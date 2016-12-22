China Claims Tests of 'Reactionless' EM Drive Were Successful (popsci.com) 109
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Popular Science: The "reactionless" Electromagnetic Drive, or EmDrive for short, is an engine propelled solely by electromagnetic radiation confined in a microwave cavity. Such an engine would violate the law of conservation of momentum by generating mechanical action without exchanging matter. But since 2010, both the United States and China have been pouring serious resources into these seemingly impossible engines. And now China claims its made a key breakthrough. Dr. Chen Yue, Director of Commercial Satellite Technology for the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) announced on December 10, 2016 that not only has China successfully tested EmDrives technology in its laboratories, but that a proof-of-concept is currently undergoing zero-g testing in orbit (according to the International Business Times, this test is taking place on the Tiangong 2 space station). If China is able to install EmDrives on its satellites for orbital maneuvering and altitude control, they would become cheaper and longer lasting. Li Feng, lead CAST designer for commercial satellites, states that the current EmDrive has only a thrust of single digit millinewtons, for orbital adjustment; a medium sized satellite needs 0.1-1 Newtons. A functional EmDrive would also open up new possibilities for long range Chinese interplanetary probes beyond the Asteroid belt, as well freeing up the mass taken up by fuel in manned spacecraft for other supplies and equipment to build lunar and Martian bases. On the military side of things, EmDrives could also be used to create stealthier, longer lasting Chinese surveillance satellites.
I know ethan is not loved here anymore, but: https://medium.com/starts-with... [medium.com]
Because his musings are now generally only available on Forbes which is not accessible if you run ad blocking software. The link above is on another site though.
why is he not loved here anymore?
He's too dorky even for Slashdotters.
Back before I quit clicking him, he did sometimes post some good analyses.
Yes, the old dark matter for EM drive propulsion proposal. It's an obvious idea, and one that I thought of independently only to quickly find that I wasn't the first one to think of it. I'd still rate it as unlikely, but it's a possibility to keep in mind.
It's an obvious idea, and one that I thought of independently only to quickly find that I wasn't the first one to think of it.
I hate it when I think of something "brilliant" and google tells me it's already out there.
Can't think of many examples off the top of my head, but a couple of good ones are:
o dark matter is just gravity leaking in from a parallel brane.
o the name Donna Matrix
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
I think the bottom line is nobody still knows how it works, which is both fascinating and scary at the same time. If it works how some scientists think it works, that would indeed rewrite the laws of physics as we know them -- and this is scary. But since early indications show it working it is extremely fascinating since it opens up so many new possibilities. It also gives new material for science fiction writers to work on.
I would like to see them be able to scale this up and boost its performance, and of
If it works how some scientists think it works, that would indeed rewrite the laws of physics as we know them -- and this is scary
Why is it scary? The physical models we have now are good enough for all of the machines that we've built (indeed, many of them are fine with models a few centuries old). Stuff isn't going to break as a result of this, but stuff that we'd previously thought was impossible now might turn out not to be and physicists have a lot more work to do to create models that explain them. That's a pretty exciting, but not very scary.
I would say that perpetual motion machines are kind of scary.
But it isn't a perpetual motion machine it still requires input energy. Turn off the electricity and the drive shuts down. What it does do is converts electro magnetic field to thrust more directly than previous versions
It's a perpetual motion machine.
If you have an engine that produces one newton per 10W of input power, then move it 20 meters a second, you can extract 20W from this.
At 200m/s, 200W. Leaving 10 (or 190W) of free energy output after you subtract the first.
The one thing that bothers me with this drive is that it requires a somewhat large amount of energy to work,
... plus they add a lot of weight to the probes, which would nullify the EM drive's point to some extent.
I don't see the connection to those points from TFS. This drive seems plenty interesting, but from a power to weight ratio, it sucks. Loads of energy in, and micronewtons of thrust out? It's still very interesting, but I don't see how this looks viable for small satellites. Hopefully I'm overlooking something obvious.
Re: (Score:3)
It seems that every test of EM drives by credible scientific organizations so far has been successful.
I'm pretty sure that's not correct. Last time I read up on it there were reports that it worked, reports that it didn't, reports that it "worked" but didn't always thrust in the same direction, and one peer-reviewed paper reporting that it worked had to be retracted after the authors discovered errors in their analysis.
I hope it does work, and that it turns the laws of physics on their collective head. But it really sounds like they're just measuring noise.
Don't forget the report of FTL data transmission
Building something better generally requires both some experimentation and some theory. Even if you don't know why it works, reality demands you know basically how it works.
Ironically QM is the "classic" example of this. We don't know why superconductors work, but as we created better working theories on how it worked, we were able to discover better materials
Propellantless doesn't mean reactionless (Score:1)
I can't read the original Chinese announcement but I'd be surprised if they were claiming the EmDrive as reactionless at this stage.
