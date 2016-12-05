Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Government Medicine Databases United States Technology

California State Senator Introduces Bill That Would Mandate Reporting of 'Superbug' Infections, Deaths

Posted by BeauHD from the drug-resistant dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: A California state senator introduced a bill on Monday that would mandate reporting of antibiotic-resistant infections and deaths and require doctors to record the infections on death certificates when they are a cause of death. The legislation also aims to establish the nation's most comprehensive statewide surveillance system to track infections and deaths from drug-resistant pathogens. Data from death certificates would be used to help compile an annual state report on superbug infections and related deaths. In September, a Reuters investigation revealed that tens of thousands of superbug deaths nationwide go uncounted every year. The infections are often omitted from death certificates, and even when they are recorded, they aren't counted because of the lack of a unified national surveillance system. Because there is no federal surveillance system, monitoring of superbug infections and deaths falls to the states. A Reuters survey of all 50 state health departments and the District of Columbia found that reporting requirements vary widely. Hill's bill would require hospitals and clinical labs to submit an annual summary of antibiotic-resistant infections to the California Department of Health beginning July 1, 2018; amend a law governing death certificates by requiring that doctors specify on death certificates when a superbug was the leading or a contributing cause of death; and require the state Health Department to publish an annual report on resistant infections and deaths, including data culled from death certificates.
  • Lack of nationwide surveillance? Which satellite did he fell off? I wouldn't suppose a troll would get that high, neither such people tend to joke so hard.

    • Lack of nationwide surveillance? Which satellite did he fell off? I wouldn't suppose a troll would get that high, neither such people tend to joke so hard.

      You don't think tracking superbugs is important???

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Think of it as politicized medicine.
      Pathology and epidemiology something that most advanced nations teach and do well is often not liked in the US.
      In the past it tracked pollution related issues. The US private sector and mil did not like that kind of information to be public given the types of exposure workers suffered.
      Other nations could then locate US production, factories, workers, the raw materials or advanced materials due to decades of health issues, early deaths.
      The open boarders policy that br

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by jedidiah ( 1196 )

        Your entire rant glosses over the very real fact that death certificates are total bullshit. NO ONE ever puts the real cause of death down because no one wants to get sued or get entangled in the ensuing mess. So the standard practice is to put down heart disease or cancer regardless of actual cause.

        This measure would be a considerable deviation from current practice.

        Truth in death reporting would actually be nice. It will probably set off a shit storm of litigation though.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by nbauman ( 624611 )

          Your entire rant glosses over the very real fact that death certificates are total bullshit. NO ONE ever puts the real cause of death down because no one wants to get sued or get entangled in the ensuing mess. So the standard practice is to put down heart disease or cancer regardless of actual cause.

          This measure would be a considerable deviation from current practice.

          Truth in death reporting would actually be nice. It will probably set off a shit storm of litigation though.

          There are many reasons why people don't put down the "real" cause of death on a death certificate.

          One reason is that they don't know the cause of death. You can't confidently determine the cause of death without an autopsy, and sometimes not even then.

          They have an immediate cause of death, and an underlying cause of death, and usually several conditions that the patient suffered from, most of which could have contributed to the death.

          For example, the immediate cause of death could be heart failure, with an

  • Sorry. Do you not have this???? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Harlequin80 ( 1671040 ) on Monday December 05, 2016 @11:10PM (#53430207)

    I mean seriously? Do you not have a mandated system of reporting super bugs, infectious disease breakouts, and other nasties?

    • Re:Sorry. Do you not have this???? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by iggymanz ( 596061 ) on Monday December 05, 2016 @11:35PM (#53430313)

      "superbug" is not a medical term, neither is "other nasties". The first is sensationalist journalist's term, the second came out of your ass. If the language on the bill contains the word "superbug" the senator should be intravenously fed goat shit.

      Proving that death was indeed caused by a multi-drug resistant strain is not trivial in many cases, the testing for that post-mortem would need technical standards that are not always agreed upon

      • Re:Sorry. Do you not have this???? (Score:5, Informative)

        by Harlequin80 ( 1671040 ) on Monday December 05, 2016 @11:58PM (#53430393)

        Sigh, seriously is it necessary to use muti-drug resistant strain when common parlance is superbug? Would you have preferred that I listed the medical names or each and everything thing that should have mandatory reporting associated with it? As for proving it's presence I'm sorry but that is just bullshit. One of the good things about MRSA is that it is easily detectable. It doesn't need to be the case of it being the deciding cause of death. It is enough if it is even present.

        Here perhaps this will help you. This is what other countries have managed to agree upon as a notification regime.

