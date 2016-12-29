Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
China Space Earth Transportation Technology

Chinese Rocket Fails To Put Two Satellites Into Correct Orbits (spaceflightnow.com) 8

Posted by BeauHD from the mission-not-accomplished dept.
schwit1 writes: Tracking data suggests that two Earth-observation satellites launched today by China's Long March 2D rocket were placed in the wrong orbits. Spaceflight Now reports: "The two SuperView 1, or Gaojing 1, satellites are flying in egg-shaped orbits ranging from 133 miles (214 kilometers) to 325 miles (524 kilometers) in altitude at an inclination of 97.6 degrees. The satellites would likely re-enter Earth's atmosphere within months in such a low orbit, and it was unclear late Wednesday whether the craft had enough propellant to raise their altitudes. The high-resolution Earth-observing platforms were supposed to go into a near-circular orbit around 300 miles (500 kilometers) above the planet to begin their eight-year missions collecting imagery for Siwei Star Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., a government-owned entity."

Chinese Rocket Fails To Put Two Satellites Into Correct Orbits More | Reply

Chinese Rocket Fails To Put Two Satellites Into Correct Orbits

Comments Filter:
  • Remember how the United States imported German scientists to develop nuclear weapons and other such gizmos?

    Why do I get the feeling that China brought in North Korean scientists?

  • Long March 2D Rocket, genuine manufacture, capable of placing satellites in orbit. Minimum order quantity 2, maximum order 25 requires 2 week lead time. International shipping from Guangzhou.

  • "flying in egg-shaped orbits "

    Maybe you mean elliptical orbits.
    You can't get an egg shape (one end wider than the other) without coniuing to use thrust

Slashdot Top Deals

Put no trust in cryptic comments.

Close