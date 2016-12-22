Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Earth Science

Prepare For Even More Volatile Weather in 2017 (engadget.com) 205

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
An anonymous shares a report on Engadget: Ice isn't just great for keeping your drinks cool at parties, it also helps keep our planet cool by reflecting some of the sun's heat away. But thanks to our steadfast refusal to address climate change, there's going to be a lot less ice in the Arctic next year. Scientists are observing record high temperatures in the Arctic circle that's likely to lead to record low levels of ice coverage in 2017. Long story short, we're currently melting the wall that's helped stop the seas boiling for all of these years. Normally, by November, the global temperature has dropped sufficiently that ice can form again in the Arctic ready for the following summer. This year, however, climate scientists saw a spike to -7 celsius (19f) -- 15 degrees celsius (27f) warmer than usual. While the readings have fluctuated since November 11, they're expected to rocket up again in the next few days.

Prepare For Even More Volatile Weather in 2017

  • Anti-science bullshit is the new normal here (Score:5, Insightful)

    by CajunArson ( 465943 ) on Thursday December 22, 2016 @10:24AM (#53537253) Journal

    "Long story short, we're currently melting the wall that's helped stop the seas boiling for all of these years."

    Yes, that bullshit is what passes for "science" on Slashdot these days and if you dare to point out that bullshit is bullshit you can be blacklisted as an "anti-science" nazi for failing to show proper piety to the religion of Global Warming -- oops I mean "Climate Change".

    • Re:Anti-science bullshit is the new normal here (Score:5, Insightful)

      by slashkitty ( 21637 ) on Thursday December 22, 2016 @10:27AM (#53537285) Homepage
      Indeed. If slashdot is going to venture out of tech space, at least they could do is stick to science. This is just a dumbed down scaremonger piece. It has no place in scientific discussion. (other than maybe to point out what is NOT science)

      • Re:Anti-science bullshit is the new normal here (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 ) <(moc.liamg) (ta) (ikihsam)> on Thursday December 22, 2016 @10:37AM (#53537367) Homepage

        Don't worry. We already know that there will be no more snow by 2010, the telegraph told us so. Oh, and we're going to run out of food by 1980, and the end of natural gas is here too...courtesy of 1985.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dywolf ( 2673597 )

          I see all the usual suspects are out in force and sock puppeting up their myths.

      • The seas are NOT going to boil. (Score:5, Informative)

        by emil ( 695 ) on Thursday December 22, 2016 @10:37AM (#53537371)

        Anyone with a cursory understanding of climate over the geologic ages knows that ice at both poles is rare:

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greenhouse_and_icehouse_Earth [wikipedia.org]

        Permanent ice is actually a rare phenomenon in the history of the Earth, occurring only during the 20% of the time that the planet is under an icehouse effect.

        Humans as a species do not have any serious ability to harm the planet. We can easily make it completely unsuitable for human life, however.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward
          look at the uid on THAT guy

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by XXongo ( 3986865 )

          Yes, that bullshit is what passes for "science" on Slashdot these days

          To be fair, that bullshit is what passes for "science" on engadget.

          It was an internet reporter trying to make a quip and failing. To emphasize: no scientist ever said this.

          and if you dare to point out that bullshit is bullshit you can be blacklisted as an "anti-science" nazi for failing to show proper piety to the religion of Global Warming -- oops I mean "Climate Change".

          Right now your post pointing out that this is bullshit is moderated at "+5 Insightful," which is as high as it gets. (I would have moderated it "informative", but it is also insightful, I guess). So, no, when you correct wrong science with correct science, you apparently get modded up.

          You might try that more: correcting wrong scienc

        • I'm just posting this so I can be in the same thread as emil (695), who registered his Slashdot account in 1947, using a stack of punched cards..

          • I actually wrote COBOL programs on punch cards in high school. The deck of cards, in the right order, would get a rubber band and go in a bin for overnight processing. The print-out of the run came back the next school day. Fortran was a bit easier, as we got to use teletype terminals with built-in acoustic coupplers.

            Later, working for Rockwell, I wrote some X-Windows software for pulling punched cards with attached microfiche.

            • Later, working for Rockwell, I wrote some X-Windows software for pulling punched cards with attached microfiche.

              I think I saw something like that in the Smithsonian. Those were the diesel-powered computers that you had to crank to start, right?

              I'm just joshing, of course. It's an honor to reply to someone who is the living embodiment of our digital history. Merry Christmas, emil.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Malenx ( 1453851 )

          With a uid that low, I can only assume you are speaking from past experience.

        • Which is irrelevant. Human civilization did not exist during the age of the dinosaurs or when trilobites crawled along the ocean floor.

      • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

        by bfpierce ( 4312717 )

        Oh no, they used a metaphor in a post. FUCKING BURN THAT GUY.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by TWX ( 665546 )
          metaphor and hyperbole have their places, but this usage was so hamhanded it was cringeworthy. It makes me want to ignore the speaker rather than helping to support his arguments.

