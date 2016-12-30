Satellite Spots Massive Object Hidden Under the Frozen Wastes of Antarctica (thesun.co.uk) 42
schwit1 quotes a report from The Sun: Scientists believe a massive object which could change our understanding of history is hidden beneath the Antarctic ice. The huge and mysterious "anomaly" is thought to be lurking beneath the frozen wastes of an area called Wilkes Land. It stretches for a distance of 151 miles across and has a maximum depth of about 848 meters. Some researchers believe it is the remains of a truly massive asteroid which was more than twice the size of the Chicxulub space rock which wiped out the dinosaurs. If this explanation is true, it could mean this killer asteroid caused the Permian-Triassic extinction event which killed 96 percent of Earth's sea creatures and up to 70 percent of the vertebrate organisms living on land.This "Wilkes Land gravity anomaly" was first uncovered in 2006, when NASA satellites spotted gravitational changes which indicated the presence of a huge object sitting in the middle of a 300 mile wide impact crater.
Seriously? (Score:5, Insightful)
Seriously? You linked to the fucking Sun newspaper? For a science article?
I'm done with this site.
Agreed. BeauHD should be ashamed for posting this. While there are a lot of sources that there is, indeed, a crater buried under the ice, there are no credible sources about a massive object being detected. In fact, a lot of the posts about thr supposed object are speculating that there's either a Nazi base or a UFO buried under the ice. Although either one might make for an interesting X-Files story (and this was done in Fight the Future), there doesn't seem to be any credible science involved here. It's a
Indeed. Large (dangerous) asteroids do not survive their descent. Ever. The largest single meteorite ever found is only 60 tonnes (Hoba meteorite), and it took exceptional circumstances for it to survive (an extremely shallow entry trajectory). If an impact is excavating a large (or even small) crater, it's turning to gas and/or plasma in the process.
Re:Seriously? (Score:5, Informative)
Link to a scientific paper published last June with a decent set of arguments as to why it is more likely an impact crater than other types of geological formation. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/273313440_The_Wilkes_Land_Anomaly_revisited [researchgate.net]
Better source? (Score:5, Insightful)
Im not sure 'thesun.co.uk' is the best source for science news!
Well at least it wasn't the Daily Mail.
It does name a scientist (after scrolling underneath the ad).. seems they refer to this [wikipedia.org]. The talk page is also informative as to the academic disposition of the research.. It apparently wasn't quite worth the premature hype it got in 2006, and no justification as to why it merits another news article now is provided by TFA.
Is it Iron? (Score:3)
Unfortunately I'm not a mining expert but isn't much (most?) of the iron available to humanity basically meteorites? I mean most of the iron that the earth formed with sank to the core since it is (much?) denser than the surrounding molten rock?
And wasn't this thing detected because it was a gravity or mass anomaly? A chunk of iron that big could be quite valuable! Here comes the despoiling of the Antarctic, a job made possible by global warming and the "who cares" approach to the environment of our soon to be in office leader.
Erm (Score:2)
nah, they just added the Ancient Astronauts Believers to their list of easily duped readers. They should have interviewed the Greek guy with the electric hair for the article, he's always good for a stupid quote or two.
Seriously? The Sun? (Score:2)
Why don't you post a link to The Mirror as well [mirror.co.uk]? At least they don't dance around and call it a lost Nazi UFO base right away.
What the fuck is going on with this site?
The nazis tried to turn an alien asteroid ufo that crashed there eons ago into a base, but it had xenomorphs and they all got ate or turned into baby xeonomorph incubators. At least until some badass non-human combat junkies dreds got bored with buzzing other uncontacted planets and decided to go there and party predator style!
(Did I make enough references in that one? I could probably squeeze in a few more, but it's just about 3am here. Night!)
When do UFO conspiracy groups becomes source material?
I have read all that crap material since the time of the usenet, using TIN to check newsgroups and buying OMNI magazine.
Jeezus!!... The material is repeated ad nauseam, at the time I was a teenager, but once one starts to see the inconsistencies that it is just a form of entertainment.
Much like the fantastic tales of the middle ages and renaissance, there is always market for grown-up faery tales.
Alien vs Predator (Score:2)
Nuke it from orbit...
Come on... (Score:2)
I can't believe you guys posted this crap. This is stale - the news itself about the land crater dates back to 2006. Next, this article is from *The Sun* which is akin to National Enquirer. Nazi UFO base? Give me a break...... The WLC itself is pretty cool and interesting, but there are other articles that would've sucked a lot less. Here's an example: http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/heres... [ibtimes.co.uk] CHOOSE A BETTER SOURCE.