Flickering Lights May Illuminate A Path To Alzheimer's Treatment

Slashdot reader rpavlicek writes, "Research done by MIT late this year has shown that light signals can improve the brain's neuron gamma frequency which can reverse the effects of Alzheimer's disease ( by removing brain plaque ). Beneficial effects were found in both intercranial and optical stimuli." The Los Angeles Times reports:A startup has already approached the FDA seeking clinical trials, and the L.A. Times adds that "Even if the new research does not yield a treatment for Alzheimer's, it is expected to deepen understanding of a key player in the disease -- the brain's dedicated immune system -- and point to ways it can be used to fight the disease."