The Recent Changes In Earth's Magnetic Field

Europe's Swarm constellation of satellites have documented bigger-than-expected changes that have been occurring in the Earth's magnetic field. Earlier this year SpaceWeather.com reported that the data show clearly that "the field has weakened by about 3.5% at high latitudes over North America, while it has strengthened about 2% over Asia. The region where the field is at its weakest -- the South Atlantic Anomaly -- has moved steadily westward and weakened further by about 2%. These changes have occurred over the relatively brief period between 1999 and mid-2016."
Science writer Robert Zimmerman reports: It was already known that the field has weakened globally by about 10% since the 19th century. These changes appear to be part of that generally weakening. Some scientists have proposed that this is the beginning of an overall flip of the magnetic field's polarity, something that happens on average about every 300,000 years and last occurred 780,000 years ago. At the moment, however, we have no idea if this theory is correct.
Maybe.
Doom, we would all die with a greatly reduced magnetic field. Basically, that is what we think happened to Mars.
It's happened before and life has survived.
Re:So... (Score:4, Informative)
TIL macro-evolved life wasn't around 780k years ago.
It's an event that's happened 3 times per million years on average for a long, long time that complicated life was around for. Yes, the weakening involved with a flip has had varying severity, but at this point there's a pretty large N.
Will it kill us off? Almost certainly not. Could there be bad cancer rates for a couple or a few generations as a result? Heck yes.
So, science, in your opinion, what species will rule the earth next?
It will be cockroaches, more than likely. They seem to be new paradigm for political leadership. Shit flows downhill.
QED
Re:So... (Score:4, Informative)
This is likely nothing to worry about... if as hypothesized it is related to the magnetic flip. As the summary states this happens "on average" every 300000 years, and that's way more frequent than the return period of mass extinctions. Of course, this hypothesis could be wrong...
Way less frequently, mass extinction is every 65million years give or take a few.
Seems we are about due or over due for nearly everything - giant asteroid, super volcano eruption, gamma ray burst, magnetic field flip, 9 magnitude quake in the Pacific North West.
So, only worry if you don't live underwater or don't have fur to protect you...
Or it is mainly irrelevant as long as the magnetic field isn't gone long enough to strip away the atmosphere.
If losing the ozone layer was bad....
Maybe we can practice artificial magnetic field replacement - a series of superconducting coils.... if we get it right here, it could be really useful on Mars.
Re: So... (Score:3)
Nothing to worry about. People living at the time of reversal will have multiple poles and northern lights will be visible around the world. So a bit of confusion and a great light show.
Source: worrying about this years ago
But magnetic tape erasers will work in reverse, so instead of erssing the Hillary Clinton Sex Tape a friend gave me for Christmas I will actually be copying it?
It is a sign that we are all about to reverse genders, which will be extremely confusing for the transsexuals since they'll end up where they started.
Rogue one contained quite many references to that movie, quite stunning.
"We need to build a wall to protect ourselves from these particles, and we need to build it quick."
And we'll make the Solarians or Venusians or Martians pay for it.
At least get the quote close to being correct: We need to build a beaauuuuuuttifuuul wall to protect ourselves from these particles, and we need to build it quick.
"and that damned magnetic field made my hair go funny."
Not nearly as many as Trump supporters who think the Earth's "magnetic field" is pseudo-science being pushed by George Soros-funded geologists trying to advance a marxist agenda.
I mean, if there really was a "magnetic field" than why does a pound of iron fall at the same rate as a pound of feathers? Can't answer that one, can you? Boom! Chinese hoax. Sad!
They don't fall at the same rate. A pound of iron always falls faster than a pound of feather try it.
That moon thing was a hoax to get science to lie to us
FAKE NEWS!!
I ground up the feathers into a fine dust and compressed them into a cube. They fell at the same rate. Magnetism does not exist.
"so weather climate change may not be from my truck afterall? "
Of course not. Changes in the Earth's magnetic field are known to be caused by Microsoft software. You can help by switching to Unix and by supporting further research to refine the settled science in this area.
Sen. Inhofe, could you please go back to Oklahoma and guard your snowballs? I have evidence scientists want to steal your magic snowballs and claim their disappearance as evidence of man-made global warming.
Re:More Evidence of my GW Dissent Hypothesis (Score:5, Interesting)
Right. A complex system like earth's climate can be reduced to a correlation between something that is poorly mapped over historical time (magnetic field abnormalities) vs. an interplay with thousands of other variables (including anthrogenic CO2).
I love your simple world.
The Pan Evaporation rate explains it all.
Ah, no they don't. If your entire proof is to ignore the actual temperature readings completely then you can hardly claim that this debunks what the scientists say about the role of greenhouse gases on the climate. You also can't link to an article that claims a link between sunspots and evaporation (based on only six years of observations - don't deniers say that 150 years of records is not enough time??) as proof that it is the Earth's magnetic field "letting things in". How would changes in our magnetic
Is Earht's future. A wasteland. In a few 1000 years it will look as if there was never any life on this third rock from the sun. And what of your gods then?
