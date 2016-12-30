Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Satellite Spots Massive Object Hidden Under the Frozen Wastes of Antarctica (thesun.co.uk) 198

Posted by BeauHD from the lurking-beneath-the-surface dept.
schwit1 quotes a report from The Sun: Scientists believe a massive object which could change our understanding of history is hidden beneath the Antarctic ice. The huge and mysterious "anomaly" is thought to be lurking beneath the frozen wastes of an area called Wilkes Land. It stretches for a distance of 151 miles across and has a maximum depth of about 848 meters. Some researchers believe it is the remains of a truly massive asteroid which was more than twice the size of the Chicxulub space rock which wiped out the dinosaurs. If this explanation is true, it could mean this killer asteroid caused the Permian-Triassic extinction event which killed 96 percent of Earth's sea creatures and up to 70 percent of the vertebrate organisms living on land.This "Wilkes Land gravity anomaly" was first uncovered in 2006, when NASA satellites spotted gravitational changes which indicated the presence of a huge object sitting in the middle of a 300 mile wide impact crater.

  • Here we go (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Isendur ( 1561333 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @05:03AM (#53577651)
    So, "Alien" or "The Thing"? What are your bets guys?

  • Obvious anomaly answers (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 30, 2016 @05:04AM (#53577653)

    1) It's the collected lost socks and keys of the planet. They all fell to the bottom.

    2) It's Cowboy Neal's porn stash.

  • Seriously? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ledow ( 319597 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @05:08AM (#53577671) Homepage

    Seriously? You linked to the fucking Sun newspaper? For a science article?

    I'm done with this site.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Slashdot and the sun are pretty much on the same level.

    • Re: Seriously? (Score:5, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 30, 2016 @05:38AM (#53577767)

      Agreed. BeauHD should be ashamed for posting this. While there are a lot of sources that there is, indeed, a crater buried under the ice, there are no credible sources about a massive object being detected. In fact, a lot of the posts about thr supposed object are speculating that there's either a Nazi base or a UFO buried under the ice. Although either one might make for an interesting X-Files story (and this was done in Fight the Future), there doesn't seem to be any credible science involved here. It's a bunch of lunatic conspiracy theories, with no reputable sources. BeauHD should be ashamed of posting this. It marks a new low for Slashdot.

      • Re: Seriously? (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Rei ( 128717 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @06:06AM (#53577833) Homepage

        Indeed. Large (dangerous) asteroids do not survive their descent. Ever. The largest single meteorite ever found is only 60 tonnes (Hoba meteorite), and it took exceptional circumstances for it to survive (an extremely shallow entry trajectory). If an impact is excavating a large (or even small) crater, it's turning to gas and/or plasma in the process.

        • On the other hand, maybe something REALLY HUGE cracked the planet into the separate tectonic plates. Comparing it to the largest single meteorite that humans have found, on land, and recognized for what it was, leaves out all of the underwater area and things not recognized (assumed to be part of mountain ranges or other terrain). Random collisions might also explain why the different planets all have different axial tilts, despite being in (pretty much) the same plane of rotation around the sun. I belie

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Rei ( 128717 )

            You're not getting that it's physically impossible for a large object to survive. "Releasing enough energy to cause mass extinctions across the entire planet" and "remaining with large pieces intact" are mutually exclusive. The "immensity of forces" is precisely the problem. It's like expecting pieces of the casing to survive the detonation of an atomic bomb. Only many orders of magnitude less likely.

            As for cracking the planet into separate plates, however, that's not that far fetched; there is a legitim

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Khyber ( 864651 )

          "Indeed. Large (dangerous) asteroids do not survive their descent. Ever. "

          Cape York Group (which when you put all the fragments together outweighs Hoba by about ten tons, with the two largest fragments coming in at nearly 52 tons combined.)
          Willamette.
          Mbosi.
          Bacubirito.

          All of those hit the earth with nuclear force and you can prove that by the stishovite found at each site. They all survived, otherwise we'd not have them in our physical possession and recorded.

      • Are you serious? After all the other shit that BeauHD posts - to the point that intelligent readers see "posted by BeauHD" and assume a load of crap that most likely has a left-wing conspiratorial slant to it (to align with her mad social media ravings about the evils of republicans) ... ...and you draw the line at the Sun attempting to report something non-partisan about a maybe scientific thing?

