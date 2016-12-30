Self-Driving Cars Will Make Organ Shortages Even Worse (slate.com) 31
One of the many ways self-driving cars will impact the world is with organ shortages. It's a morbid thought, but the most reliable sources for healthy organs and tissues are the more than 35,000 people killed each year on American roads. According to the book "Driverless: Intelligent Cars and the Road Ahead," 1 in 5 organ donations comes from the victim of a vehicular accident. Since an estimated 94 percent of motor-vehicle accidents involve some kind of a driver error, it's easy to see how autonomous vehicles could make the streets and highways safer, while simultaneously making organ shortages even worse. Slate reports: As the number of vehicles with human operators falls, so too will the preventable fatalities. In June, Christopher A. Hart, the chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, said, "Driverless cars could save many if not most of the 32,000 lives that are lost every year on our streets and highways." Even if self-driving cars only realize a fraction of their projected safety benefits, a decline in the number of available organs could begin as soon as the first wave of autonomous and semiautonomous vehicles hits the road -- threatening to compound our nation's already serious shortages. We're all for saving lives -- we aren't saying that we should stop self-driving cars so we can preserve a source of organ donation. But we also need to start thinking now about how to address this coming problem. The most straightforward fix would be to amend a federal law that prohibits the sale of most organs, which could allow for development of a limited organ market. Organ sales have been banned in the United States since 1984, when Congress passed the National Organ Transplant Act after a spike in demand (thanks to the introduction of the immunosuppressant cyclosporine, which improved transplant survival rates from 20-30 percent to 60-70 percent) raised concerns that people's vital appendages might be "treated like fenders in an auto junkyard." Others feared an organ market would exploit minorities and those living in poverty. But the ban hasn't completely protected those populations, either. The current system hasn't stopped organ harvesting -- the illegal removal of organs from the recently deceased without the consent of the person or family -- either in the United States or abroad. It is estimated that, worldwide, as many as 10,000 black market medical operations are performed each year that involve illegally purchased organs. So what would an ethical fix to our organ transplant shortage look like? To start, while there's certainly a place for organ donation markets in the United States, implementation will be understandably slow. There are, however, small steps that can get us closer to a just system. For one, the country could consider introducing a "presumed consent" rule. This would change state organ donation registries from affirmative opt-in systems (checking that box at the DMV that yes, you do want to be an organ donor) to an affirmative opt-out system where, unless you state otherwise, you're presumed to consent to be on the list.
Free Motorcycles (Score:1)
They can compensate by giving out free motorcycles. And keeping helmets expensive, of course.
I've said for years that helmet laws probably costs lives. One healthy young male with a head injury is a source of several potentially life-saving organs. I don't think that it's of such value that helmets should be banned, but just that it shouldn't be mandatory. That plus the "presumed consent" mentioned above would help the organ shortage a bit.
As being on the organ transplant list myself, I'm all too familiar with the reality of receiving an organ, and it's not exactly what pop culture makes it out to be. Transplanted organs typically don't last as long as the rest of your body and are actually a somewhat crappy form of treatment to an even crappier disease. It varies by organ, but you can expect around a 10 year half life for most transplants (meaning if you took 100 patients that received an organ, after 10 years check back with them, only 50 o
However, even if people were permitted to sell organs, as part of their estate, then the money would be part of the estate. It would then be attached by the hospital that created the availability in the first place, as compensation for the medical expenses.
The result would be a morbid incentive to the hospitals while providing, essentially, no remuneration to the family of the deceased.
. . . it is a good idea, but the presence of people in the system will screw it up.
Then it's a good thing (Score:2)
we're closer and closer to organ cloning.
So your'e saying the real question is organs or synthesizers?
Well, it's China who's at the forefront of innovation here: there's more Falun Gong people than road fatalities, and they can be kept alive in prisons until their organs are actually needed.
You mean healthy people will keep their healthy organs, instead of dying and giving them to unhealthy people?
I would not go that far. Many people have organ malfunction due to factors entirely outside their control, that accounts for a huge percentage of transplants. For example, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
That's great news (Score:2)
Or perhaps it will just create more incentive for the Chinese to more aggressively harvest organs from their prison populace.
Bicycles to the rescue! (Score:2)
and when the software F* up's and starts killing (Score:2)
and when the software F* up's and starts killing at first we need to stock up. Also maybe we can go to war and get some from that.
That. So much less of those, needing an organ, as a result of the road accident.
Problem solved! (Score:3)
Organ donor shortage (Score:2)
Self Driving Cars Don't Solve Transportation (Score:2)
There is so much coming out about self driving cars, even through the tech is years away from mass use. We may never seen consumer owned self driving vehicles either, just due to security and safety issues. I wrote a post on this recently:
http://penguindreams.org/blog/self-driving-cars-will-not-solve-the-transportation-problem/
It goes into many of the hardware, software and general transportation issues with self driving cars. I don't think they'll be a reality in the near future. They're a good 6 ~ 8 years
An unasked question (Score:2)
What percentage of the people who need organ transplants are in that condition because their organs were damaged in an automobile crash? Is it significant, or is it tiny?
Ehh more death penalty crimes (Score:2)
Less appeals. Problem solved and we can finally be rid of those pesky Jay Walkers.
All at once! (Score:2)
Seriously though, we're closer to lab-grown organs [popsci.com] than we are to self-driving cars. This is a problem that is (fortunately) well on the way to being solved.
Pigs to the rescue (Score:2)
It seems that science is close to being able to grow human organs in pigs [cnn.com]. So maybe we don't have to worry so much about losing transplant organs because fewer people are dying in car crashes.