And I'm not seeing anything more than a token amount of money being spent at this stage as well.
Read second sentence of article - "Such an engine would violate the law of conservation of momentum
..." The author is referring to Newton's laws of motion (action and reaction).
No one doing the research is claiming such a violation. The journo is just making stuff up.
Agreed, but to be fair it would signify a problem with the bookkeeping of the electromagnetic radiation. Now I realize this bookkeeping can at times be quite tricky but since this should be a case that can be handled fully with classical electromagnetism, it would be extraordinary if proven.
That's also why I don't believe it...
An instance of how the bookkeeping can quickly become problematic: when an observer on earth surface sees a falling charge, does the observer see radiation? What does that say about conservation of momentum and energy? Since the observer sees an accelerating charge, is there reaction radiation slowing down the charge? ( https://arxiv.org/pdf/gr-qc/00... [arxiv.org] )
No, the journo isn's "making stuff up". Such an engine would violate CoM (and CoE too if you set it up right) because there's no reaction mass. If there is reaction mass then all they invented is a very inefficient thruster of which we already have vastly better version and, er, not to put too finer point on it, you could point to the mass and say "ooh there it is".
And what is the reaction mass for the pressure of light on a surface?
(In space we deal with this all the time, as a perturbation in general)
And what is the reaction mass for the pressure of light on a surface?
If you asked google, you'd have got the answer. It's much lower. It's 3uN per kW for a photon drive. It's a bit less straightforward for reflections since relative speed introduces doppler shifts which change the momentum.
Re: Propellantless doesn't mean reactionless (Score:3)
>Reactionless
Certainly not reactionary. If it was, research chief would've been standing in from of firing squad by now
There's no mass being expelled in laser propulsion either.
Re: (Score:3)
But there is momentum exchanged. Photons carry momentum, even if they don't have mass. This drive, if it works as described, violates conservation of momentum.
Re: (Score:1)
No-one really uses the concept of relativistic mass any more. Things just have invariant (rest) mass.
Could you fit between a hundred and a thousand EM Drives on a satellite to give it enough thrust?
At present, no, not near Earth's gravity well, at least. The added mass of the cavity thrusters would probably increase gravitational force more than the tiny force they produce.
Unless you're talking takeoff from the ground, the extra mass of the cavity thrusters is meaningless. Because you're pushing in the direction of motion to reach a higher orbit (or against it, if you want a lower orbit).
The only question to be answered about "multiple EM drives" (assuming they work at all, of course) is "do we gai
This is not an EmDrive. It's a drive of the same type as an EmDrive, resonant cavity thrusters, but EmDrive is a trade mark for one particular variant by Satellite Propulsion Research Ltd, which this isn't.
China? Intellectual Property you say?
Well, there is that. It could have more in common with the EM Drive than we think.
:)
So, please help me understand the (apparently, seemingly) typical slashdotter mindset here. What makes these guys douchebags?
Serious question. Why, given their choice of emdrive, are they therefore shown to be deserving of that?
This is not an EmDrive. It's a drive of the same type as an EmDrive, resonant cavity thrusters, but EmDrive is a trade mark for one particular variant by Satellite Propulsion Research Ltd, which this isn't.
First, it's a drive, yes? And it's using electromagnetism, yes? Therefore, it's at best merely descriptive, and therefore not a protectable trademark.
Second, the ElectroMotive Designs company already has a registration on the EMDRIVE mark for converting cars and trucks to hybrids. So, Satellite Propulsion Research can go suck on the smaller end of a resonant cavity.
No, its an OEMDrive
No, its an OEMDrive
:)
I have an idea (Score:3)
So you flip the switch and it goes that way but we have no idea why. I say strap it to a spaceship. That's good enough for me.
Not good enough for the spaceship, though. Adding a substantial amount of mass to gain a couple of millinewtons of trust isn't too helpful.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Re:I have an idea (Score:4, Insightful)
Not good enough for the spaceship, though. Adding a substantial amount of mass to gain a couple of millinewtons of trust isn't too helpful.
Those millinewtons can be applied over a very long time though, allowing significant speeds to be achieved. Moreover, missions to far-away objects would no longer have their lifetimes limited by running out of fuel.
Trouble is that's super expensive. There are two choices here:
1. The EM drive works, which means there is a substantial gap in the laws of physics which have already passed very many far, far more stringent tests than the one in this article, implying thousands of other unrelated experiments were flawed in a consistent way.
2. The EM drive doesn't work and there was a flaw in this and a rather tricky experiment.
If you're about to blow a spaceship's worth of cash on something, you might first want to consider
What, no third option between the other two of 'oh yes there is an effect but we overlooked something so that it does conserve momentum'?
