Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Earth Science

The Recent Changes In Earth's Magnetic Field (esa.int) 109

Posted by EditorDavid from the speaking-of-the-north-pole dept.
Europe's Swarm constellation of satellites have documented bigger-than-expected changes that have been occurring in the Earth's magnetic field. Earlier this year SpaceWeather.com reported that the data show clearly that "the field has weakened by about 3.5% at high latitudes over North America, while it has strengthened about 2% over Asia. The region where the field is at its weakest -- the South Atlantic Anomaly -- has moved steadily westward and weakened further by about 2%. These changes have occurred over the relatively brief period between 1999 and mid-2016."

Science writer Robert Zimmerman reports: It was already known that the field has weakened globally by about 10% since the 19th century. These changes appear to be part of that generally weakening. Some scientists have proposed that this is the beginning of an overall flip of the magnetic field's polarity, something that happens on average about every 300,000 years and last occurred 780,000 years ago. At the moment, however, we have no idea if this theory is correct.

The Recent Changes In Earth's Magnetic Field More | Reply

The Recent Changes In Earth's Magnetic Field

Comments Filter:
  • so weather climate change may not be from my truck afterall? who could have guessed they are guessing also..

    • "so weather climate change may not be from my truck afterall? "

      Of course not. Changes in the Earth's magnetic field are known to be caused by Microsoft software. You can help by switching to Unix and by supporting further research to refine the settled science in this area.

  • It's entertaining to imagine that when / if the field flips in our lifetime electrons as we know them cease to function, and become instead an extension of the mind.

    May your Magick be strong, lest you be devoured by the hoard!

  • ... because humans have mined ores that are classified as diamagnetic paramagnetic ferromagnetic ferrimagnetic antiferromagnetic and moved them from their natural distributions into localized concentrations.

  • The aliens' ship is in a geostationary orbit over the south Atlantic, powered by the earth's magnetic field. Obviously.

  • Wait a few weeks... (Score:5, Funny)

    by mark_reh ( 2015546 ) on Sunday December 25, 2016 @02:07PM (#53552459) Journal

    Once Trump takes over, we'll have the strongest, most powerful magnetic field in history right here in 'murica! It's all part of his day 1 plan for making America Great Again!

  • I thought our magnetic field was caused by our molten iron core. Which is not something to undergo rapid changes.

    • I thought our magnetic field was caused by our molten iron core. Which is not something to undergo rapid changes.

      It is called Geomagnetic reversal [wikipedia.org]. The cause is still up for debate, but the magnetic field is produced precisely because the molten core is not static. Have a look at the Wikipedia page for a summary of the phenomenon.

  • HA! (Score:2, Funny)

    by VAXcat ( 674775 )
    How ironic - everyone was so worried about anthropogenic climate change, and then the Earth's magnetic field disappeared for three years before reappearing with the poles swapped, and killed everyone in the process...a shame we never started Lunar or Martian colonies....

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Imrik ( 148191 )

      No, most everyone survived due to increased levels of CO2 in the atmosphere providing a buffer.

  • Great, now my alien religion friends will say. "The white supremacy aliens that are here to help us transition into a higher dimension are initiating the process!" If you're not familiar, the idea of an impending magnetic flip is central to that belief system. That is if the lizard people don't interfere. I am done arguing this, it is tiring

    Not intended to be funny, but I count on any comments being.

  • Lets see what Dr Hans Zarkov, formerly of NASA has to say about it.

  • Reversals of the Earth's Magnetic Field During the Genesis Flood
      http://www.icr.org/article/rev... [icr.org]

Slashdot Top Deals

Riches: A gift from Heaven signifying, "This is my beloved son, in whom I am well pleased." -- John D. Rockefeller, (slander by Ambrose Bierce)

Close