Venus will cool off, life will form and the cycle will progress. At some point, Venusians will discover space travel, come to a barren, rock strewn earth and miss everything but the giant 'Coca Cola' sign blasted into the moon.
A new religion will arise!
It flipped the votes form hilly to trump
Re:another variable that effects weather (Score:4, Insightful)
Wow. I had considered coming here to joke about whether the anti-science deniers would come out of the woodwork to claim that the magnetic field wasn't changing at all and they were just after funding, but it looks like the bullshitters are still fixated on climate change.
that is equally as important as co2, but climate change pushers put all the burden on man.
We can't change the magnetic field (as far as we know), but we can change what we do to the environment. Nobody has ever said that it is only man who is causing climate change, but only man can actually do something about it.
i'm no climate change denier...
Yes you are
i just know ther is way more to this than the gov't and most gov't funded scientists pushing the man made global warming agenda would lead you to believe. follow the $.
The problem with that theory is that when the deniers fund their own study [businessinsider.com.au], it also comes to the same conclusion; that climate change is real and that the carbon dioxide curve is the best match to global warming. So following the $ is meaningless, unless you can show evidence that anyone has falsified their climate research to get funding. If not, then there is no basis to the corruption claim. With all the leaked emails in the world, and the massive number of people who would have to collude to perpetrate a hoax, it's amazing that nobody has found any proof to this claim. And that is despite the efforts of the well-funded denial groups [sciencedaily.com] out there. Sure, follow the $!
Actually the tsunami of climate change bollocks in the media and on most websites 24/7 implies precisely that. Nobody talks about natural variation at all.
Re:another variable that effects weather (Score:5, Interesting)
Nobody has ever said that it is only man who is causing climate change
Actually the tsunami of climate change bollocks in the media and on most websites 24/7 implies precisely that.
No, you inferred it; they didn't imply it.
Nobody talks about natural variation at all.
What would you like them to say about it? It's not like we can petition the world to stop changing. However, the rate that the world is warming is way above what might occur naturally. Just because the climate could change naturally doesn't mean that we should be make it worse. Besides, don't deniers like to say that global warming is good because we should actually be moving into an ice age and that this warming actually stops that? You can't have it both ways! Is the "natural" climate change supposed to be getting hotter or colder?
No, they imply it. Deliberately so. The reason is if you start talking about natural variation you have to start talking about the limits and extents of natural variation. Once you do that you can easily see that current warming is well within it. It's very deliberate and very deceptive. It's what Michael Mann's "hockey stick" was all about - i.e. denying any variability whatsoever, which is clearly untrue (and so the methods used to generate the graph prove
Re: (Score:3)
You are mistaken about all of that. Current warming is decidedly NOT within the limits and extents of natural variation. The hockey stick graph was not "clearly untrue" and has been supported by more than two dozen reconstructions [wikipedia.org]. The Medieval Warm Period was not a global phenomena and is therefore not comparable. Even if it was global, it still doesn't prove that the current warming is not the result of the greenhouse gases that we produce. That would be the same as saying the since people died before the
I missed a word there. I should have said that he sometimes forgets to mention that. He hasn't been completely hiding it.
Doesn't matter if you consider current warming "within historical natural variation", because basic science shows ANY CO2 will have some warming effect "above any beyond" prevailing conditions whatever those may be, the "source" of CO2 does not change the outcome of gas column experiment. Sure, plenty of other factors take place in those prevailing con
Re:another variable that effects weather (Score:5, Funny)
" I had considered coming here to joke about whether the anti-science deniers would come out of the woodwork to claim that the magnetic field wasn't changing at all and they were just after funding...
After decades of man's thoughtless self-indulgence, a large part of the Earth's vital magnetic field has been chopped up into small pieces for use in motors, cow trash extractors, toys and worst of all, attaching bits of paper to refrigerators. It's time to return all magnets to mother Earth to do their part in keeping us cosmic particle free.
Re: (Score:3)
Unfortunately, this is about the most on-topic post for this story so far! Now I better go and bury my magnetic pillow. It's a worry, because it stimulates the blood flow to my brain and without it I won't believe in homeopathy.
Appropriate user name... I prefer the magnetic shoe inserts, aligning... something, who knows, they just make me feel good.
That seems reasonable. Geoengineering should be treated with skepticism. I consider it to be on the same level as clean coal. It would be a great it could work, but it would only ever be a band-aid solution and no substitute for actually reducing the emissions in the first place. And you don't want to deploy some not-well-tested solution simply because some politician wants a quick fix to look like they are doing something (left) or wants to avoid making real changes that could cost their industry buddies m
Just yell about it loudly on political radio broadcasts - that will make people believe whatever you want them to.
The problem is that on one side you have those who yell with absolute certainty that they are right, while on the other side there are scientists with their margins-of-error and weasel-words like "may" and "could". I can understand the attraction of believing the one who sounds the most confident, even if they don't have the facts to back up their opinions.