        • I never met a phor I didn't like.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Hi Donald!

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Counter measures to avoid the fact that it snowed in the Sahara Desert for the first time in 37 years the other day. The wizard of oz "don't look behind the curtain" maneuver.

        • You think that disproves the post? Are you aware of what volatile means?

          • In this case volatile means anything that happens can be claimed as proof that they were right. 72 degrees and sunny all year? Volatile! 4 distinct seasons? Volatile! 4 generally normal seasons with some outlier days? Volatile! Exactly the same weather patterns as last year? Volatile! Completely normal weather with no drastic fluctuations? Volatile!

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Salgak1 ( 20136 )

            Yes, it means you look at the data that supports your position, and ignore any contrary data.

            Like, for example, that the planet is STILL in an Ice Age, and is merely between Continental Glacial Advances. Which are due Real Soon Now*

            (* "Real Soon Now" is in geologic terms, meaning anytime in the next 10,000 or so years. . .. )

            • If there's another ice age coming, it's thousands of years away. Human-caused global warming is already having significant effects, and by the end of the century not even people repeating moronic memes they read on the Internet will have much ability to deny reality.

              If you think parts of the High Arctic being near 0C at the end of December is somehow a good thing, then you're a fucking idiot.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jafiwam ( 310805 )

        Indeed. If slashdot is going to venture out of tech space, at least they could do is stick to science. This is just a dumbed down scaremonger piece. It has no place in scientific discussion. (other than maybe to point out what is NOT science)

        Yes. But now you know ice isn't just useful for drinks at parties!!

      • Reduce albedo by melting ice, what do you think is going to happen?

    • "Long story short, we're currently melting the wall that's helped stop the seas boiling for all of these years."

      Yes, that bullshit is what passes for "science" on Slashdot these days.

      I, for one, am looking forwards to going to the ocean and being able to cook pasta in the ocean.

      I appreciate the message of the submitter, but he perhaps should have been careful not to over exaggerate. I don't expect any of my descendants for the next umpteen generations to witness "boiling seas on earth". Perhaps it will happen one day, but even climate change models of the most extreme don't predict that, and we would need to all live in protective habitats long before that. We can't tolerate temperat

    • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

      by Black Parrot ( 19622 )

      Dude, even industry is starting to come around on global warming. Unless the gummit introduces a universal basic income you're going to have to retrain to shill for something that's still a thing.

    • Yes, I'm afraid I have to agree on this. It's a nice quip, but the oceans are not going to boil.

      Look, global warming guys, global warming is real, the science is well established, but scaremongering hyperbole is not helping you . I know you think it's funny, and you know that nobody really believes that there is a possibility that the oceans are going to boil, but you are just giving ammunition to the deniers.

      Stop it. Stick to facts-- the kind that are real.

    • That why I tagged this story as fake news. The data is dubious and was worded to be more emotional than reality based.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      Anti-science? It's an Engadget blog post. Engadget is peer-reviewed as fuck. I think the blogger who posted it has 9 PhDs.

      • Anti-science? It's an Engadget blog post. Engadget is peer-reviewed as fuck. I think the blogger who posted it has 9 PhDs.

        I think you're trying to be sarcastic, but you are apparently unaware that sarcasm is hard to distinguish on the internet, and becomes completely invisible against the background on slashdot comments.

      • Anti-science? It's an Engadget blog post. Engadget is peer-reviewed as fuck. I think the blogger who posted it has 9 PhDs.

        The author's bio, from TFA:

        After training to be an Intellectual Property lawyer, Dan abandoned a promising career in financial services to sit at home and play with gadgets. He lives in Norwich with his wife, his books and far too many opinions on British TV comedy. One day, if he's very, very lucky, he'll live out his dream to become the Executive Producer of Doctor Who before retiring to Radio 4.

        So, apparently not even one PhD. Perhaps an undergraduate degree in a science field to prepare him for an IP la

    • Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)

      by Ichijo ( 607641 )

      Yes, global warming is all a hoax, just like round Earth theory and the Apollo moon landings.

      Tell us, what other hoaxes do you think more people should be aware of?

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      religion of Global Warming -- oops I mean "Climate Change".

      In science, we have this thing called "revising our position based on new evidence and/or new understandings". I know that to someone who believes "everything I know is right, and anything that calls that into question must be wrong" this can seem like a bad thing, but it is actually a good thing. It allowed us to learn that the Earth revolves around the sun, not the other way around. It allowed us to learn that there are in fact things smaller than an atom. It allowed us to learn how traits are inherit

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by haruchai ( 17472 )

      "failing to show proper piety to the religion of Global Warming -- oops I mean "Climate Change""

      Frank Luntz, is that you?

