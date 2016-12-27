The US Government is Loaning Millions of Dollars To Jumpstart Urban Farming (businessinsider.com) 46
An anonymous reader writes: Every year, the US Department of Agriculture devotes millions of dollars to farmers in rural areas. The government is increasingly starting to offer assistance to urban farms, too. In 2016, the USDA funded a dozen urban farms, the highest number in history, Val Dolicini, the administrator for the USDA Farm Services Agency, tells Business Insider. In 2017, he expects the USDA to funnel even more money toward farms on rooftops, in greenhouses, and in warehouses. USDA Microloans, a program that offers funding up to $50,000, is specifically geared toward urban farmers. Established in 2013, the program has awarded 23,000 loans worth $518 million to farms in California, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. Though it is open to all farmers, urban farmers often apply for it because it offers the money on a smaller scale than other programs. Seventy percent (or about 16,100 of those loans) have gone to new farmers, many of them in cities.
Not really unrelated. Pot farms in urban warehouses are on the upswing.
Less than a few years ago.
It's moving outdoors in CA. Granting the laws haven't progressed to the point where interstate commerce is legal, that isn't stopping anyone.
While warehouse-based factory farming. . . (Score:2)
. . . is an interesting, and potentially lucrative idea, I suspect it takes a lot more than US$50K to start up. This appears, at least from the article, to be somewhere in the grey area between hobby and small business. . .
. . . is an interesting, and potentially lucrative idea
Urban farming is already extremely lucrative! Except, the crops grown are only rarely eaten, and more often smoked.
German politicians are even trying it out on their own rooftops in Berlin, as can be seen in this Ice Bucket Challenge video:
https://youtu.be/REOA3xXR8tI [youtu.be]
Hmmm . . . now what is that plant next to German politician Cem Özdemir . . . ?
"E-I, E-I, O, jawohl!" : http://www.ibm.com/support/kno... [ibm.com]
I suspect it takes a lot more than US$50K to start up.
Government grants/loans should not cover 100% of the cost of a venture. They should only be used to "top up" private investors for projects that have beneficial externalities. The private investment serves to validate the project as economically valid, since people are much more careful when investing their own money.
Anyway, I think "urban farming" is silly. If you grow food in the city, you avoid hauling that food into the city one time. But if you use the same space to house an urban worker that curre
you don't need a warehouse, just a patch of land. A few acres would do for a start. For labor you can hire hands or go the co-op route.
Waste of money (Score:1, Interesting)
Cities are a terrible place to try to grow food. Spend the money doing it where the results are worth the effort. This is almost as bad as solar panels street surfaces.
Cities are a terrible place to try to grow food.
If we're talking traditional farming, then yes, you are correct. However, I feel the idea is to not just stick to traditional farming. I can see specifically engineered plants growing much better in a climate controlled warehouse environments than out in the pastures. The plants might be more engineered to use gray water from the city, be better at using the specific spectrum of light being used in the warehouse, can better use the higher level of CO2 in the city than a regular plant, etc... I will say
we really don't need genetic engineering. There is plenty of under utilized land out there, see an aerial photo of Detroit as an example.
Plants love CO2 already and there is some thinking that increased CO2 due to climate change would increase plant growth rate, with unknown side effects.
You do not even need to engineer plants for indoor lighting as there are things called "grow lights" that have light spectrums optimized for plants.
Plants already love grey water as it often contains phosphates and nitrogen
Actually bees can do well in cities, eg:
http://www.urbanbees.co.uk/ [urbanbees.co.uk]
Rgds
Damon
Who said anything about orchards on the 24th floor?
Grow a victory garden, go to jail (Score:2)
Julie Bass was threatened with jail for growing a victory garden [wealthdaily.com].
Citation detroit is moving in that direction. Industrial agriculture with heavy equipment is probably out, but more traditional agriculture focused on shallow rooted vegetables would be feasible. Orchards might even be feasible.
Detroit is headed in that direction
http://www.greeningofdetroit.c... [greeningofdetroit.com]
Re: (Score:3)
So what place is good for both growing food and connecting to the Internet? US rural Internet access is often harshly capped, be it fixed cellular, satellite, or even DSL in parts of Iowa [slashdot.org].
Cities are a terrible place to try to grow food. Spend the money doing it where the results are worth the effort.
That is what they're doing. When the salad mix industry was invented, it wasn't for consumers. It was for food service institutions. Pre-mixed salads didn't appear in stores until much, much later. The majority of what is being grown in the US in cities is greens. The greens are being grown hydroponically in/on vertical towers, which minimizes the use of space. Salad doesn't travel well, and there is typically a lot of waste. Producing it near the point of consumption addresses both of these issues and redu
Are those hipsters on foodstamps? Could be... (Score:2)
http://www.salon.com/2010/03/1... [salon.com]
In the John Waters-esque sector of northwest Baltimore — equal parts kitschy, sketchy, artsy and weird — Gerry Mak and Sarah Magida sauntered through a small ethnic market stocked with Japanese eggplant, mint chutney and fresh turmeric. After gathering ingredients for that evening’s dinner, they walked to the cash register and awaited their moments of truth.
“I have $80 bucks left!” Magida said. “I’m so happy!”
“I have $12,
1) make unproductive land useful.
2) build community
3) grow food with better nutritional value. See http://hortsci.ashspublication... [ashspublications.org]
The "next generation of farmers" aren't urban. (Score:2)
The "next generation of farmers" aren't urban.
They are the factory farming companies who take over for the current generation of factory farming companies.
It's time (Score:3)
Someone needs to google the term "economies of scale".
Urban farming will never be more than a niche hobby, unless you count weed.
As that gets legalized, industrial scale farming efficiencies will drive that away too.
Re: (Score:3)
On Slashdot, one common answer to "We can't get good Internet out in the country" has been "Then move." So until the U.S. Congress figures out how to crack down on telcos taking rural Internet subsidies and pocketing them, urban farming will remain the only way people can grow food while retaining practical access to information services that have become a necessity over the past two decades.
Boeing's 99-acre roof, Tesla 125 acre (Score:2)
> There aren't any rooftops in the world too large to be called "gardens".
Maybe a few. Boeing's Everett Factory has a 99 acre roof (building several 767 airliners at once requires a fair bit of room). Tesla's factory will 125 acres, and the Talsmeer Flower Auction is a tad larger. Down the list at #16, an Amazon warehouse is 22 acres - still small farm.
So there are about 20 or so roofs in the world big enough to be a farm.
Solar powered warehouse farming? (Score:2)
When you are warehouse farming, do you put solar panels on the roof to supply power to the lights inside?
If you're lucky, you find a space whose roof is missing and you cover it over with that corrugated fiberglass stuff they normally roof greenhouses with. Then you only need supplemental light. However, you also can grow greens vertically. They don't need full sun exposure; in fact, in most places you can't grow them in the summer because they bolt.
Urban farming (Score:2)
I think gardening traditionally includes things like growing flowers and shrubberies.
Farming is traditionally about growing food.
They are specifically not funding aunt martha's rose hedge.
Google Search shows over 12 million results for the phrase "vegetable garden" [google.com].
Another guess is that "farming" has a connotation of energy-rich grains and soy as opposed to micronutrient-rich vegetables.
If "loaning" specifically means lending through a financial instrument called a loan, then all loaning is lending, but not all lending is loaning.
So where do I spend my rooftop? (Score:2)
So where do I spend my rooftop?
Do I spend it on solar, or do I spend it on farming?
Is this going to be the next federal spending Solyndra?