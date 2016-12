Self-Driving Cars Will Make Organ Shortages Even Worse

One of the many ways self-driving cars will impact the world is with organ shortages. It's a morbid thought, but the most reliable sources for healthy organs and tissues are the more than 35,000 people killed each year on American roads. According to the book "Driverless: Intelligent Cars and the Road Ahead," 1 in 5 organ donations comes from the victim of a vehicular accident. Since an estimated 94 percent of motor-vehicle accidents involve some kind of a driver error , it's easy to see how autonomous vehicles could make the streets and highways safer, while simultaneously making organ shortages even worse . Slate reports: