Astronomers Detect Mysterious Radio Signals Coming From Outside Our Galaxy (sciencealert.com) 138
This week the New York Post reported on "powerful radio signals which have been detected repeatedly in the same exact location in space," generating as much energy as the sun does in a whole day, in "the only known instance in which these signals have been found twice in the same location in space." Slashdot reader schwit1 quotes Science Alert: Back in March, scientists detected 10 powerful bursts of radio signals coming from the same location in space. And now researchers have just picked up six more of the signals seemingly emanating from the same region, far beyond our Milky Way... Currently, the leading hypothesis for the source of the Milky Way's FRB is the cataclysmic collision of two neutron stars, which forms a black hole. The idea is that as this collision happens, huge amounts of short-lived radio energy are blasted out into space. But the repeating nature of these distant signals, all coming from the same place, suggest that can't be the case... the most likely hypothesis at the moment for these outer-galactic FRB is that they're coming from an exotic object such as a young neutron star, that's rotating with enough power to regularly emit the extremely bright pulses.
But the New York Post thinks it's aliens.
I'm not saying it's aliens, because it's probably a microwave or garage door opener like it was the last time, and the time before that.
Oh look, Francis Bacon is posting on slashdot.
https://science.slashdot.org/s... [slashdot.org]
https://news.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]
(To any aspiedants reading, it's true that the Earth is orbit around a sun-like star. But that's not what it means).
There's nothing wrong with Bacon, though...
Except that eating 2 strips of bacon a day increases your odds of getting heart disease by 20%. All pork in moderation.
(To any aspiedants reading, it's true that the Earth is orbit around a sun-like star. But that's not what it means).
(No, Earth is not orbit).
Slashdot: news for pathetic losers and science-haters.
You forgot: Anonymous Cowards who crap on everyone else's fun but won't show their faces when they grace us all with their glorious proclamations and failed attempts at ironic humor.
My money is on the Greek guy with the electric hair orbiting a really old monument to ancient astronauts while shining a laser beam at the heavens to signal them he's ready to be taken.
Demis Roussos? I think he died last year.
TYMNK: Best known as a crooning granny-pleaser, he was previously in Aphrodite's Child who were a Greek equivalent of Yes/Genesis.
It's an extragalactic Federal Reserve Bank. At least that's what Google tells me FRB stands for.
I hope their science is more advanced than that of our earthly Fed, or we and the rest of the Local Group are in for one hell of a financial ride.
Not saying it was the Russians...
Neutron star my ass!
The angelic choir, putting on a performance of Julius Caesar on an Aldiss Lamp.
What if it were aliens in control of a neutron star, and the whole device was used to transmit 4 dimensional representations of an alien version of soccer (or probably football, because it's only soccer in the US and obviously aliens wouldn't be playing soccer on 4dTV, because it would be footbalz).
Public imagination is a fickle thing often focused on the here and now. The great thing about FRB is that they are truly mysterious at the moment and a little over excitement is forgivable because science is often thought of as threatening or boring. Politicians are driven by the imperative to put bread on the tables of their voters and science often loses out because of it because it does not make money directly and it poses irritating questions such as climate change. So I say FRB being posed as something fantastic is not necessarily a bad thing. No doubt they are the boring result of some mechanistic behavior of the universe but just the idea of them being something more important knocks on the door of peoples imagination. It sells the story of why we do science at all, it is all about human curiosity which is a defining human quality. We are curious. The big questions in science are already literally fantastic and the answers we already have are beyond imagination. If you put up a big gravestone to the human race I think it might show the most significant progress in the area of scientific understanding. Fair enough we have encoded effective social progress in religious systems for living but the real hard work I think has been in the imagination that can comprehend outside common experience. If you insist that humans require a second party for meaning - a god - then it would seem a trivial existence not to investigate what they have created. FRB's are cool and I want to know what they are.
"generating as much energy as the sun does in a whole day"
Over what span of time is generating this energy that the sun does 'in a whole day'? Seconds? A day? A year? It's a meaningless statement otherwise, giving no hint of the power of the signal.
I yearn for a time someone with a basic grounding in science was writing these summaries, for which the above would stand out like a sore thumb.