    • Re:Seriously? (Score:5, Informative)

      by bruce_the_loon ( 856617 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @05:41AM (#53577771) Homepage

      Link to a scientific paper published last June with a decent set of arguments as to why it is more likely an impact crater than other types of geological formation. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/273313440_The_Wilkes_Land_Anomaly_revisited [researchgate.net]

  • Better source? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by piggz1 ( 4822551 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @05:08AM (#53577673)
    Im not sure 'thesun.co.uk' is the best source for science news!

  • Is it Iron? (Score:3)

    by wisebabo ( 638845 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @05:13AM (#53577683) Journal

    Unfortunately I'm not a mining expert but isn't much (most?) of the iron available to humanity basically meteorites? I mean most of the iron that the earth formed with sank to the core since it is (much?) denser than the surrounding molten rock?

    And wasn't this thing detected because it was a gravity or mass anomaly? A chunk of iron that big could be quite valuable! Here comes the despoiling of the Antarctic, a job made possible by global warming and the "who cares" approach to the environment of our soon to be in office leader.

    • Re: Is it Iron? (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Although there is a concentration of mass at the center of the proposed Wilkes Land Crater, as discovered about ten years ago, it's not the remnants of an asteroid. Instead, it's believed to be due to upwelling of molten rock from the mantle as a result of the impact.

      • Re: Is it Iron? (Score:5, Interesting)

        by Rei ( 128717 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @06:50AM (#53577943) Homepage

        Yep - just like the Sudbury deposit. Probably a great spot to mine, if it wasn't buried beneath ice and in an area where mining is illegal. Large impact crater floors tend to stay molten for so long that they stratify, so you can find portions of the deposit rich in different minerals, such as nickel, copper, and precious metals.

        It's one thing that Mars has over Earth in terms of mineral deposits. While Mars lacks relevant recent fluvial mineral concentration mechanisms, as well as those aided by life, by oxidation, and a number of other processes, it's also struck more often by large asteroids, and thus probably has more common stratified impact deposits.

        • if it wasn't buried beneath ice

          We're working on that. And they said nothing good would come from Global warming.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Rei ( 128717 )

            I live in Iceland. Apart from the increasing habitability to pests, and the aesthetic loss of our retreating glaciers, it's pretty nice up here. Tack on five degrees and we're Seattle. ;)

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by athmanb ( 100367 )
      No, all commercially mined iron ore is from sediments formed in the precambrian when the increasing oxygen supply on Earth converted the iron in solution in the oceans to iron oxides.
  • The Sun doesn't really do "news" or "facts". Given that they're doing "science" does this mean they've run out of celebs and immigrants to pick on?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gtall ( 79522 )

      nah, they just added the Ancient Astronauts Believers to their list of easily duped readers. They should have interviewed the Greek guy with the electric hair for the article, he's always good for a stupid quote or two.

  • Seriously? The Sun? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Lisandro ( 799651 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @05:31AM (#53577735)

    Why don't you post a link to The Mirror as well [mirror.co.uk]? At least they don't dance around and call it a lost Nazi UFO base right away.

    What the fuck is going on with this site?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by murdocj ( 543661 )

      no wonder the Nazis lost, they couldn't even keep track of a base that was 150 miles wide.

  • And for those that want to see the actual article...

    http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2008GC002149/full

  • Get it right (Score:4, Interesting)

    by AndyKron ( 937105 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @05:50AM (#53577797)
    A 151 miles wide by 848 meters deep? Be more consistent with your units please

    • For the UK, and this was in a UK paper, that is pretty normal and consistent with most other publications.

      Newspapers will measure large distances in miles, as that's what we use for our roads, but short distances in metres, as they're what we are taught in school.

    • I need to know how many Library of Congresses can fit inside.
  • Seriously!?
    When do UFO conspiracy groups becomes source material?
    I have read all that crap material since the time of the usenet, using TIN to check newsgroups and buying OMNI magazine.
    Jeezus!!... The material is repeated ad nauseam, at the time I was a teenager, but once one starts to see the inconsistencies that it is just a form of entertainment.
    Much like the fantastic tales of the middle ages and renaissance, there is always market for grown-up faery tales.
    If there is a large iron deposit in Antart

  • I know what it is (Score:3, Funny)

    by skovnymfe ( 1671822 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @06:04AM (#53577827)
    Obviously, this is the weapons platform the Ancients built. They already made about 10 seasons worth of TV documentary about it.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Indeed!

  • Seriously? You linked to the fucking Sun newspaper?

  • Nuke it from orbit...

