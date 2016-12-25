You're An Adult, But Your Brain Might Not Be, Researchers Say (cnn.com) 138
"The human brain reaches its adult volume by age 10, but the neurons that make it up continue to change for years after that," reports the New York Times, citing a new paper by neuroscience researchers that questions when "adulthood" really begins. An anonymous reader writes: One of the paper's authors -- an associate psychology professor at Harvard -- tells CNN that "There is no agreed-on benchmark that, when reached, would allow a neuroscientist to say 'Aha! This brain is fully developed'. However, it is safe to say that by almost any metric, the brain is continuing to develop actively well past the age of 18..."
"Some children, researchers have found, have neural networks that look as if they belong to an adult..." adds the Times, noting that adolescents also "do about as well as adults on cognition tests, for instance. But if they're feeling strong emotions, those scores can plummet. The problem seems to be that teenagers have not yet developed a strong brain system that keeps emotions under control."
And this cuts both ways, according to a psychologist at Temple University who wants the voting age lowered to 16. ("Sixteen-year-olds are just as good at logical reasoning as older people are," he tells the Times) But he also believes judges should consider the lack of emotional control when sentencing defendants -- even if they're in their early 20s. "Most crime situations that young people are involved in are emotionally arousing situations -- they're scared, or they're angry, intoxicated or whatever."
Re:Your honor, I plead not guilty by reason (Score:5, Insightful)
The justification for leniency makes no sense to me. If a criminal is driven by impulse and lack of emotional control, shouldn't he (and it is usually a "he") get a longer sentence, since he is a greater danger to other people?
For a short time, yes. After that, no.
Adding child court concepts to adult court doesn't make sense, but punishing people for known, temporary deficiencies is not a step forward.
Go to Texas where "your honor, I plead not punishable for manslaughter on account of I've got a rich daddy" not only flies, but can be cited as case law.
You are not fully developed until around 25 or later.
Dunno about that. I've seem some pretty, ah, developed, 19 year olds....
You can fake tits, but not brains.
You can have it both ways if there is a relevant difference: months of deliberation vs crime of passion.
Also doesn't mean not culpable. To the extent that criminal justice is supposed to end with the convict free and without recidivism, it's very relevant to consider whether said convict is naturally less likely to commit crimes in the future due to brain development.
Most people don't vote, anyway.
How about we work on that problem and forget about adding more non-voters to the pool?
It probably depends on the country you're in. Some will actually not simply apply an arbitrary age to decide whether someone is to be considered mature but will instead hire a shrink to test whether the culprit was actually mature enough to understand what he's doing.
voting age at 16? (Score:2)
those scientists & doctors must be liberals
Well, it's still true for the boomers...
FICA (Score:5, Insightful)
You are liberal at a young age until you look at the withholding and deductions from your pay stub.
You are a conservative when older until you see the Social Security and Medicare benefits to which you are eligible.
You are liberal at a young age until you look at the withholding and deductions from your pay stub.
Wife and I 'give' away more than most people make.
Are still liberal.
(We grew up being helped by those commie programs).
Probably rich and having a heart, along with remembering how it was being young and dependent on social services...
The fun part is that poor people are actually gaining a LOT more from high taxes than they lose from their paycheck by them. But usually, the main reason people who are poor are poor is that they don't really understand how money really works. Which is probably why your system still works, smart people would have looked abroad and seen what they could have.
Thank you for giving back. Or paying it forward or whatever. Far too many don't regardless of their belief system.
Several times in my younger years, I had nothing & no one but the system to lean on & I know very well what it means to be "working poor".
Same here. My education is state funded and still I managed to get a degree from one of the best universities around. I could not have afforded a US college to the tune of a few 100 grand.
Today, I get roughly 50% of my paycheck. Rest goes into tax and other government related stuff. Not having any kids sure doesn't help to get any of that money back any time soon, but that's how the deal works. Someone paid for my education, and now I pay for someone else's. Maybe for the son of the person who paid for my d
Some of us had nothing, no one, and no system to lean on.
Some of us had nothing, no one, and no system to lean on.
And are you in favor of having such a system? Hard as it is when you're young & inexperienced, it can be disastrous when you're old.
