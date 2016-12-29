Chinese Rocket Fails To Put Two Satellites Into Correct Orbits (spaceflightnow.com) 8
schwit1 writes: Tracking data suggests that two Earth-observation satellites launched today by China's Long March 2D rocket were placed in the wrong orbits. Spaceflight Now reports: "The two SuperView 1, or Gaojing 1, satellites are flying in egg-shaped orbits ranging from 133 miles (214 kilometers) to 325 miles (524 kilometers) in altitude at an inclination of 97.6 degrees. The satellites would likely re-enter Earth's atmosphere within months in such a low orbit, and it was unclear late Wednesday whether the craft had enough propellant to raise their altitudes. The high-resolution Earth-observing platforms were supposed to go into a near-circular orbit around 300 miles (500 kilometers) above the planet to begin their eight-year missions collecting imagery for Siwei Star Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., a government-owned entity."
Worst space race ever (Score:1)
Why do I get the feeling that China brought in North Korean scientists?
Bought from Alibaba listing (Score:2)
Long March 2D Rocket, genuine manufacture, capable of placing satellites in orbit. Minimum order quantity 2, maximum order 25 requires 2 week lead time. International shipping from Guangzhou.
JOURNALISM (Score:2)
"flying in egg-shaped orbits "
Maybe you mean elliptical orbits.
You can't get an egg shape (one end wider than the other) without coniuing to use thrust