        Group A - Immediate Notification - Anthrax Botulism Chikungunya virus infection Cholera Diphtheria Food or water borne illness (2 or more related cases) Haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS) Haemophilus influenzae type b infection (Hib) (epiglottitis, meningitis and other invasive infections) Hepatitis A Japanese encephalitis Legionellosis Measles Meningococcal infection (invasive) Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS CoV) Murray Valley encephalitis virus Paratyphoid Plague Poliovirus infection Rabies Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) Smallpox Tularaemia Typhoid Viral haemorrhagic fevers Yellow fever

        Group B - 5 days in writing - Arbovirus infection – other Barmah Forest virus infection Brucellosis Campylobacteriosis Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (classical/ variant) Cryptosporidiosis Dengue virus infection Hepatitis B (newly acquired/ unspecified) Hepatitis C (newly acquired/ unspecified) Hepatitis D Hepatitis E
          Hepatitis viral (not further specified) Influenza (laboratory confirmed) (types A and B) Kunjin virus infection Lead (blood lead > 5 g/dL) Leprosy Leptospirosis Listeriosis Lyssavirus (incl. Australian bat lyssavirus) Malaria Mumps Mycobacterium ulcerans Pertussis Pneumococcal infection (invasive) Psittacosis (ornithosis) Q fever Ross River virus infection Rubella (incl. congenital rubella syndrome) Salmonellosis Shigatoxin and verotoxin producing Esherichia coli (STEC/VTEC) Shigellosis Tetanus Tuberculosis (pulmonary/ extrapulmonary) Varicella (chickenpox/herpes zoster [shingles])

        • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

          by Rockoon ( 1252108 )

          Sigh, seriously is it necessary to use muti-drug resistant strain when common parlance is superbug?

          When legislating, common parlance should be avoided every time.

          "Well regulated" was common parlance when the constitution was written, and loosely meant "in working order."

          Now the leftists argue that a ban on public gun ownership is consitutional under the premise that "well regulated" now means "State controlled."

          So fuck off with your stupid ideas about how legislation should be worded. Before long, "superbug" will mean something different, moron.

          • How about fuck off with your comprehension fail. I never once proposed legislative wording, but referred to an informal communication method on a general forum.

            • I never once proposed legislative wording, but referred to an informal communication method on a general forum.

              You replied to someone criticizing its possible use in the legislation, and within that reply you defended its use in a completely unqualified manner.

              Maye you should learn how to follow along before trying to discuss things on a "general forum."

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by sjames ( 1099 )

            Sure, God knows we don't want the peasants to actually understand the law of the land. We should probably write laws in Latin.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by nbauman ( 624611 )

          Here perhaps this will help you. This is what other countries have managed to agree upon as a notification regime.

          (Sigh.) Here's an internet phenomenon. Somebody does a Google search, finds something he doesn't understand, and pastes it into a comment.

          This isn't a list of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, it's a list of reportable emerging tropical diseases. You don't seem to understand the difference between bacteria and viruses.

          This list doesn't even include methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), or Clostridium difficile, which is what we're talking about. http://www.reuters.com/investi... [reuters.com]

          Let me guess: You

          • What I was getting at was that there was an objection to my use of the term superbug and the term "other nasties" in a common speech setting. I'm not proposing the legislative wording. I got annoyed at the pretentiousness of the comment that implied that by using common parlance in an internet forum I was somehow implying that that common parlance should be used in the legislation or that I am unable to comprehend the implications of legislation.

            I then decided to use the list of reportable diseases that a

      • Proving that death was indeed caused by a multi-drug resistant strain is not trivial in many cases, the testing for that post-mortem would need technical standards that are not always agreed upon

        Yep most people of complications like pneumonia rather than the original infection.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by PopeRatzo ( 965947 )

      I mean seriously? Do you not have a mandated system of reporting super bugs, infectious disease breakouts, and other nasties?

      This is the United States of America, and I'm sure there are tons of congressmen who have taken lots of money from the health care industry to block any such regulation. The same congressmen who push laws that investigate women who've had miscarriages because of the possibility that they were really self-induced abortions.

      Here in Texas, there's a woman doing 20 years for aborting her

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      The US party political system did not want a vast jump in such issues to be collected and published thanks to the vast numbers of illegal migrants and refugees entering the USA.
      So the US gov altered a lot of reportable health issues from the watch lists.
      Pathology and epidemiology at a US state and federal level was getting weak and lacked basic collection of stats most nations always collect and publish.
      "Medical Examination of Aliens-Revisions to Medical Screening Process"
      https://www.federalregister.g [federalregister.gov]

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )
      The National Healthcare Safety Network [cdc.gov] (part of the Centers for Disease Control) tracks all kinds of things, including MDROs (Multi-Drug Resistant Organisms). The gentleman from California is just posturing. .

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PCM2 ( 4486 )

      First, this isn't the United States we're talking about. This is the State of California, proposing legislation for its own state jurisdiction.