As one of those idiots I guess I should answer.
I will very likely never get even remotely the amount of money out of our social system that I pay into it. What I do get, is peace of mind, though. I am secure knowing that no matter what kind of sickness may befall me, my health insurance will take care of it. And I also know that everyone in my country has enough to lose that he won't kill me for the 20 bucks that may be in my wallet, for he could far easier just go over to the social services place and get
Funny thing, some of the loudest conservatives I know are not only eligible, but drawing Social Security and Medicare benefits.
If you shout loud enough, nobody wants to argue with you.
If gainful employment were to be made a condition of being eligible to vote, I could get behind that.
Just bring back poll taxes and the land ownership requirement, too, right?
If you live in society, you have skin in the game. The government should guarantee the right to have rights, even if you're unemployed.
There are lots of people who don't or can't work, some for very good reasons, some for bad ones. But they still all have rights including the right to vote.
Most of them do pay taxes, even if it's not payroll taxes.
Let's not forget that a lot of the "work" that many do, especially women, isn't and has never been paid.
But it's still work.
The coming AI / automation / robotics r
Then you're probably a US citizen who is interested in politics.
why exactly should I? (Score:4, Interesting)
How is money important? What I do is basically to look at my bank statement and as long as there's more in my account at the end of the month than at the beginning, everything's good.
Money is just the means to an end, not the end itself. If you ARE actually good, you don't need any of your shit. You'll earn more than you can spend without even trying.
I make over $90k, and my house is paid off. I grew up, and it worked out just fine.
I paid off the house mostly at $55k or less, average in other words. Doesn't take much, a grown up attitude and a goal.
If you want to know when adulthood really starts (Score:5, Insightful)
ask the car insurance companies: above a certain age - way above 18 usually - their rates suddenly drop dramatically. The insurance companies don't make that age up: it comes from their accidents statistics.
It's pretty clear certain age groups get more into accidents than others: it's because they're not really mature enough to be good drivers, even after years of driving experience. Nothing reveals immaturity in a person more than their way of behaving on the road.
I'm saying this as a general rule of course: clearly there are good young drivers and incompetent old timers. But for the population in general, the insurance statistics don't lie.
It's pretty clear certain age groups get more into accidents than others: it's because they're not really mature enough to be good drivers, even after years of driving experience.
I don't think they're intellectually incapable as such, I have the impression that most drove responsibly alone. Pretty much all the really reckless driving I saw was showing off or egging each other on and nobody had the social maturity to stand up and be the uncool party pooper. I think it takes most people well into their 20s to get that self-confidence to stand your ground.
To some degree you can change what's cool so the herd mentality doesn't do it, smoking is now uncool. Wearing a condom is perhaps no
And that's exactly what TFA notes - that younger brains do OK with cognitive issues until the amygdala [wikipedia.org] (in part responsible for emotional behaviors) swamps the frontal cortex (responsible for responsible things, mostly responsible for damping down the rest of the brain).
That age used to be 25, until I turned 25, then they raised it to 30. When I turned 30, I got my first major accident/insurance claim from a hit and run driver in a stolen car. This myth that insurance rates go down is just that: mythical.
Smokers research & military research (Score:2)
Big tobacco found out 24 was the age where people transition to a state of mind where they can overcome addiction better. The younger ages need to get addicted before that age because it'll be written in more permanently. Implying your growing/training until about 24. Not directly connected, but the age is interesting.
Military. I talked with a military psychologist. They discovered stupid guys are less than 24 (stupid being his word for 18-23.) So, they mix older guys with younger guys because the 25 y
TRALALALALA (Score:2)
I can't hear you.
What an idiotic professor (Score:5, Insightful)
"Sixteen-year-olds are just as good at logical reasoning as older people are,"
Voting has nothing to do with logical reasoning. First, IQ and reasoning are not EXPLICITLY required. We let retards vote. Some states let people of an "unsound mind" vote. We count the votes of people with deeply below average IQ and learning disabilities the exact same as those who have received great academic achievements.
Second, IQ and reasoning are only barely involved in politics at all. Emotions are the biggest motivators. When a politician wants to convince you, he doesn't just lay his case out and connect points, he makes you feel proud of him, happy with the way things will be with his help, scared of the other guy, scared what the other guy represents, etc. Elections are entirely emotions.