    • Let me know when the "Climate Change" scientists start buying farms in Greenland and the Northern Territories. That tundra should be very rich soil for growing wheat if they are correct.

      • Have you ever seen tundra? Know anything about it? No? Thought not.

        Tundra is a type of biome where the ground is substantially underlain by permafrost. In the Arctic, we build homes on pilings because otherwise the ground will melt. Water being more dense than ice, melting means subsidence -- you get a lake or a bog, not farmland. This is one reason why Alaska has some 3 million lakes. The soil layer overall tends to be thin, and being that it is permanently frozen most of the time, it's not actually what y

  • Ridiculous (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 22, 2016 @10:26AM (#53537271)

    Trump won - get over it. He's going to give us the best weather ever.

  • Just keep partying like it's 1859. It'll be the best reality ever.

  • Interesting tone here (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Okay, I'm all for addressing climate change. I'd like to keep ice on the poles, suck CO2 out of the atmosphere, and generally try to keep earth's climate, weather, and life-supporting capacity stable.

    But this tone seems a bit... hyperbolic? Yeah, we're WAY BEHIND where we need to be, and there is a TON of resistance due to complacency and ignorance. But this sort of doom-saying doesn't help, especially if the prophesied end doesn't come before the prophecy itself is forgotten. In the modern world? That take

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by afgam28 ( 48611 )

      The main takeaway from the article seems reasonable to me: this year's Arctic winter is warmer than usual, so we can expect less ice as a result, and this will have knock-on effects.

      Yes, the "seas boiling" bit is hyperbolic, but is any worse than claiming that we'll forget about climate change in "11 seconds"?

  • Raised sea levels? Sure... Extinction-level scenario? Possibly... Unliveable in certain parts of the world due to heat? Maybe. But boiling away the oceans of the world is not going to happen anytime before the sun starts to run out of its fuel.

    • But boiling away the oceans of the world is not going to happen anytime before the sun starts to run out of its fuel.

      That's not the current best guess. It's expected to happen in about a billion years, where as the sun isn't expected to enter the red giant phase for 5 billion years, and not expected to run out of fuel for 8.

  • Not Worried (Score:5, Funny)

    by 31415926535897 ( 702314 ) on Thursday December 22, 2016 @10:50AM (#53537489) Journal

    I'm not worried anymore. Trump said he'll be tough on volatile weather. I know it will be the most serene weather we've ever had.

    And if it doesn't cooperate, he'll build the biggest wall you've ever seen on the east border of California. That will kill two birds with one stone. (Not that trump has only one stone...He definitely has two and they're the biggest and best stones you've ever seen).

  • Top DOE Scientist fired by Obama administration

    Rep. Lamar Smith (R., Texas), chair of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, released a wide-ranging report on Tuesday that shows how senior Obama administration officials retaliated against a leading scientist [freebeacon.com] and plotted ways to block a congressional inquiry surrounding key research into the impact of radiation.

    A top DoE scientist (Dr. Noelle Metting) who liaised with Congress on the matter was fired by the Obama administration for being

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dywolf ( 2673597 )

      oh god not this bs again.

  • Stupid ass hyperbole (seas boiling) is not helping.

    Increases in CO2 are real, impacts to global temperature due to CO2 are real, impacts to life (human or otherwise, positive and negative) due to rising temperatures and ocean levels are real.

    Hollywood-esque hyperbole just confuses the issue and makes it trivial to lump all information into the same cesspool of misinformation.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Geste ( 527302 )

      Lay the blame on Engadget. Nothing in the story they cite as a source says anything as hyperbolic as "boiling".

      Of course their source is the New York Times, so the story must be a ploy on the part of the Coastal Elites to oppress, confuse, and disadvantage the little/regular/ordinary Trump people.

  • It's hyperbole like this that makes me generally ignore what the global warming, now climate change, evangelists preach.
  • On the bright side, no more pesky ice to get in the way of oil rigs. Plus, as an added bonus, once the methane trapped in the frozen Siberia tundra is released, Arctic oil crews can then work outside in shirt sleeves and shorts, even in the winter.

  • Super sciency lead in (Score:5, Insightful)

    by JustAnotherOldGuy ( 4145623 ) on Thursday December 22, 2016 @12:16PM (#53538121)

    "Ice isn't just great for keeping your drinks cool at parties..."

    Was this written for 3rd-graders?

    Thanks for the credible scientific lead in. I mean, I had NO IDEA that ice was good for anything beyond keeping my drinks cold at parties. And now it turns out it's got something or other to do with the planet? Well I'll be damned. Can't we just go to the mini-mart and buy a few more bags?

  • Anybody like to share my popcorn?

  • Much Better Article (Score:3)

    by turp182 ( 1020263 ) on Thursday December 22, 2016 @01:33PM (#53538693) Journal

    It's only 35F degrees higher than normal in some parts of the Artic.

    http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12... [nytimes.com]

    Seriously, Engadget for science news?

