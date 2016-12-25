Flickering Lights May Illuminate A Path To Alzheimer's Treatment (latimes.com) 17
Slashdot reader rpavlicek writes, "Research done by MIT late this year has shown that light signals can improve the brain's neuron gamma frequency which can reverse the effects of Alzheimer's disease (by removing brain plaque). Beneficial effects were found in both intercranial and optical stimuli." The Los Angeles Times reports: New research demonstrates that, in mice whose brains are under attack by Alzheimer's dementia, exposure to lights that flicker at a precise frequency can right the brain's faulty signaling and energize its immune cells to fight off the disease... In mice, these effects were limited to the visual cortex. In humans with Alzheimer's, that's not one of the brain regions that gets gummed up early or significantly by amyloid plaques. But the authors of the new research held out hope that the light therapy might induce gamma oscillations, or their immune-boosting effect, more broadly in human brains, or that some change in delivery of the light might extend its effects to brain regions, such as the hippocampus, that are profoundly affected by Alzheimer's.
A startup has already approached the FDA seeking clinical trials, and the L.A. Times adds that "Even if the new research does not yield a treatment for Alzheimer's, it is expected to deepen understanding of a key player in the disease -- the brain's dedicated immune system -- and point to ways it can be used to fight the disease."
A startup has already approached the FDA seeking clinical trials, and the L.A. Times adds that "Even if the new research does not yield a treatment for Alzheimer's, it is expected to deepen understanding of a key player in the disease -- the brain's dedicated immune system -- and point to ways it can be used to fight the disease."
It reminds me of those auto battery de-sulfators. (Score:2)
They hold out great promise, and it doesn't really hurt to try. But I wouldn't get my hopes up too much.
Re: (Score:2)
And this setup of your generates the light at the proper frequency and holds it there consistency without variation?
How Many? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Rave party... (Score:1)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
That's a worry! (Score:5, Insightful)
So a precisely tuned flicker-frequency (40Hz in mice) does great things for brain function and maintenance -- so what deleterious effects do things like CRT monitors, mains-powered fluro/LED lighting etc have on our brains -- given that they're operating "out of sync" with our gamma waves?
Could it be that the increase in dementia/Alzheimer's is related to our exposure to such off-frequency flickering on a very wide scale, thanks to modern technology?
Re: (Score:3)
At this point, most of the flicker has moved well away from mains-induced frequencies and up into PWM brightness control; that could also have an effect; but it's a much, much
Re: (Score:3)
There are much better ways to dispose of old CRTs and they're much easier on the mice.
Might work, but be careful (Score:5, Funny)
Telling an elderly person to "move towards the light" might set off panic.
Re: (Score:2)
You could always get a mind machine [wikipedia.org] and tune it to 40Hz.
Terrible News (Score:1)
Your partners in good health,
Giant Pharma
Wait (Score:2)
I thought this was a post about the NVidia update process?
Likely Not To Work (Score:2)
Unfortunately, a podcast I listened to recently, possibly Radiolab, also added that when moving Alzheimers therapies from mice to humans, there is a 99.6% failure rate.