If a professor is trying to allow 16 year olds to vote- people who are, by law, required to spend every day in a government institution- he probably has some other reasoning behind that.
So I googled it real fast.
Lawrence Steinburg is the professor in question. Here he is discussing the younger of the two Boston Bombers, a 19 year old:
https://www.bostonglobe.com/op... [bostonglobe.com]
Here's his quote from that article:
"If neurobiological immaturity makes adolescents inherently less responsible for their crimes, and if science now demonstrates that the brain is still maturing well into the early 20s, should we rethink where we draw the boundary between adolescence and adulthood under the law? The Boston Marathon bombing trial is important not only because the crime was so horrific, but because it forces us to ask hard questions about how best to judge the behavior of those who are legal adults, but in many respects neurobiological adolescents."
In this article, he is overall arguing for less culpability for a multiple murderer, based on his presumed lack of neural development. So according to this professor, a 16 year old should be able to vote, but a 19 year old should be held to a lower standard for his crimes. If you spend years arguing for the lack of developmental progression, why then suddenly pop up and claim that a 16 year old should be able to vote? The claim stands in contrast to his other positions. A reasonable argument from his positions and data seems to be raising the voting age to 25. But then we would run into issues where you would have soldiers (in some cases, theoretically draftees, as we had a draft the last time this sort of conversation happened) unable to vote on politicians who may or may not be sending them to their doom.
A 16 year old without a home is a problem for the state. A 16 year old without resources is a problem for the state. A 16 year old does not have a guaranteed right to work in all places, and may have many restrictions and benefits placed upon them by the state. A 16 year old is not liable for their crimes in the same way an 18 year old is, the details of which vary from place to place. Voting has much more to do with this than any form of cognition. If cognition were the test, then we'd literally give cognition tests. If emotional maturity were the test, then we'd give those tests. Instead, we vest citizens with the responsibility of voting at the same time we vest them with a wide array of other responsibilities and civic duties. If he were arguing for lowering the age of adulthood, I could see his point- but instead he has a set of oddly specific and contradictory statements, based on a fundamentally unsound assumption about what makes a citizen. It is responsibilities, not intellect. Half of people are stupider than average, after all, and they get the same voice politically.
Plus it just doesn't seem smart to let students be told how to vote by their high school teachers. Way too much peer pressure, you could probably get extremely high compliance rates, especially given that schools would inevitably force their students to vote there in person when possible.
When do we learn discernment about propaganda? (Score:2)
A lot of what we hear during elections is propaganda. We could guess that defences against it increase throughout life until senility. 16 years olds in particular still tend to live in the small cults that are nuclear families and thus lack an independence of thought. I wasn't qualified to vote until I was 30, and that's a level unachieved by a lot of people I know.
On the other hand, 0-17 year olds are completely unrepresented, yet have longer to live in the world. There's no solution to that, so there'
not likely an idiotic professor (Score:2)
The problem that comes up in life often is that even a subject where one can "know it all" expressing that to laymen often produces contradictions from the laymen's perspective. Tell a user "a firewall will protect you online" and then later when they run a Trojan you say "a firewall doesn't protect you" it seems from their ignorant perspective you are contradicting yourself and may question your competency.
If you get that concept, graduate to this one: reality is too complex even for the experts. Human
And other people do it because.....
America is great at retarding its children and we love our excuses and justification for our actions. Mostly though we just love to hear bullshit from so called specialists [danielwillingham.com]
1. Agricultural products
2. Aircraft
3. Semiconductor devices
And leaving the last three in the dust...
4. Our bullshit
who are impulsive about policing other people's thoughts and don't like it when others don't share their opinions,
Feminists? First thing that crossed my mind was fundie Xtians.
Taxes and vote (Score:2)
I support vote right at 16, since at 16 one can work, and hence pay taxes, and deciding on tax allocation is the root of democracy.
Maturity cannot be a filter, since we precisely do not know how to define it.
The details would, of course, be messy, but as a broad outline, I think it would immensely improve the quality of governance. All of a sudden, Medicare and Social
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Deciding on when to commit your country to war would seem to be at least as important as how to tax the population.
