SpaceX Moves Past Explosion With New Launch Plans (cnn.com) 5
SpaceX plans to resume launching rockets as soon as next week, after completing an investigation into a spectacular launch pad explosion that destroyed a rocket and a satellite in September. From a report on CNN: The news comes following an in-depth investigation into the explosion of a rocket from SpaceX's September mission. The company said in a statement Monday the botched launch was due to a failed pressure vessel in a liquid oxygen tank. The vessel buckled, causing liquid oxygen to accumulate. It believes this led to friction, sparks and the explosion. SpaceX conducted the investigation along with officials from NASA, the Federal Aviation Authority, the U.S. Air Force and the National Transportation Safety Board. The Federal Aviation Administration will have to sign off on the report and issue SpaceX a license to launch. SpaceX appears optimistic it will be launching rockets again soon.
I know I come across as somebody who knocks Mr. Musk, but we need more entrepreneurs like him pushing the barriers.
Challenger was launched right before Reagan's SOTA address, which was a massive scheduling fuckup right there. Obviously in those circumstances there would be high-level pressure not to delay the launch, and that was confirmed during the post-crash investigation.