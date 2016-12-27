Vera Rubin, Pioneering Astronomer Who Confirmed Existence of Dark Matter, Dies At 88 (www.cbc.ca) 20
Mikkeles quotes a report from CBC.ca: Vera Rubin, a pioneering astronomer who helped find powerful evidence of dark matter, has died, her son said Monday. She was 88. Vera Rubin found that galaxies don't quite rotate the way they were predicted, and that lent support to the theory that some other force was at work, namely dark matter. Rubin's scientific achievements earned her numerous awards and honors, including a National Medal of Science presented by then-president Bill Clinton in 1993 "for her pioneering research programs in observational cosmology." She also became the second female astronomer to be elected to the National Academy of Sciences.
Ultimately, Rubin's research into dark matter will lead to the invention of the hyperdrive, enabling interstellar travel.
"If I could have my pick, I would like to learn that Newton's laws must be modified in order to correctly describe gravitational interactions at large distances. That's more appealing than a universe filled with a new kind of sub-nuclear particle."
I have high hopes for this new theory that can account for the galaxy rotation problem ( and the emDrive ): http://physicsfromtheedge.blog... [blogspot.com]
Science disproves through experiment and fact. Those theories are being experimentally tested, data is being collected, and they are falsifiable. Both are well past the bar for requiring further investigation.
Shame on YOU.
When exactly did we confirm the existence of dark matter?
What are you, a dark matter denier? The science is settled - there's consensus! We should now be turning our attention to finding that dark matter.
Joking aside, Vera Rubin obviously did not confirm the existence of dark matter. That's a terrible headline. She discovered that current mass estimates of the universe could not account for the rotations of galaxies using current models.
Everything beyond that is just a hypotheses, as no hint of "dark matter" has been found. I have a hunch that nothing will c
Space is big. Space is dark. Why the hubris that we can see everything with our current technology?
When exactly did we confirm the existence of dark matter?