According to the paper, a few milliseconds.
Of course, Score:0 for the correct answer, Score:5 for the non-RTFA question.
It's not just Slashdot, but the whole world that's getting dumber. I don't know if that's a good thing or a bad thing.
Calling the emission a "signal" immediately suggests it the artifact of some intelligence rather than an natural phenomena - and that has definately not been established yet.
Following is Googled definition of signal and I can't see any version of meaning which could imply something coming from a natural source:
signal
noun
1. a gesture, action, or sound that is used to convey information or instructions, typically by prearrangement between the parties concerned.
"the firing of the gun was the signal for a chain
2. an electrical impulse or radio wave transmitted or received.
indicates nothing about there being an artefact. The sun does that, for example.
Since the source is so far away, the original emissions could have been higher up in the spectrum.
All the best in 2017
Alien to his buddy, "Hey, watch what I do to this star, we'll confuse the hell out of those dumb rubes over in there in that galaxy looking for "intelligent" life."
Since the source is so far away, the original emissions could have been higher up in the spectrum.
Shit! Good point- I bet the authors forgot to factor GR and Hubble constants into the calculations. You should send them an email....
That oughta hold the little FRBs.
Obviously aliens using EM-Drive v3.0 (Score:2)
That one does not only generate a lot of thrust, it does so without needing energy from the outside! These aliens seem to have a leak in their very large EM drive v3.0 and the signal is from them testing it and shutting it off again (...damn, still leaks....).
maybe it is our own radio waves (Score:2)
Nowhere in the article does the paper say THEY think it's aliens.
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away (Score:2)
My guess is it's a precessing pulsar with an offset magnetic field. Pulsars are well known to produce repeating pulses as their magnetic poles rotate in and out of view. To see the pulses requires they cross our field of view, meaning a specific alignment of the rotation axis vs location of the magnetic pole (which don't have to be the same). If there is a second body near the pulsar, with an orbit offset from the equator, it would cause the rotation axis to precess, just like the Earth's does due to the Moon and Sun. Therefore the alignment of the magnetic pole would move in and out of view, and we only see pulses on the rare occasions they line up just right.
This guess would be defeated if the pulses look nothing like normal ones from pulsars, and confirmed if enough data is collected to detect the orbital motion of a second body.
It's sad that so many people think their wit and humor are worth sharing with all of us.
Welcome to Slashdot. You must be new here.
Pak Protectors, obviously. (Score:1)
I hope they brought more Thallium.
Where's Jack Brennan when you need him?
http://biblehub.com/2_corinthi... [biblehub.com]
http://biblehub.com/hebrews/10... [biblehub.com]
http://biblehub.com/hebrews/11... [biblehub.com]
"Faith is the portal into the eternal." -dbreeze
(with apologies to the LGBTQ community)
Jesus never existed.
There are absolutely no contemporaneous accounts that speak of Jesus. Not a single one. As far as the historical record is concerned he just did not exist. There's not a single carving, sculpture, poem, painting, drawing or mention of him from the time in which he supposedly lived.
There is not a single mention in him in military records or dispatches back to Rome (and surely anyone who could command huge gatherings of people in a potentially disruptive province should be of interest). He is not mentioned in the records of Herod’s court nor is he mentioned in the records of the Temple or by any Priests. Surely if he was believed by some to be a prophet and others to be a false prophet some mention of the ruckus he was causing in Judean civic and religious society should have been recorded. Some people like to point to the supposed letters of Pontius Pilate as evidence of Jesus’ life but these were a work of fiction.
Jesus is a composite figure assembled from many, many previous myths that all feature the same story line:
Horus was one of the many Egyptian Gods (3100 B.C.)
He had 12 disciples.
One was born of a virgin in a cave.
Like Jesus, his birth was announced via a star.
And three wise men showed up!
He was baptized when he was 30 by Anup the Baptizer.
He rose a guy from the dead and walked on water.
Lastly, he was crucified, buried like Jesus in a tomb, and resurrected.
Buddha, (563 B.C.)
Healed the sick
Walked on water.
Fed 500 men from one basket of cakes.
