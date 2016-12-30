Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Satellite Spots Massive Object Hidden Under the Frozen Wastes of Antarctica (thesun.co.uk) 42

Posted by BeauHD from the lurking-beneath-the-surface dept.
schwit1 quotes a report from The Sun: Scientists believe a massive object which could change our understanding of history is hidden beneath the Antarctic ice. The huge and mysterious "anomaly" is thought to be lurking beneath the frozen wastes of an area called Wilkes Land. It stretches for a distance of 151 miles across and has a maximum depth of about 848 meters. Some researchers believe it is the remains of a truly massive asteroid which was more than twice the size of the Chicxulub space rock which wiped out the dinosaurs. If this explanation is true, it could mean this killer asteroid caused the Permian-Triassic extinction event which killed 96 percent of Earth's sea creatures and up to 70 percent of the vertebrate organisms living on land.This "Wilkes Land gravity anomaly" was first uncovered in 2006, when NASA satellites spotted gravitational changes which indicated the presence of a huge object sitting in the middle of a 300 mile wide impact crater.

  • So, "Alien" or "The Thing"? What are your bets guys?

  • Seriously? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ledow ( 319597 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @05:08AM (#53577671) Homepage

    Seriously? You linked to the fucking Sun newspaper? For a science article?

    I'm done with this site.

    • Re: Seriously? (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Agreed. BeauHD should be ashamed for posting this. While there are a lot of sources that there is, indeed, a crater buried under the ice, there are no credible sources about a massive object being detected. In fact, a lot of the posts about thr supposed object are speculating that there's either a Nazi base or a UFO buried under the ice. Although either one might make for an interesting X-Files story (and this was done in Fight the Future), there doesn't seem to be any credible science involved here. It's a

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Rei ( 128717 )

        Indeed. Large (dangerous) asteroids do not survive their descent. Ever. The largest single meteorite ever found is only 60 tonnes (Hoba meteorite), and it took exceptional circumstances for it to survive (an extremely shallow entry trajectory). If an impact is excavating a large (or even small) crater, it's turning to gas and/or plasma in the process.

    • Re:Seriously? (Score:5, Informative)

      by bruce_the_loon ( 856617 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @05:41AM (#53577771) Homepage

      Link to a scientific paper published last June with a decent set of arguments as to why it is more likely an impact crater than other types of geological formation. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/273313440_The_Wilkes_Land_Anomaly_revisited [researchgate.net]

  • Better source? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by piggz1 ( 4822551 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @05:08AM (#53577673)
    Im not sure 'thesun.co.uk' is the best source for science news!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Epeeist ( 2682 )

  • Is it Iron? (Score:3)

    by wisebabo ( 638845 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @05:13AM (#53577683) Journal

    Unfortunately I'm not a mining expert but isn't much (most?) of the iron available to humanity basically meteorites? I mean most of the iron that the earth formed with sank to the core since it is (much?) denser than the surrounding molten rock?

    And wasn't this thing detected because it was a gravity or mass anomaly? A chunk of iron that big could be quite valuable! Here comes the despoiling of the Antarctic, a job made possible by global warming and the "who cares" approach to the environment of our soon to be in office leader.

  • The Sun doesn't really do "news" or "facts". Given that they're doing "science" does this mean they've run out of celebs and immigrants to pick on?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gtall ( 79522 )

      nah, they just added the Ancient Astronauts Believers to their list of easily duped readers. They should have interviewed the Greek guy with the electric hair for the article, he's always good for a stupid quote or two.

  • Why don't you post a link to The Mirror as well [mirror.co.uk]? At least they don't dance around and call it a lost Nazi UFO base right away.

    What the fuck is going on with this site?

  • And for those that want to see the actual article...

    http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2008GC002149/full

  • Get it right (Score:3)

    by AndyKron ( 937105 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @05:50AM (#53577797)
    A 151 miles wide by 848 meters deep? Be more consistent with your units please
  • Seriously!?
    When do UFO conspiracy groups becomes source material?
    I have read all that crap material since the time of the usenet, using TIN to check newsgroups and buying OMNI magazine.
    Jeezus!!... The material is repeated ad nauseam, at the time I was a teenager, but once one starts to see the inconsistencies that it is just a form of entertainment.
    Much like the fantastic tales of the middle ages and renaissance, there is always market for grown-up faery tales.
    If there is a large iron deposit in Antart
  • Obviously, this is the weapons platform the Ancients built. They already made about 10 seasons worth of TV documentary about it.
  • Nuke it from orbit...

  • I can't believe you guys posted this crap. This is stale - the news itself about the land crater dates back to 2006. Next, this article is from *The Sun* which is akin to National Enquirer. Nazi UFO base? Give me a break...... The WLC itself is pretty cool and interesting, but there are other articles that would've sucked a lot less. Here's an example: http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/heres... [ibtimes.co.uk] CHOOSE A BETTER SOURCE.

