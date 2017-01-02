France Begins Opt-Out Organ Donation (theoutline.com) 52
Laura June, reporting for The Outline: France began to use a new opt-out system of organ donation on Jan. 1, making it one of a large number of European nations that now use a "presumed consent" system. This means that any adult who dies will now donate their organs by default, regardless of their survivors' wishes, unless they have signed a refusal registry in advance. The new law gets around what has historically been a stumbling block for organ donation: the surviving families of the deceased. A survey in France previously showed that while up to 80 percent of the population was in favor of donating their own organs, about 40 percent of families refuse when pressed to make the choice.
Sure I'm for donations, they might save my life!
But I'd want to receive, not give!
...assuming you don't get organs from a guy like me. You don't always want to receive. Sometimes you have no idea where it's been.
I've heard a testimony a docs that was a little bit shocked at how they treat potential organ donors. The fact is in an ER you don't necessarily get the opportunity to have a 2nd opinion about you being pronounced legally dead.
and face it, if they part you out while you're unconscious, not breathing, not metabolizing, are you REALLY going to miss the remaining 5 or 8 minutes you might have had?
I think they should be tied together. Unless you have some sort actual medical reason as to why you should not be an organ donor (HIV infection, ect.) opting out should put you on the bottom of the donation list should you need it. If you contribute to the system, you get priority if you need the system. Otherwise, you go to the back of the line. Don't expect to receive if you're not willing to give.
I just don't get the mentality of people who refuse organ donation. If you're dead, you're dead, why take other people with you?
The concern is not "If you're dead". The concern is, If i'm in critical condition, the hospital that knows I'm a potential organ donor
may treat me differently in a manner that makes me less likely to survive, Or they may prematurely declare me dead out of concern for
Ok, that's very scary, but is there any evidence that that really happens? Are there any medical professionals here?
That's a useless suggestion: people who need organ donations are generally not suitable to donate, and they know it long ahead of time.
Well, one reason is a concern that doctors and hospitals might be less interested in saving you if that means potentially damaging donatable organs. There are many other reasons as well.
I should say not as big of a prick as you, who is ready to attribute base motives to everybody at the drop of a pin.
How can I be sure that the doctor would do everything that he can in order to save my life (including using drugs etc that might damage my organs in the long term or make them unsuitable for donation but would help me right now) when there is a child etc waiting for a transplant and my organs are compatible? I do not say that doctors would do this intentionally, but there may be some slight nudge in the "right" direction.
I can see the logic in preferring people who donate, but if you go down that route you have to start thinking about people who smoke and destroy their lungs, or drink and wreck their liver, or get a sports injury that writes off a kidney...
But I'd want to receive, not give!
Exactly, the donation is a ripoff! The hospital using the organs makes a treasure chest full of money. The recipient gets to keep his life. The donor, unfortunately, not only dies in an accident, but also has his body mutilated for the benefit of others.
My point is, the donor should receive a fair amount of money, say, $100k per organ harvested. It's a capitalist world, and you have pay the supplier of your goods.
The problem with selling your organs when you die is that you will now have strong incentives to kill yourself if your family needs the money.
but Americans won't be allowed to benefit
Because religitards have fits over the word "Clone" and that is what you are doing.
So, move to Korea now, live forever....though you might not want to
Screw the family's choice. If I decide I want to give my organs at death, it should be respected regardless or what my surviving family think.
The problem is: how does the hospital know what you wanted? You're dead, so they have to ask your family.
I believe Minnesota (where I live) recently changed this to make the election on your driver's license (or ID) binding.
The assumption is that only vital organs needed to help a living, sick person survive are harvested. But is that the case? Does the system define which organs may be harvested and for what purpose? Can one's entire body be donated for the purpose of research or training? Is the system truly altruistic or are there people profiting from the practice? Who decided what the rules are?
But is that the case?
No.... donated body parts, if they cannot be used to save somebody's life will likely be used for Scientific research, or educational purposes instead.
Can one's entire body be donated for the purpose of research or training?
Yes. Schools that graduate people as medical Doctors use Human kadavers for the purpose of teaching physiology and teaching surgeons.
Historically, these are expensive and hard for them to obtain. There may be research uses as well.
Maybe you only want to donate to save a life, but donating one's body for research or training potentially helps more people people survive in the long run. Of course, the latter path means your organs will die, if that's something you actually care about. (But hey, maybe they'll find a way to make your cell line immortal.)
Of course people profit from the practice. Did you think the doctors were working for free? There's no problem with profit as long as the dividends are proportionate to the skills, risk,
No one 'profits' from it, at least not direct monetary profit. Yes, some body make make money off of medical inventions developed using research done using these organs, but that is about it.
Organ donation is very difficult, very expensive, and heavily regulated in all western countries. Hence the medical tourism to non-western countries.
This will definitely save a lot of lives. In the US the wait for kidney donation (keep in mind that you can donate one of your two kidneys with minimal health issues) i
If you die while on a visit to France, will the family receive a stripped body?
As much as I like the idea of more organ donation, default yes is a very dangerous precedent and should never be used of free individuals. Heck we don't like it on installers, why should be think differently about it for organs? If you want to improve organ donation participation there are better ways of doing so. For example, a lower fee for license renewal. IN my home state Licenses cost some pittance like 15 dollars every 5 years or some such, if you are an organ donor then it drops to 10. Or better yet,
This gets very, very tricky. I don't think presumed consent in this particular area bothers me per se, but I can imagine a lot of other issues where presumed consent would scare the living daylights out of me. Sounds like a very slippery slope.
Opt-in does not work because it is opt-in for donating. It should be opt-in for both donating and receiving at the same time.
I think you're on the right track to suggest Provide an incentive for opting in.
However, I am in disagreement about excluding those who Opt-Out from receiving.
The purpose of organ donation is to save lives, and we should save as many lives as possible, PERIOD.
I would however suggest a few possible incentives:
(1) A cash payment while you are alive for agreeing to be a
Wonder how long before some crimes will no longer carry the death penalty but organ donation penalty? No one was really executed just all of their organs donated, too bad they could not live without kidneys, liver, and both lungs. But hey they were not executed, meanwhile since they are suffering a major life ending trauma lets just grab that heart, too.
How do the doctors know that the, uhm, donor, doesn't have a condition that will make the organ bad news for the recipient?