygen could be dumped into the atmosphere or compressed and stored in tanks for reuse.
Re: (Score:2)
The main source of human-released CO2 involves burning fossil fuels for energy. It takes at least as much energy to electrolyze CO2 as is released by burning the carbon. If we have enough power to electrolyze the CO2, we have enough that we can just turn off that power plant and use the clean energy in its stead.
Re: (Score:2)
It is more efficient. It is only being compared to other carbon capture designs, not to a coal plant without any.
Re: (Score:2)
I noticed how libtards register their dogs as service dogs so that they can take them everywhere in planes, restaurants (including on top of tables), shops, etc. That made me realize even more how fair and great open carry truly is.
What's your point? Are you scared of service dogs and think you might need to shoot one?
Service dogs (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Comfort animals are not registered service animals. They don't have to allow them in any of those places. My local supermarket actually has a sign up about it, because we have more retirees than average here in Lake County, CA and therefore more people wanting to walk around supermarkets petting something that licks its asshole and then licks its fur, and then touching everything.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, I don't believe you are correct in that statement.
Comfort animals, assuming they're registered and you've gotten a shrink to say you're depressed/etc., become *medical devices* which are then covered by various laws. In short, your supermarket is wrong and violating federal law as far as I'm aware.
I just recently watched a 'friend' force a landlord (in subsidized housing no less!) to allow her unruly dog to live there using the same tactics. It's disgusting and unreasonable that people are abusi
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, I don't believe you are correct in that statement.
I just went to the supermarket today and their notice doesn't just say they don't have to permit them, it says THEY ARE PROHIBITED. I'm pretty sure I am correct in that statement.
Re: (Score:2)
All of that was done by Republicans. The last time we had a balanced budget we had those other guys in office. In fact we had a surplus but W et. al. squandered it.
And the Republicans are the libertarians darlings. Go figure.
Re: (Score:2)
neither can the feds (except in a declared war).
We've been under a declaration of war basically since 2001. A bullshit declaration, but, I digress...
Re: (Score:2)
I've heard of bomb-sniffing dogs (thought they aren't considered service dogs)
... but tax-evasion-sniffer dogs is new to me to.
Re: (Score:2)