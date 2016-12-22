Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
China NASA Space Earth Transportation Technology

China Claims Tests of 'Reactionless' EM Drive Were Successful (popsci.com) 109

Posted by BeauHD from the next-generation-space-travel dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Popular Science: The "reactionless" Electromagnetic Drive, or EmDrive for short, is an engine propelled solely by electromagnetic radiation confined in a microwave cavity. Such an engine would violate the law of conservation of momentum by generating mechanical action without exchanging matter. But since 2010, both the United States and China have been pouring serious resources into these seemingly impossible engines. And now China claims its made a key breakthrough. Dr. Chen Yue, Director of Commercial Satellite Technology for the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) announced on December 10, 2016 that not only has China successfully tested EmDrives technology in its laboratories, but that a proof-of-concept is currently undergoing zero-g testing in orbit (according to the International Business Times, this test is taking place on the Tiangong 2 space station). If China is able to install EmDrives on its satellites for orbital maneuvering and altitude control, they would become cheaper and longer lasting. Li Feng, lead CAST designer for commercial satellites, states that the current EmDrive has only a thrust of single digit millinewtons, for orbital adjustment; a medium sized satellite needs 0.1-1 Newtons. A functional EmDrive would also open up new possibilities for long range Chinese interplanetary probes beyond the Asteroid belt, as well freeing up the mass taken up by fuel in manned spacecraft for other supplies and equipment to build lunar and Martian bases. On the military side of things, EmDrives could also be used to create stealthier, longer lasting Chinese surveillance satellites.

China Claims Tests of 'Reactionless' EM Drive Were Successful More | Reply

China Claims Tests of 'Reactionless' EM Drive Were Successful

Comments Filter:

  • I can't read the original Chinese announcement but I'd be surprised if they were claiming the EmDrive as reactionless at this stage.

    And I'm not seeing anything more than a token amount of money being spent at this stage as well.

    • >Reactionless

      Certainly not reactionary. If it was, research chief would've been standing in from of firing squad by now

  • This is not an EmDrive. It's a drive of the same type as an EmDrive, resonant cavity thrusters, but EmDrive is a trade mark for one particular variant by Satellite Propulsion Research Ltd, which this isn't.

    • This is not an EmDrive. It's a drive of the same type as an EmDrive, resonant cavity thrusters, but EmDrive is a trade mark for one particular variant by Satellite Propulsion Research Ltd, which this isn't.

      First, it's a drive, yes? And it's using electromagnetism, yes? Therefore, it's at best merely descriptive, and therefore not a protectable trademark.
      Second, the ElectroMotive Designs company already has a registration on the EMDRIVE mark for converting cars and trucks to hybrids. So, Satellite Propulsion Research can go suck on the smaller end of a resonant cavity.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      No, its an OEMDrive :)

  • I have an idea (Score:3)

    by slashmydots ( 2189826 ) on Thursday December 22, 2016 @02:27AM (#53535691)
    So you flip the switch and it goes that way but we have no idea why. I say strap it to a spaceship. That's good enough for me.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      So you flip the switch and it goes that way but we have no idea why. I say strap it to a spaceship. That's good enough for me.

      Not good enough for the spaceship, though. Adding a substantial amount of mass to gain a couple of millinewtons of trust isn't too helpful.

      • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

        by Anonymous Coward
        But once you have enough trust you can just tell people it's moving faster, and they will believe you.

      • Re:I have an idea (Score:4, Insightful)

        by johannesg ( 664142 ) on Thursday December 22, 2016 @05:02AM (#53536005)

        Not good enough for the spaceship, though. Adding a substantial amount of mass to gain a couple of millinewtons of trust isn't too helpful.

        Those millinewtons can be applied over a very long time though, allowing significant speeds to be achieved. Moreover, missions to far-away objects would no longer have their lifetimes limited by running out of fuel.

    • Trouble is that's super expensive. There are two choices here:

      1. The EM drive works, which means there is a substantial gap in the laws of physics which have already passed very many far, far more stringent tests than the one in this article, implying thousands of other unrelated experiments were flawed in a consistent way.
      2. The EM drive doesn't work and there was a flaw in this and a rather tricky experiment.

      If you're about to blow a spaceship's worth of cash on something, you might first want to consider

      • What, no third option between the other two of 'oh yes there is an effect but we overlooked something so that it does conserve momentum'?
        It's hard to know whether your math model with all of its simplifications really fits the reality.