  • Come on... (Score:4, Informative)

    by damacus ( 827187 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @06:14AM (#53577861) Homepage

    I can't believe you guys posted this crap. This is stale - the news itself about the land crater dates back to 2006. Next, this article is from *The Sun* which is akin to National Enquirer. Nazi UFO base? Give me a break...... The WLC itself is pretty cool and interesting, but there are other articles that would've sucked a lot less. Here's an example: http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/heres... [ibtimes.co.uk] CHOOSE A BETTER SOURCE.

  • The Sun (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Page 3 is where the science is...

  • The inevitable X-Files reference!

    The next reference is "Star Gate - Antarctica"

  • I'm aware many slashdotters have slightly less than positive feelings for this poster but why would anyone link to an article in The Sun.... That's nearly as bad as posting something from Fox News or CNN. It's a terrible source of news and they don't deserve any additional revenue from their articles being posted elsewhere. They are the sort of paper who supports xenophobic views of those like Trump and Farage.

  • Which one? (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Meneth ( 872868 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @06:38AM (#53577919)
    So is this Homeworld, Alien vs Predator, or Stargate SG-1? I'm hoping for the first. "One hundred years ago, a satellite detected an object under the sands of the great desert..."

    • Please don't degrade this discussion with reference to mere fantasy and non-existent aliens.

      If there's going to be an expedition to this site, it's Shoggoths they need to worry about.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sl3xd ( 111641 )

        I'm not sure I agree.

        During William Dyer's expedition in 1931, the Shoggoths didn't appear to cause any injury to anybody on the expedition -- though in fairness, the survivors high-tailed it away as soon as they started hearing the Shoggoths coming. On the other hand, something even older than the Shoggoths nearly exterminated the entire expedition.

        It's also not clear that Shoggoths are of extra-terrestrial origin; they may have originated on Earth.

    • It's merely a mounting socket, with the topmost elephant still in it.

      What's worrisome is that they didn't detect the whole stack of elephants going down. I fear the top one has slipped off the stack, leaving our planet's stability to the vagaries of gravity and orbits and stuff.

  • They send a team out to dig it up and right when they unearth the creature a storm blows up and isolates them.

  • Documentary (Score:2, Funny)

    by Subm ( 79417 )

    There was already a documentary on it, called "The Thing," by John Carpenter.

    Very informative and worth watching.

  • The word "UFO" is featured too many times for the article to be credible.

  • It's either paywalls or tabloids (Score:5, Insightful)

    by joneil ( 677771 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @07:41AM (#53578037)

    Here's the problem. A very quick google search will turn up research papers on on the Wilkes Land Anomaly, but they are mostly behind paywalls or "free registration", etc, etc.

    A person can play video games, read tabloids, browse conspiracy websites, watch porn or gamble for "free" online all day long, but the minute you want serious information on any topic nowadays, the serious research is almost always behind "paywalls". For the average person who is not involved in some form of academia, how many east to find alternatives (other than wikipedia) are there out there? More importantly, hwo easy are they to find and access as compared o the others? As long as we as a society continue to operate this way, then society as a whole will continue to "dumb down" in general. "idiocracy" here we come. :(

    • Re:It's either paywalls or tabloids (Score:4, Insightful)

      by dgatwood ( 11270 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @08:14AM (#53578125) Homepage Journal

      Agreed. Paywalled, for-profit scientific research journals have done more to contribute to the dumbing down of society than just about anything else in modern history except television (and not just because of the paywalls).

  • a crashed spaceship, with an outside chance of being the lost city of R'lyeh. Either way the course is clear - we have to dig it up and find out for sure. If we unleash a horde of alien conquerors or awaken mighty Cthulhu from his slumber in the process... well, we can figure out how to cross that bridge when we get to it.

  • We are only 17 years after what was predicted : that's not so bad.

  • very strong gravitational anomaly... Antarctic... This one is easy.

    It's a Stargate.

  • If that asteroid is as big as that and accessible it may be the most valuable mining site in the world.

  • I can't believe I'm the first one to post a reference to Mutineers' Moon [wikipedia.org]. Clearly this is Anu's stronghold, and we need to invade it before he finds a way to take over the ship that replaced our moon.

    David Weber for the win!

  • Their source for the photos is Secure Team. Enough said. He's the biggest joke on Youtube and is a known liar.

  • It is pretty surprising that so many of these have hit the continents rather than the ocean basin considering most of the planet is ocean. One hitting the ocean basin would not leave much trace due to plate subduction. However, if a large asteroid hit the deep ocean basin, what would the effect be, would the ocean water perhaps prevent the dust and so on from entering the air, instead you would end up with a tsunami , avoiding the climate change? Or would the force oft he comet be such that the dust would m