It's hard to know whether your math model with all of its simplifications really fits the reality.
like what? I could hypothesize that it's actually a unicorn attractor and when it's switched on, any nearby invisible unicorns will come and give it a judge in the right direction.
Thing is, for it to conserve momentum, there's needs to be reaction mass of some sort.
So you'll sooner consider the hypothesis that conservation of momentum is broken than consider the hypothesis that there's radiation leaking in a place they haven't looked yet. No wonder you believe in unicorns.
Or maybe Newton's 3rd law isn't true in some circumstances. Now that would be exciting.
We already know it isn't always true. The Lorentz Force [wikipedia.org] happily violates Newton III. And so does quantum mechanics.
Re: Hilarious (Score:1)
The Lorentz force does not violate Newton's third law, and quantum mechanics is based upon Hamiltonian mechanics which is just Newton's laws expressed differently.
Re: Hilarious (Score:2)
How about the Casimir effect? Which of Newton's laws explains that?
We already know it isn't always true. The Lorentz Force happily violates Newton III. And so does quantum mechanics.
Yeah, no. Also, well done for providing a link to an article which doesn't remotely back up your claims.
It'd be hilarious if this turns out to be pushing against some aspect of the normally intangible fabric of space-time, after physicists so thoroughly debunked luminiferous ether.
Well, I think the luminiferous ether perhaps didn't go away as much as it was reinterpreted in a form that was much easier to model and eventually became the space-time of GR. The ether was in many ways a sound enough idea - a kind of field of substance in which light propagated and which was sort of pulled along with things that moved. In many ways it was just one more field amongst the many we have been piling on since then to describe things we don't understand all that well.
Or maybe Newton's 3rd law isn't true in some circumstances. Now that would be exciting.
Quite so - possibly a bit too
Re: Hilarious (Score:1)
If I swing back and forth on an office chair I too can move without expelling reactionary mass.
No net change in momentum means no need to expel reactionary mass from your local space. Plus, your reactionary mass for the state changes in chair motion you describe are the ground and parts of the chair you are pushing against to move. Even if you are merely rocking, shifting your body back and forth, you're pushing your body against the seat of your chair (and they are the reaction mass for each other's motion).
Well, they debunked the luminiferous ether, but there are other aether theories out there. A 'popular' one is the Superfluid vacuum theory.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Also, Erik Verlinde talks about 'elastic back pressure' in his recent paper https://arxiv.org/pdf/1611.022... [arxiv.org] concerning 'emergent gravity'.
Personally I do not think gravity is emergent, but I wonder if elasticity could be applied to space itself. That could explain observations without dark matter.
Even dark energy can be explained. In th
It'd be hilarious if this turns out to be pushing against some aspect of the normally intangible fabric of space-time, after physicists so thoroughly debunked luminiferous ether. Or maybe Newton's 3rd law isn't true in some circumstances.
Actually the two are related, more so than you think.
The third law stems from the conservation of momentum. From Noether's theorem, conservation stems from the translation invariance of space. The latter is at odds with the translation invariance (or at least an aether tha
But hey, the Chinese are free to waste their money on it if they want.
Oh hey, random Youtuber dismissed the claims because they don't match what he learned in high school physics or something, so screw empirical testing from NASA and CAST.
Thunderf00t's video reminded me of the original meaning of "to beg the question".
I wouldn't call on-orbit tests of a low powered version "using it". Besides it wouldn't be the first time "the other side" picked up an ignored Western invention and took off with it. An example would be the Christie tank in WWII.
Why not construct and launch a space probe equipped with this EM drive, set in on a course to Jupiter for an interstellar slingshot to Alpha Centauri. It should be easy to calculate via telemetry whether or not the probe continues to accelerate without reaction mass for fuel. If it does, then we know the EM drive is not bogus. If not, then we found the answer and all it took was $200,000,000 dollars or so, which would be a bargain by space program standards. If the probe really can accelerate continuously i
Re: (Score:2)
Plenty of room for thermal effects (Score:2, Interesting)
I followed one of the links, and got a picture claiming to be a 'test' at Eagleworks, and the words 'in air' (without saying exactly what is in air).
Look, the heat sink for the power amp is mechanically linked to the large end of the cavity... Doesn't it seem to anyone with even a tiny bit of experience with simple air convection from a bigass heat sink that this is the exact configuration you'd most expect to exhibit such effects, and of the reported size too?
Eagleworks are apparently smart people... what
This really closes a circle for me. For some time I'd been hearing that Bob Lazar, the supposed physicist, had been spending a lot of time in China... Now we know...
With the synthesis of Element 114, the Chinese must have created a stable isotope based on Mr. Lazar's information gleaned from Groom Lake.