Taught a lot of the same things Jesus taught, including equality for all.
He spent three days in jail.
Was resurrected when he died.
Mithra, an ancient Zoroastrian deity with similarities to Jesus (2000 B.C.)
Virginal birth on December 25th.
Swaddled and laid in a manger.
Tended by shepherds in the manger.
He had 12 companions (or disciples).
Performed miracles.
Gave his own life to save the world.
Dead for three days, then resurrected.
Called “the Way, the Truth and the Light.”
Has his own version of a Eucharistic-style “Lord’s supper.”
Krishna, (around 3000 B.C.)
A Hindu God.
Born after his mom was impregnated by a God.
Angels, wise men, and shepherds were at his birth.
Guess what gifts they gave him? Gold, frankincense, and myrrh.
A jealous bad guy ordered the slaughter of all newborns, just as happened with Jesus.
Flavius Josephus wrote about Jesus twice in 93.
1) First off, it was 60 years after his death, so he could not have seen or known Jesus personally.
2) Even worse, the writings by Josephus are now widely recognized as fake, that is, they're forgeries:
http://www.richardcarrier.info... [richardcarrier.info]:
In the TF, both grammatically and thematically, the] responsibility for the death of Jesus lies with Josephus’s fellow-countrymen, the Jews, not with the Romans, and in this too the Testimonium is hard to reconcile with Josephus’s denunciation of Pilate’s crimes against the Jews. The Josephus of the Testimonium is represented as aligning himself with the Christians (versus the Jews) and admitting that the blame for the crucifixion of Jesus the Messiah lies with the Jews; it need hardly be said that such an admission on Josephus’s part is inconceivable.
Wikipedia:
Many Christian apologists cite Josephus to attempt to argue that even the "pagan"/Jewish/etc. Josephus acknowledged Jesus as a savior/miracleworker/etc., and that one should therefore believe in Jesus' divinity. However, citing Josephus as a source on Jesus argument has numerous flaws. For some reason these facts almost always come as a surprise to Christians who cite him. It's almost as if they just look up quotes without any understanding of what constitutes valid sources for determining historical events.
In Book 18, Chapter 3, Paragraph 3 of the Antiquities of the Jews (written ca. 93-94 CE), Josephus writes (Whiston’s translation):[2][3]
Now, there was about this time, Jesus, a wise man, if it be lawful to call him a man, for he was a doer of wonderful works — a teacher of such men as receive the truth with pleasure. He drew over him both many of the Jews, and many of the Gentiles. He was [the] Christ; and when Pilate, at the suggestion of the principal man amongst us, had condemned him to the cross, those that loved him at the first did not forsake him, for he appeared to them alive again the third day, as the divine prophets had foretold these and ten thousand other wonderful things concerning him; and the tribe of Christians, so named from him, are not extinct to this day.
Is the Testimonium Flavianum authentic? There are several reasons to think not:
Scholarly consensus: Most scholars admit that at least some parts, if not all, of this paragraph cannot be authentic,[4][5] and some are convinced that the entire paragraph is an interpolation inserted by Christians at a later time.[6][7] Even Christian scholars consider the paragraph to be an overenthusiastic forgery,[8][9][10] and even the Catholic Encyclopedia concurs.[11]
Context: This paragraph breaks the flow of the chapter. Book 18 (“Containing the interval of 32 years from the banishment of Archelus to the departure from Babylon”) starts with the Roman taxation under Cyrenius in 6 CE and discusses various Jewish sects at the time, including the Essenes and a sect of Judas the Galilean, to which he devotes three times more space than to Jesus; Herod’s building of various cities, the succession of priests and procurators, and so on. Chapter 3 starts with sedition against Pilate, who planned to slaughter all the Jews but changed his mind. Pilate then used sacred money to supply water to Jerusalem. The Jews protested; Pilate sent spies into Jewish ranks with concealed weapons, and there was a great massacre. Then in the middle of all these troubles comes the curiously quiet paragraph about Jesus, followed immediately by: “And about the same time another terrible misfortune confounded the Jews
...” Josephus would not have thought the Christian story to be “another terrible misfortune.” It is only a Christian (someone like Eusebius) who might have considered Jesus to be a Jewish tragedy. Paragraph three can be lift
Also a goat-thumper, or are you still sticking to sheep?
