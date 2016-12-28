China Plans To Land Probes On Far Side of Moon, Mars By 2020 (phys.org) 4
China has revealed some ambitious plans for space domination in the 2020s. On Tuesday, China set out its plans to become the first country to land a probe on the far side of the moon, in around 2018, and launch its first Mars probe by 2020. Phys.Org reports: "To explore the vast cosmos, develop the space industry and build China into a space power is a dream we pursue unremittingly," read a white paper setting out the country's space strategy for the next five years. It says China aims to use space for peaceful purposes and to guarantee national security, and to carry out cutting edge scientific research. The white paper released by the information office of China's Cabinet points to the growing ambitions of China's already rapidly advancing space program. Although the white paper doesn't mention it, China's eventual goal is the symbolic feat of landing an astronaut on the moon. The white paper reiterated China's plans to launch its first Mars probe by 2020, saying this would explore and bring back samples from the red planet, explore the Jupiter system and "conduct research into major scientific questions such as the origin and evolution of the solar system, and search for extraterrestrial life." The paper says the Chang'e-4 lunar probe will help shed light on the formation and evolution of the moon.
The one thing that is a bit a pity, and I realise it sounds naieve and wishful, I expect for humanity to be truly succesful in space exploration and possibly having
Remember the ESA lander that crashed on Mars this year? Initially they were partnered with NASA for their landing system, but NASA's budget was cut so they backed out and the intellectual property that had been shared up to that point was not usable. Hence an untried landing system when others have worked on Mars in the past.
It would be nice to have international cooperation but congresscritters have other ideas.
China set out its plans to become the first country to admit to landing a probe on the far side of the moon