        • like what? I could hypothesize that it's actually a unicorn attractor and when it's switched on, any nearby invisible unicorns will come and give it a judge in the right direction.

          Thing is, for it to conserve momentum, there's needs to be reaction mass of some sort.

          • So you'll sooner consider the hypothesis that conservation of momentum is broken than consider the hypothesis that there's radiation leaking in a place they haven't looked yet. No wonder you believe in unicorns.

  • It'd be hilarious if this turns out to be pushing against some aspect of the normally intangible fabric of space-time, after physicists so thoroughly debunked luminiferous ether. Or maybe Newton's 3rd law isn't true in some circumstances. Now that would be exciting.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      Or maybe Newton's 3rd law isn't true in some circumstances. Now that would be exciting.

      We already know it isn't always true. The Lorentz Force [wikipedia.org] happily violates Newton III. And so does quantum mechanics.

      • Re: Hilarious (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        The Lorentz force does not violate Newton's third law, and quantum mechanics is based upon Hamiltonian mechanics which is just Newton's laws expressed differently.

      • We already know it isn't always true. The Lorentz Force happily violates Newton III. And so does quantum mechanics.

        Yeah, no. Also, well done for providing a link to an article which doesn't remotely back up your claims.

    • It'd be hilarious if this turns out to be pushing against some aspect of the normally intangible fabric of space-time, after physicists so thoroughly debunked luminiferous ether.

      Well, I think the luminiferous ether perhaps didn't go away as much as it was reinterpreted in a form that was much easier to model and eventually became the space-time of GR. The ether was in many ways a sound enough idea - a kind of field of substance in which light propagated and which was sort of pulled along with things that moved. In many ways it was just one more field amongst the many we have been piling on since then to describe things we don't understand all that well.

      Or maybe Newton's 3rd law isn't true in some circumstances. Now that would be exciting.

      Quite so - possibly a bit too

    • Well, they debunked the luminiferous ether, but there are other aether theories out there. A 'popular' one is the Superfluid vacuum theory.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      Also, Erik Verlinde talks about 'elastic back pressure' in his recent paper https://arxiv.org/pdf/1611.022... [arxiv.org] concerning 'emergent gravity'.

      Personally I do not think gravity is emergent, but I wonder if elasticity could be applied to space itself. That could explain observations without dark matter.

      Even dark energy can be explained. In th

    • It'd be hilarious if this turns out to be pushing against some aspect of the normally intangible fabric of space-time, after physicists so thoroughly debunked luminiferous ether. Or maybe Newton's 3rd law isn't true in some circumstances.

      Actually the two are related, more so than you think.

      The third law stems from the conservation of momentum. From Noether's theorem, conservation stems from the translation invariance of space. The latter is at odds with the translation invariance (or at least an aether tha

  • Thunderfoot did a rebuttal of this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
    But hey, the Chinese are free to waste their money on it if they want.

  • Why not construct and launch a space probe equipped with this EM drive, set in on a course to Jupiter for an interstellar slingshot to Alpha Centauri. It should be easy to calculate via telemetry whether or not the probe continues to accelerate without reaction mass for fuel. If it does, then we know the EM drive is not bogus. If not, then we found the answer and all it took was $200,000,000 dollars or so, which would be a bargain by space program standards. If the probe really can accelerate continuously i

  • 'Pentagon Officials' claim this could be used to beat the USA to distant resources thus threatening the american way of life. Therefore we must bomb them,obviously. (like every other fracking 'news' article lately) Or should i say Russia?

  • Plenty of room for thermal effects (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I followed one of the links, and got a picture claiming to be a 'test' at Eagleworks, and the words 'in air' (without saying exactly what is in air).

    Look, the heat sink for the power amp is mechanically linked to the large end of the cavity... Doesn't it seem to anyone with even a tiny bit of experience with simple air convection from a bigass heat sink that this is the exact configuration you'd most expect to exhibit such effects, and of the reported size too?

    Eagleworks are apparently smart people... what

  • This really closes a circle for me. For some time I'd been hearing that Bob Lazar, the supposed physicist, had been spending a lot of time in China... Now we know...

    With the synthesis of Element 114, the Chinese must have created a stable isotope based on Mr. Lazar's information gleaned from Groom Lake.

  • Lets face it, in all likelihood emDrive is complete bunk, its probably just an overly complicated Crookes radiometer. But sure, test it out, worst that could happen is an cautionary tale like the one about n-rays.

Slashdot Top Deals

It's not so hard to lift yourself by your bootstraps once you're off the ground. -- Daniel B. Luten

Close