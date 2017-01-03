Scientists Identify New Organ In Humans (livescience.com) 76
Scientists have classified a new organ called the mesentery, which connects a person's small and large intestines to the abdominal wall and anchors them in place, according to the Mayo Clinic. Until recently, it was thought of a number of distinct membranes by most scientists. It was none other than Leonardo da Vinci who identified the membranes as a single structure, according to a recent review. Live Science reports: In the review, lead author Dr. Calvin Coffey, a professor of surgery at the University of Limerick's Graduate Entry Medical School in Ireland, and colleagues looked at past studies and literature on the mesentery. Coffey noted that throughout the 20th century, anatomy books have described the mesentery as a series of fragmented membranes; in other words, different mesenteries were associated with different parts of the intestines. More recent studies looking at the mesentery in patients undergoing colorectal surgery and in cadavers led Coffey's team to conclude that the membrane is its own, continuous organ, according to the review, which was published in November in the journal The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology. The reclassification of the mesentery as an organ "is relevant universally as it affects all of us," Coffey said in a statement. By recognizing the anatomy and the structure of the mesentery, scientists can now focus on learning more about how the organ functions, Coffey said. In addition, they can also learn about diseases associated with the mesentery, he added.
Time for new textbooks that will be $250 each! (Score:5, Insightful)
Time for new textbooks that will be $250 each!
Re: (Score:1)
We'll all need new organ donor cards, with the Mesentery added to the list . . .
Please add me to the list!
Me, too!
Re: (Score:3)
Time for new textbooks that will be $250 each!
Yet only $195.27 on amazon [amazon.com]
;^)
Of course the infamous Gray's Anatomy is published by the "respected" Elsevier company...
All editors quit top linguistics journal to protest Elsevier pricing [slashdot.org]
Elsevier going after authors sharing their own papers [slashdot.org]
More fake journals from Elsevier [slashdot.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Time for new textbooks that will be $250 each!
Unfortunately i am Greek, so i can't afford it - but fortunately... i am Greek!
"mesentery": compound word from Greek "meso" ("middle") and Greek "entero" ("bowel")
Re: (Score:1)
Like with their response to the findings of Ignaz Semmelweis who designed antiseptic procedures that could have saved the lives of hundreds of thousands of women yet was laughed and ridiculed straight into a straight-jacket and off to the mental hospital where he committed suicide.
Or the disbelieve that fell part to Barry Marshall who suggested bacteria as the cause of many gastric ulcers, although already one hundred year before that (I think it w
Re: (Score:2)
Re: "Leonardo da Vinci who identified" (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
OK, well perhaps your peer reviewed paper will provide the detail and insight into these findings that TFA is lacking.
Re: (Score:1)
Well, not "new" (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
It hasn't been overlooked. The difference is classifying it as one structure.
Re: (Score:2)
Humans have had this for a long, long time. It's not a "new" organ.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, it's kind of like referring to the skin as an organ. It's technically correct (the very best kind of correct!), but you're not really in possession of any significant new knowledge.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
"Yeah, it's kind of like referring to the skin as an organ. It's technically correct (the very best kind of correct!), but you're not really in possession of any significant new knowledge."
Actually, maybe not significant new knowledge, but new understanding...
I remember the whole "Is the Skin an Organ?" debate in Freshman Physiology many decades back. Back then, the word "Organ" had a different generally accepted meaning, that of a unique part of the body that had at least one defined and continuing functio
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure phlogiston was ever a medical term. It was a physics term for a substance believed to be what flames are made out off - the explanation for fire. If I'm wrong and it had a medical usage I would love to learn.
Phlogiston also put up quite a fight before finally going the way of the dodo. When we finally figured out how to weigh things that burned and discovered, to our shock, that they got HEAVIER not lighter - for a while most scientists were convinced that this proved phlogiston had negative ma
Re: (Score:2)
Phlogiston also put up quite a fight before finally going the way of the dodo.
It was tasty?
Mmmm... dodo, and phlogiston...
New Organ (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
no effect.
Marvel of Engineering (Score:2)
Re:Marvel of Engineering (Score:5, Funny)
> retroactive amnesia has set into my brain
All of them?
Re: (Score:2)
I already knew at least some humans have more than one brain. My girlfriend says I have one in my pants as well as my head.
Sadly, I have found that only one works at a time. And the lower one usually isn't all that bright.
Um... (Score:1)
Re: Um... (Score:1)
Nonesense, it's technically a dwarf organ. Not worthy of full organ classification.
Me and 4 other people decided this after everyone else went home.
That ain't nuthin' (Score:5, Funny)
I lost about 35 pounds and discovered an organ I hadn't seen in so long I thought it was a myth.
Also, that I have two feet attached to my toes.
You are now breathing manually. (Score:3, Funny)
You have died of mesentery.
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, by law in Illinois it is.
That's what they passed to protect the only non North American discovered planet.
less than 500 people that voted disagree...
I for one welcome (Score:3, Funny)
I for one welcome our new intestinal innerlords.
Labels (Score:2)
This is like saying that scientists discovered 1 billion new living dinosaurs when they reclassified avians as saurian dinosaurs (instead of ancestors of dinosaurs).
Re: (Score:3)
Since the publication of The Origin of Species, and the flurry of evolutionary classification that took off after it, birds have been recognized as some kind of Archosaur or another. Birds have always been known to have been dinosaurs.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Apparently you CAN breed different species. Lions and tigers are clearly different species, but you can breed them and get ligers.
15 things you did not know (Score:1)
Also, 12 ways contemplating your mesentery will help you lose weight.
What's the ordinary joe's word? (Score:5, Funny)
Can we name it the semicolon?
Re:What's the ordinary joe's word? (Score:4, Funny)
So that's what's causing the pain in my asterisk.
At first I thought it was the high-percent caret diet, which resulted in punctuated dashes at the restroom, clogging the pipes and interrupting my period, which is a plus, by the way. You can quote me on that.
But it almost put me in a comma. However, this research without question underscores and pounds home the real cause!
Re: (Score:2)
No, ma'm, a pain in the asterisk is usually related to a bit too much TeXmEx.
Sounds Ominous (Score:2)
I died of mesentery while playing the Oregon Trail card game the other night...
Da Vinci was here? (Score:2)
Misleading title on the Slashdot (Score:2)
Why no comment (that I can find) about the fundamentally misleading title. They did NOT find or even "identify" a new organ. They just decided that the description of a certain part of the human body could be made a bit more clear. Kind of like a promotion up to "organ" status rather like the demotion of Pluto down from planet status.
I'm skeptical it will be helpful in any medical sense, but maybe it will help clarify some medical conditions. Might need to rename them, too.
Not sure I should go here... Proba
Damn, the one thing I was going to get to keep (Score:3)
...when they harvest all the rest of my organs by default.
No new Organs (Score:3)
There are no new organs in my colon thank you very much.
I too have identified a new organ (Score:2)