Make voting/working age 13... (Score:1)
End primary education at the same age and segue them into community colleges to prepare them for either entering the workforce, ROP, trade programs, or higher collegiate education.
From 13 to 18 have limitations on criminal penalties for all non-violent crimes and psych counselling for all violent crimes (some will be physical/sexual/psychological abuse, some will be genuinely crazy, a percentage will be actual socio/psychopaths who are best permanently jailed or executed. If there is excess capacity, have t
60 Y.O. kid here. I'm still waiting for adulthood.
You can only be young once.
You can be immature forever.
maturity required of voters (Score:4, Insightful)
Teens shouldn't vote. We already have an excess of emotion and hormones at the voting booth including some aging slashdotters. Voting should be based upon rational evaluation of verifiable facts. Anyone who gets their information from sources biased in only one direction should be disqualified.
Teens are capable of rational thought. You can find them at science fairs and other exceptional events. It's just that the masses of teens are up to their elbows in Twitter, Fecebook, etc, and drift in the winds of public opinion.
There are many who quietly believe that the General Public should not vote. Most are ignorant, superstitious and many are just plain dumb. Voters should take a qualifying test before being allowed to vote. Every voter should have read and understood the US Constitution (It's not that hard- even immigrants and fifth graders can do it). If they can't find their state on a map of the USA- no vote. If they can't name the mayor of their town or city- no vote. If they think Africa is a country or Rush Limbaugh is a Supreme Court Justice- fuggedaboudit
... etc.
The problem is: you're describing a rule by minority. That's not likely to win a popular vote, much less the kind of majority required to make such a drastic modification to the constitution.
Our country was founded by land owners. They wrote the Constitution for themselves. There was no intention for common folk to meddle with the running of the country (Thomas Paine being an exception- poor, but well educated.). Things have changed. The Founding Fathers are gone and now we have President Trump by the vote of the common folk. Let's hope his leadership will reflect positively upon their example.
Voting should be based upon rational evaluation of verifiable facts. Anyone who gets their information from sources biased in only one direction should be disqualified.
You couldn't even dump a 55-gallon drum of Astroglide on that and make it any more of a Slippery Slope than it already is. Our political system with regard to citizens voting is supposed to be egalitarian, not elitist, and I'm sure there are a number of Southern states that would just love what you said here, as a way to keep 'undesirables' from voting: institute 'tests' to disqualify citizens from voting; that's more or less what you're advocating for here, and frankly you should be ashamed of yourself for
"
... institute 'tests' to disqualify citizens from voting ... "
So you are suggesting that only people with money and power know the Constitution? And since you are against them, you are admitting that you don't know the Constitution. Do you know the mayor of your town? Can you name the capital city of Africa or the Secretary of State? Do you VOTE? That's what I thought. (at least one of those is a trick question) Please join the illiterates at some other venue..
You don't think? (Score:2)
His reasoning is pretty flawed:
..."
"..."Sixteen-year-olds are just as good at logical reasoning as older people are," he tells the Times) But he also believes judges should consider the lack of emotional control when sentencing defendants
You don't think that lack of emotional control *might* lead younger voters to be more easily manipulated with emotional appeals to vague concepts of what's "right"* and "fair"* and "just"* in precisely the same way that militaries around the world have appealed to the youn
Not just crime (Score:3)
Everything in the world does not piss me off. How weird is that?
Yep that's all we need (Score:2)
More voters that are easily swayed by emotion and not logic.
Female and Males (Score:1)
'Adults'; voting age (Score:2)
16? (Score:2)
>"psychologist at Temple Universitywho wants the voting age lowered to 16."
Insane. I propose we raise the age of adulthood to 20 and shouldn't try to have second-class citizens from 18-20 who can't drink, can't buy a handgun, can't serve as an elected official, etc. 20 for everything, by then they should be pretty well baked and have hopefully been on their own a bit, and perhaps even paid some significant taxes. That way "teens" are teens and we have consistency and logic in the age of being an "adu
That age hits everyone differently. I know 60 year olds who still haven't grown up as much as some 14 year olds I knew back in the day.