Jesus never existed.
Let me start with saying that I have no personal stake in whether or not Jesus was a historical figure. I don't really care about the historicity. However, I DO care about the validity of historical arguments, and you're making a statement here with certainty that is completely unjustified.
Basically, rather than objectively evaluating the evidence, you're stacking the deck unfairly against the other side. The reality is that there isn't really a way to CONFIRM the existence of Jesus after 2000 years, but using criteria applied to other historical figures from that era, Jesus has a stronger than average case for historicity. What that means is that if you're going to apply your same criteria for discounting Jesus to other historical figures, be prepared to throw out around 1/3 of the text of most textbooks with titles like "Ancient History," along with hundreds of other historical figures that we don't commonly doubt the historicity of.
There are absolutely no contemporaneous accounts that speak of Jesus. Not a single one. As far as the historical record is concerned he just did not exist. There's not a single carving, sculpture, poem, painting, drawing or mention of him from the time in which he supposedly lived.
Please reference the fraction of non-elite persons in a non-central Roman province that have such contemporaneous records at that time. Writers, aristocrats, and government officials have records of their existence. Not children of carpenters. And even for elite folks, the details are often quite sketchy and we often have to interpolate information from historians who wrote of these events a century or two later.
There is not a single mention in him in military records or dispatches back to Rome (and surely anyone who could command huge gatherings of people in a potentially disruptive province should be of interest). He is not mentioned in the records of Herodâ(TM)s court nor is he mentioned in the records of the Temple or by any Priests.
What the heck are you talking about? Do you have any sense of the small number of such records that exist today? There are no detailed accounts of "Herod's court" nor any detailed extant "records of the Temple" or writings of contemporary priests. These sorts of records simply don't exist today for the most part, and the few that do exist are incredibly fragmentary. It's not like we have some sort of "daily log" of events for Roman soldiers and "happenings at the Court and at Temple." (And we do have a number of possible references in the Talmud [wikipedia.org], though there's a lot that's unclear there.)
Surely if he was believed by some to be a prophet and others to be a false prophet some mention of the ruckus he was causing in Judean civic and religious society should have been recorded.
Unless his "ruckus" wasn't as notable as you think. We DO have evidence that there were a number of claimants of "false messiahs" who went around Judea during that era. We don't really know much about most of them, because why would we about some guy who was followed around by a small group of people who mostly did NOT "cause a ruckus" at first (recall that Jesus's message, at least as recorded, was mostly peaceful).
Anyhow, as for records aside from the Bible, there are several [wikipedia.org]. First, you have Josephus [wikipedia.org], and your other reply to another post is either ill-informed or disingenuous, because while there ARE likely forgeries in Josephus (notably the Testamonim Flavianum), there are other passages that most historians accept as very likely to be genuine.
Then you have Tacitus [wikipedia.org], one of the MOST respected Roman historians, who was absolutely NOT a fan of Christians. Yes, he was writing around 80 years after the likely death of Jesus, but he confirms that "Christus" (or "Chrestus" -- both spellings appear in early Greek and Roman sources), for whom the Christian movement was named, was executed in Judea under Pontius Pilate. You also have a more vague reference to "Chrestus" in Suetonius [wikipedia.org].
There are various reasons why these passages are deemed authentic, which you can read about in the links. If these were some sort of later "conspiracy" to insert stuff about Jesus into other sources, the medieval monks could have done a MUCH better job of at least getting some basic facts straight (like the fact that Jews and Christians were pretty separate movements by the time Tacitus was writing).
And that's if we discount the entirety of the biblical sources, many of which seem to come from different eras and different communities (with various historical textual details that allow them to be dated).
To be clear, I'm NOT arguing in favor of a mythological figure who performed miracles or whatever. But there seems to be quite a few independent sources for the fact that there was at least a dude who might have been named "Jesus" and who was called "Christus/Chrestus" by followers who was executed in Judea under Pontius Pilate. What else we know about him is vague and up for debate. But did such a person actually exist? The evidence is quite strong compared to many historical figures of that era.
