Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources Site No Longer Says Humans Cause Climate Change (theverge.com) 59
The website of Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources has been updated with new language and no longer says that humans and greenhouse emissions cause climate change. Instead, the site says that the causes of global warming "are being debated and researched by academic entities." The problem is that almost all climate scientists agree that human-made greenhouse gases are responsible for climate change, and that global warming is a big issue that needs to be addressed. Prior to the revision, the site said "human activities that increase heat-trapping ("green house") gases are the main cause." The Verge reports: DNR spokesperson Jim Dick told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel in an email that the "updated page reflects our position on this topic that we have communicated for years, that our agency regularly must respond to a variety of environmental and human stressors from drought, flooding, wind events to changing demographics." This does not address the question of why the new language implies that we do not know what causes climate change. This is the latest anti-environment move from Wisconsin's government, which has de-emphasized global warming since Republican Gov. Scott Walker took office in 2011. So far, Wisconsin is the only state that appears to be revising its website, but more states could follow suit now that it's clear climate science will be attacked under President-elect Donald Trump.
The causes of global warming "are being denied by trolls paid by the fossil fuel industry and researched by academic entities."
Good enough for me! Sounds like good, trustworthy science.
1. Trump references the Wisconson website and takes credit for fixing climate change in a 3 am tweet.
2. Kellyanne Conway goes on Sunday talk shows to deny climate change exists.
3. Trump doubles down and claims the Clintons created the problem with all that darned economic growth in the 90s.
4. Putin publicly thanks Trump and Exxon for helping him annex climate change.
5. America is somehow great again.
we saw that the science was falsified by the CRU.. (Score:2, Insightful)
...in the climategate scandal.
i really don't care what most scientists think, i care what the evidence says. all the evidence. not some of it. not cherry picked (like with the CRU). not evidence that isn't public.
THIS sums up the issues with the science nicely.
http://alexanderhiggins.com/top-scientist-on-nuclear-climate-change-science-controversies/
Re: we saw that the science was falsified by the C (Score:1, Informative)
Climate researchers massaged data with buggy code, then deleted the original data. Then they conspired to delete documents and data rather than turn them over in response to legitimate open records requests. They also conspire to keep skeptical research from being published, all so they can keep the gravy train running to their dodgy foundations and nepotistic research groups. They truly are the most transparent(ly corrupt) group in the "hard" sciences.
Untrue.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Climatic_Research_Unit_email_controversy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Misleading Summary (Score:2)
Looks like the US is gonna be all Trumped up for the foreseeable future. I guess this will further isolate the country and speed up its decline and the eventual collapse of the US empire.
his backers just wanted something to change.
they will probably get their wish. sort of.
doesn't matter since the scientists have vote. They say it exists.
Journalism (Score:5, Insightful)
This is what happens when the news tries to show balanced coverage on a topic where there is so much scientific consensus on a topic. The broadcaster brings in a scientist who is an expert in the field to explain why they believe climate change is happening and they start to go on about probability which sounds like they really aren't that sure about it at all. In reality with the numbers they are reaching the scientists would most likely bet their homes on it. Yet in the "interest of balance" the broadcaster brings on the skeptic who works in a different field and talks in absolutes. So the viewer thinks that the issue is really much more like 50/50 and it's even worse because only the skeptic is convinced in their work.
If the news were to show you what the climate science was really like then you would rarely see a denier debating a scientist. Same thing for the vaccinations.
And if you think the scientists aren't trying to disprove climate change you can think again. They would all love to find out that man-made climate change was wrong because it would be an easy Nobel Prize for showing what it was.
And if you think the scientists aren't trying to disprove climate change you can think again.
Where will their next grant come from, and for what research, if they disprove one of biggest crises in the last few decades? Funding is limited. It can't be spent on things that aren't important. If climate change isn't real, then it isn't important enough to fund. The money being spent by local areas to create tsunami/flood inundation maps and predictions would dry up if there was no change in sea level -- a piece of the climate change puzzle -- as just one example. A large part of the USGS budget is spen
"These are simple people -- the salt of the earth -- you know, morons."
gonna be an interesting 4 years (sigh).
People have made up their mind and no amount of evidence could sway them, so why bother?
Reality or facts don't really matter anymore, do they? People won't believe anything that doesn't fit their personal reality bubble anyway, so why bother trying to convince them? Evidence doesn't matter anymore, especially in areas that are hard to understand in the first place and people are quite unwilling to learn.
I stopped trying and caring a long ago. I have no kids. I am old enough that any climate change will only
It's nice of you that you try to cheer me up.
variables that affect climate (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Reading this article, I don't see that it's "climate change alarmists" that are scrubbing references to AGW from public documents.
It kind of sounds like the climate deniers are the ones trying to exercise command and control.
In Florida, the GOP government went so far as to ban the term "climate change".
http://www.miamiherald.com/new... [miamiherald.com]
