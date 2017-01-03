Solar Could Beat Coal to Become the Cheapest Power on Earth In Less Than a Decade (bloomberg.com) 34
Solar power is now cheaper than coal in some parts of the world. In less than a decade, it's likely to be the lowest-cost option almost everywhere, reports Bloomberg. From the article: In 2016, countries from Chile to the United Arab Emirates broke records with deals to generate electricity from sunshine for less than 3 cents a kilowatt-hour, half the average global cost of coal power. Now, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Mexico are planning auctions and tenders for this year, aiming to drop prices even further. Taking advantage: Companies such as Italy's Enel SpA and Dublin's Mainstream Renewable Power, who gained experienced in Europe and now seek new markets abroad as subsidies dry up at home. Since 2009, solar prices are down 62 percent, with every part of the supply chain trimming costs. That's help cut risk premiums on bank loans, and pushed manufacturing capacity to record levels. By 2025, solar may be cheaper than using coal on average globally, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. The solar supply chain is experiencing "a Wal-Mart effect" from higher volumes and lower margins, according to Sami Khoreibi, founder and chief executive officer of Enviromena Power Systems. The speed at which the price of solar will drop below coal varies in each country. Places that import coal or tax polluters with a carbon price, such as Europe and Brazil, will see a crossover in the 2020s, if not before. Countries with large domestic coal reserves such as India and China will probably take longer.
> Nat Gas is the cheapest.
Natural gas is highly subsidized, and even still no company has pulled a profit on natural gas since 2008.
Plus the costs, which can be huge, are externalized onto taxpayers and landowners.
Take Pennsylvania, which made $204 million on taxing shale, but road damage from nat. gas was over $3.5 bn. That's just one state.
Plus, many natural gas companies have stopped paying landowners en masse. What happens when their class action lawsuits start to come through?
Natural gas being che
What about at night?
Worst case scenario you can use natural gas then (or other renewable options like hydro and geothermal). Best case scenario is battery technology is also cheap enough that it becomes more widespread. This isn't a tough question.
What about at night?
There is always sunlight somewhere on Earth.
What kind of solar are they talking about? Photovoltaic? Surely this doesn't include storage or converting to AC does it? The article doesn't say.
I suspect as solar becomes ubiquitous we may see more DC options.
Photo voltaic has become very compelling plus we don't fund people who want to kill us when we buy photo voltaic so that's always a plus.
But molten salt is pretty compelling for solar as well.
Coal is already uneconomical compared to other resources even without considering the pollution cleanup costs. Old coal plants didn't have to comply to the new pollution laws until last year (well 2015 so I guess now barely two years ago) and were pollut
I don't mean to pick on you so much as your question, but the limited thinking you demonstrate with mentioning AC exemplifies the self-imposed challenges we face by looking at problems with a limited frame of reference. There is almost nothing in your house that needs to run specifically on AC.
LED light bulbs run great off low voltage DC, and the lights the new ones produce is fabulous. Almost all your electronics now run on low voltage DC, which means you're facing enormous losses throughout your house th
Please stop confusing price and cost. How many stupid articles do we have to read that conflate the two very different things?
And also for coal, someone has to pay for the land and subsidy. Coal doesn't fall from the sky (other than sunlight, which literally does so), it has to be mined, and beside the coal mines you need tracks or roads to transport the coal to the plants. So Coal is also a big co
China knows about real costs, and they are building new coal plants at about 1 a week.
China is overbuilding unnecessary coal plants for the same reason they are overbuilding everywhere else. Cheap money and perverse incentives. Their coal plants are already operating at below 50% capacity. Their coal consumption has dropped for the past two years and the drop is accelerating.
We can let the sunshine reach the earth,
where it gets absorbed by a plant,
which dies and gets buried deep underground,
and after many millenia and crushing pressure turns into coal,
then we build machines to dig holes in the ground,
then we send miners down into the coal mine to extract the coal,
then haul the coal up to the surface,
and we ship the coal to a power plant,
and finally we extract the energy.
Or... we can let the sunshine reach the earth,
where it gets absorbed by a solar panel.
Yes, and once that happens, people will switch in large numbers. Until that happens, neither government incentives nor carbon taxes make much sense. That's precisely why government should just stay out of it.
If the government were to "stay out of it", the oil, gas and nuclear industries would close up shop tomorrow.
Won't the panels have to be continuously replaced every (other?) decade as they degrade? Aren't we just shifting the pollution from coal to the panel production plants and rare-earth mining? What do we do with all these panels at their end-of-life? I presume there is some inclusion of heavy and rare-earth elements in the panels. Where does that go?
Don't get me wrong, I applaud the greater efficiencies at which we run our world, but how much of this is virtue and