Jesus is a composite figure assembled from many, many previous myths that all feature the same story line:
Yeah, what you have there is scholarship that would have been more in line with stuff only seriously believed by scholars from over a century ago. Most "Jesus-was-a-myth" scholars today don't believe he was a compilation from lots of those sources -- if anything, the mythological elements were much more focused and derived from local traditions in Palestine and Greek sources.
Again, I don't really care whether Jesus was a "real" historical figure or not. But asking for contemporaneous records for a non-elite man in ancient times from INDEPENDENT sources outside of the immediate community of the man is an EXTREMELY high bar for ancient history. The fact that we seem to have even two or three independent accounts from outside his community within a century after his death much more than we have for hundreds of "accepted" historical figures.
None of this is a conclusive argument that Jesus existed. Only that your unqualified assertion that he did not is simply not based on reasonable historical context and general methods that are adopted in history due to the paucity of historical records and independent confirmation from that era in general.
He knew. "Pick up your cross, and follow me..." True Christians are to expect a similar treatment to what Jesus received. The reward is worth it...
The reality is that there isn't really a way to CONFIRM the existence of Jesus after 2000 years,
Many people would find this a revelation! They regard Jesus as a real historical figure like the prophets Mohammed or John Smith.
They think Jesus is as real a Julius Caesar or Socrates, but it turns out to be a story that may or may not be based on a real person.
The Jesus we know is from stories written well after his death by people who never met him. How many Christians wrongly think the gospels were written by the apostles? The stories were circulated verbally for decades before being written down i
Jesus has a stronger than average case for historicity.
That's completely false. In a court of law you'd throw out the case for the existence of Jesus simply because literally everyone who claims to have met him and subsequently wrote about it had a stake in whether the story was believed. They wouldn't be considered credible witnesses. Every supposed historical account of the existence of Jesus Christ is either fake, or hearsay, with the possible exception of Tacitus. Tacitus would not have been present for the events in question and provides no source for his
That's completely false. In a court of law you'd throw out the case for the existence of Jesus simply because literally everyone who claims to have met him and subsequently wrote about it had a stake in whether the story was believed.
Uh, in addition to Tacitus (which you acknowledge) what about Josephus? He wasn't a Christian. He DID have long lists of all the false claimants to be a "Messiah" that went wandering around Judea in the first century (including Jesus, according to his standard for "false" messiah). At least one of his passages is corroborated in other quotations by early writers (within a few centuries), so that passage is very unlikely to be a medieval forgery/interpolation.
When someone does that in contemporary writing, we ignore them.
Again, I said repeatedly that such passages ca
A lot of Greeks wrote terribly untrue shit about their Gods. The Bible has to be thrown out of the evidence pile right off the bat due to the conflict of interest.
Later writers that don't really corroborate each other, and barely corroborate that the guy existed aren't worth a hell of a lot, either, mostly because their writings existed (or were altered) long after a myth could
At least one of his passages is corroborated in other quotations by early writers (within a few centuries), so that passage is very unlikely to be a medieval forgery/interpolation.
One passage, which is outnumbered by the passages we know to be fake, and "corroborated" by more people who weren't there? Not actually interesting, let alone valid.
Again, I said repeatedly that such passages can not possibly PROVE Jesus existed (beyond a reasonable doubt, or whatever standard you want). What I said (again repeatedly) is that IF you throw out Jesus as a historical figure because of lack of evidence, you have to throw out literally HUNDREDS of other well-known figures from ancient history for lack of contemporary evidence too.
You also said that the case for Jesus was stronger than most, and that's bullshit. The case for most of those other well-known figures is actually a lot stronger than for Jesus, with artifacts and so on, and not just artifacts shown to be fakes either. You're engaging in false equivalence. Why stoop to logical fallacy unless you are actually in
but using criteria applied to other historical figures from that era, Jesus has a stronger than average case for historicity.
Sorry, but this is utter bullshit, and in fact the exact opposite is true. As I said before, there are absolutely no contemporaneous accounts that speak of Jesus. Not a single one. As far as the historical record is concerned he just did not exist. There's not a single carving, sculpture, poem, painting, drawing or mention of him from the time in which he supposedly lived. Nothing, zero, zip, nada.
