Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Mars NASA Space Science Technology

NASA Designs 'Ice Dome' For Astronauts On Mars (phys.org) 6

Posted by BeauHD from the cold-as-ice dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Phys.Org: The "Mars Ice Home" is a large inflatable dome that is surrounded by a shell of water ice. NASA said the design is just one of many potential concepts for creating a sustainable home for future Martian explorers. The idea came from a team at NASA's Langley Research Center that started with the concept of using resources on Mars to help build a habitat that could effectively protect humans from the elements on the Red Planet's surface, including high-energy radiation. The advantages of the Mars Ice Home is that the shell is lightweight and can be transported and deployed with simple robotics, then filled with water before the crew arrives. The ice will protect astronauts from radiation and will provide a safe place to call home, NASA says. But the structure also serves as a storage tank for water, to be used either by the explorers or it could potentially be converted to rocket fuel for the proposed Mars Ascent Vehicle. Then the structure could be refilled for the next crew. Other concepts had astronauts living in caves, or underground, or in dark, heavily shielded habitats. The team said the Ice Home concept balances the need to provide protection from radiation, without the drawbacks of an underground habitat. The design maximizes the thickness of ice above the crew quarters to reduce radiation exposure while also still allowing light to pass through ice and surrounding materials.

NASA Designs 'Ice Dome' For Astronauts On Mars More | Reply

NASA Designs 'Ice Dome' For Astronauts On Mars

Comments Filter:

  • I'm afraid (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    that astronauts will face a frosty reception on Mars.

  • ...do they believe that only one of these many alternatives will be the way to live on Mars.

    • I am sure that your country's highly successful space program, that has done multiple successful manned landings on other celestial bodies, and sent many successful probes to land on Mars, knows much better. Which country was that again?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jack9 ( 11421 )

      This, like most plans about survivability on Mars, is fantasy level design. Just have to carry the water in supply ships or bring it with you around each transport ship (once we make ships that do that) or mine the water from the Martian surface (hopefully it's about the same as what we need, right?).

      I believe, the only way to live on Mars, in the forseeable future, is underground. That has enough problems to make it impractical in the next century. It's been particularly biting that In the 80's we thought

  • Trying to colonize Mars with rocket technology is like trying to Colonize the New World with canoes. What's really needed is a way to get off the planet that can do better then 10% takeoff weight to orbit (about theoretical max). Saturn V managed about 4%

Slashdot Top Deals

The generation of random numbers is too important to be left to chance.

Close