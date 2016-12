You're An Adult, But Your Brain Might Not Be, Researchers Say

"The human brain reaches its adult volume by age 10, but the neurons that make it up continue to change for years after that ," reports the New York Times, citing a new paper by neuroscience researchers that questions when "adulthood" really begins . An anonymous reader writes:And this cuts both ways, according to a psychologist at Temple University who wants the voting age lowered to 16. ("Sixteen-year-olds are just as good at logical reasoning as older people are," he tells the Times) But he also believes judges should consider the lack of emotional control when sentencing defendants -- even if they're in their early 20s. "Most crime situations that young people are involved in are emotionally arousing situations -- they're scared, or they're angry, intoxicated or whatever."