There are, however, plenty of accounts both written and physical of other well known figures who existed around
Sorry, but this is utter bullshit, and in fact the exact opposite is true. As I said before, there are absolutely no contemporaneous accounts that speak of Jesus. Not a single one.
And again, there are literally hundreds of well-known historical figures that we could say the SAME THING about. Are you also going to go on a quest to remove them from history books on the same basis? (Homer, Pythagoras, Hippocrates, Democritus, Sun Tzu, Confucius, Socrates, etc., etc. The best you can say about most of these figures is that they MIGHT have existed as a physical person, but we don't have clear evidence. And that's a perfectly fair assessment. Yet you somehow want to claim that you can PROVE Jesus didn't exist.)
There are, however, plenty of accounts both written and physical of other well known figures who existed around the time during which Jesus supposedly lived.
Yep, and plenty of OTHER figures for which we have similar evidence to Jesus, i.e., no contemporary evidence, and only references by 3rd parties from decades or sometimes centuries later.
But not a single record ANY ANY KIND exists for a guy who (supposedly) walked on water, fed 5,000 people with "five barley loaves and two small fish", who healed the sick, cured the blind, raised a man from the dead, healed lepers, and who then died and then came back to life.
And at no point did I EVER argue that such a person existed. As I said, there was a dude named Jesus wandering around Judea in the first century or so, he was apparently killed by Pontius Pilate, and he apparently became the inspiration for folks who would later identify as "Christians." Beyond that, I think a lot of stuff is likely fabricated, as you do. BUT, we seem to have a number of sources for the dude existing.
The most reasonable explanation, the ONLY one that makes any sense at all is that he didn't exist, which is why he left not a single trace whatsoever.
I'm not going to go on with this argument, since there are plenty of better sources out there you could just be reading to realize how ridiculous this all is. But let me just point out what I consider the most serious flaw in all your "most reasonable explanation" -- we have absolutely NO ONE in the centuries after Jesus existed who made the claim that Jesus did NOT exist as an actual human.
If there were even the slightest doubt or rumor that that was true, it would be a boon not only to the enemies of Christianity (Romans, Jews, etc.), but to early Christian sects that are now described as heretics, many of which would have WELCOMED a Jesus that had no physical existence (the Gnostics, perhaps most prominently).
It takes a certain kind of hubris if you know anything about the early Christian heresy debates to look back at all of that and say that if ANYONE suspected Jesus wasn't a real "in the flesh" person that many groups would not have argued that to promote their causes.
So, at a minimum, what we do know is that within a few decades after Jesus's death, EVERYBODY -- from "mainstream" Christians to heretics to Jews who wanted to argue against this new emerging religion to Romans who persecuted them actively -- seemed to think... for whatever reason... that Jesus (called "Christ" by followers) was supposedly based on a real person. We know that to be true, based on historical evidence.
Beyond that, you can choose to believe the historical sources that would be more than sufficient for the existence of plenty of other folks, or you can doubt them and doubt the existence of many historical figures (as many scholars doubt the existence of other major historical figures like Socrates, etc.). I frankly don't give a crap. But don't go around saying you have PROOF that Jesus didn't exist.
It does seem like there was a person the Jesus character was based upon, however the evidence points more towards an offshoot or composite of contemporary cult leaders. There is more acceptable evidence for other, more charismatic cult leaders that era by name if you try to pinpoint a particular person, Jesus the individual not so much.
However the Jesus as described in the bible is total fiction most of it cooked up by Paul but there were other Christian sects at that point which Paul references in his lett
There are absolutely no contemporaneous accounts that speak of Jesus. Not a single one. As far as the historical record is concerned he just did not exist. There's not a single carving, sculpture, poem, painting, drawing or mention of him from the time in which he supposedly lived.
They are called 'The Gospels' and are collected in a book called 'The Bible' namely 'The New Testament' section. Other religions transmitted stories orally before they were formally written down including the Hindus with the Vedas
They are called 'The Gospels' and are collected in a book called 'The Bible' namely 'The New Testament' section.
Every single word of which was written after Jesus is supposed to have lived. It's almost as if you didn't even read the comment you responded to.
"That was Moses, not Jesus."
That was God, not Moses who was only following orders. Reference:Exodus 11
Contemporaneous accounts of Jesus' life
That word... I do not think it means what you think it means. His passages about Jesus are also widely believed to be forgeries inserted by the Church later on.
In addition, G-d is some weird Dude. Apparently, he buried dinosaur fossils damn near everywhere knowing full well they'd be found and dated by scientist to be over 65 million years older than the 6 thousand the Bible says. I'd say that's a bit sneaky. However, he didn't stop there. He fixed things so that evolution could be traced in the fossil record to show birds descended from dinosaurs, humans from near humans, etc.
Then, just throw a spanner into the works, He stops major cosmic miracles and no more wa
You should look into the work of Chuck Missler. https://www.youtube.com/result... [youtube.com] Definitely worth the time for anyone genuinely interested in the Bible's authenticity, accuracy, and application in our lives.
As is typical, Slashdot bruisers can't haggle the broth, and mood it down to -1 so they can avoid teeing it. In this case, the broth is Asus Grit, the illiteral Word of Gourd, sent that we could have starvation. You can censor it all you want and believe your fairy tales now, but you'll still have to face Gourd when you dye. All your silly fairy tales about pralines and neutered stars won't get you into Haven.
Had a lil' bit of fun with the parent post.
Absolutely correct. Now let's make some changes. The U.S., being a Christian nation, and in the spirit of Jesus will accept all refugees from Muslim nations. The U.S. will also accept the refugees from Central America, the U.S. being partially to blame for the wretched state of affairs in those countries.
Now the poor people get a raw deal. In the spirit of Jesus, the ACA will be affirmed by Congress and strengthened because if you don't have your health, you have nothing.
In the loving spirit of Jesus Christ
That that Jesus.
Jeez....
After all, he ran around with 12 guys for a few years.
...and at least one woman who was a whore, although she's been written out of the official canon.
If Jesus Christ is the literal Word of God, why were his last words "My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?"
Actually, Jesus's last words at the Crucifixion were "it is finished."
And after his resurrection, Jesus's last words in the Bible come in the Book of Revelation [kingjamesbibleonline.org], where he says repeatedly, "Behold, I come quickly." And his last words are "Surely I come quickly" (Revelation 22:20).
One might equally wonder why our Lord suffered from sexual dysfunction that led him to highlight it so many times in the last chapter of the Bible.
If you'd honestly like answers to these and many more questions I highly recommend the work of Chuck Missler and Koinonia House... https://www.youtube.com/playli... [youtube.com] I've been studying the Bible for ~30 years and Dr. Missler's approach and insight are a real blessing for me. Most of us technically minded types should find his discussions enlightening. He comes from an old school info-tech background and some of his "proofs" are based on statistical analysis of the original texts themselves. Really worth th
Here's the full playlist... https://www.youtube.com/playli... [youtube.com] for his "Learn the Bible in 24 hours" series since KHouse's YT channel only has his first 12 sessions listed. I'd recommend checking out sessions 1, 13, 14, and 24 to get a taste of his style and approach and then dig into the rest of them if you want to see just how much there is that most people don't know about in the Bible.
Nice fairy tale you've fallen for
god does not exist. Jesus Christ was a black carpenter who created a cult if he actually was a real person. Virgin Mary was no virgin she was fucked hard and fast and got knocked up. She was also black along with every other person in that region 2000 years ago.
....
I see you've bought the "Egyptians (and a bunch of others) were black" revisionist BULLSHIT hook, line, and sinker.
The really funny thing is you're too stupid to even know you're stupid.
There is a very high probability of life in the Universe, it's 1. Whether it's intelligent, depends on your viewpoint, I'm sure your average ape thinks it is intelligent as it does its tricks to get a treat, look I've got them trained every time I push this button they feed me.
As far as an intelligent life form controlling that kind of power, highly unlikely and if it does, then you *should* shit your pants (on a geological timescale). On the other hand, if it is, it would be highly unlikely we would recogn