      Second, the United States has a thing you may have heard of called the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC does in fact have a list of notifiable diseases, which you can see here [cdc.gov]. Vancomycin-resistant infections are on that list, vancomycin being one of the "last resort" antibiotics used to treat severe, resistant staphylococcus aureus and clostridium difficile infe

      • I am aware of the CDC, but I guess my surprise just moves to a different area. As in if there is a federal requirement for these diseases to be notified, why doesn't the states have full access to that information?

        I live in a federation made up of separate states as well. Each state has its own government and there is continual stress between the State and the Federal govt regarding authority. Health is funded at the state level for example. But the reporting of these types of diseases is mandated at a

  • See no problem with this. (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Dead people have much less rights to privacy. While I do have a problem with the surveillance state we live under, I see no problem with disclosing the cause of death that could potentially end many other lives. In any case, this type of disclosure makes much more sense than NSA recording every fucking digital thing we do.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      The US medical system fixes that issue by not reporting, looking for or finding such bugs.
      Every bug hunt is days of profit bed closures, expensive and excessive ward and room cleaning, boring staff training, waiting for results often by expensive outside labs.
      The word accreditation costs a lot when the hospital has a small self accredited lab thats always worked well.
      Fancy equipment and international standards then get mentioned in reports that show profitable local hospitals as having issues.
      State and

  • My mom died of a "superbug" (Score:3)

    by banbeans ( 122547 ) on Tuesday December 06, 2016 @12:17AM (#53430445)

    She went in with heart issues but it was the "superbug" that killed her.
    I was so pissed that it was not mentioned on the death certificate, just the heart issues.
    It is debatable if the heart issues would not have killed her anyway, but it was the infection that killed her.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Hmm, I try my best to stay out of hospitals - this is one reason.

    • Well, of course, if it's a superbug then it's probably clinic-originated so reporting it would make them look bad. Only way to fight resistant bacteria is to restrict use of antibiotics to cases when they're really needed, and medics worldwide for various reasons failed to do it, and so they're instead pretending that nothing is happening.

  • Everything Old is New Again (Score:3)

    by Bruce Perens ( 3872 ) <bruce@perens.com> on Tuesday December 06, 2016 @12:28AM (#53430485) Homepage Journal

    The Andromeda Strain was published in 1969.

    The United States has some disease reporting, it started at least 75 years ago before the antibiotic bubble. This CDC Report [cdc.gov] summarizes the present state of disease reporting, in two pages. We need higher standards of reporting and legal penalties for failure to report.

  • makes me nervous. By all accounts we just beat back a fairly major problem in the form of Zika. It was done with quick and decisive action. The incoming Administration seems to fall into that belief system that gov't, especially national gov't, should stay out of things. Leave it to the states. But lots of poor states just don't have the resources or political will. And it's not like epidemics observe state lines. What's gonna happen if we have a bird flu or a Zika or an Ebola while people who believe gover
    • The average income by state varies by a factor of a little less than 2:1 from highest to lowest. Since housing costs are lower at the bottom of the list, the actual effective income range is somewhat less. This means that classifying a state as poor is nonsense.

  • Mandate reporting when antibiotics are prescribed. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by RealGene ( 1025017 ) on Tuesday December 06, 2016 @08:05AM (#53431731)
    Let's be completely honest here: overprescribing of antibiotics by physicians, especially when a patient obviously has a virus for which an antibiotic is useless, is partially to blame for the widespread prevalence of MR bugs. Use of specialized, last-resort antibiotics for routine infection is common.
    The other factor is the unconscionable "prophylactic" use of antibiotics in farm animals to sustain flocks in overcrowded conditions and stimulate weight gain in cattle.
    You, or someone you love, *will* develop an opportunistic, difficult to treat infection as a result of trying to keep beef and chicken prices low.

    • Yes. But we need to be aware that man is not the only source of antibiotics. They naturally occur. We get a good lot of them from plants and bacteria, starting of course with penicilin which we got from mold, and which was already present on salted food and damp environments. What we did was to make antibiotics present in organisms other than their natural sources.

    • Correct me if I'm wrong, but my understanding of this problem is that it is mainly driven by industrial agricultures over-reliance on antibiotics to increase the weight of their livestock.

      I've noticed there has been a coordinated media effort to lay blame on doctors(not that they are without blame in this mess) and on purchasing antibiotics from Mexico, etc.

      However, isn't the majority of antibiotic use in AG?

    • ...overprescribing of antibiotics by physicians, especially when a patient obviously has a virus for which an antibiotic is useless...

      The reason antibiotics are prescribed in the case of viral disease is to prevent secondary infections. I'm not going to start second-guessing physicians who have extensive training in the matter.

      I acquired a MRSA soft tissue infection several years ago while in my local hospital. It wasn't pleasant. Now that I'm on the "MRSA list", though, I always get a single room when I'm hospitalized, and that's pretty sweet.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by PCM2 ( 4486 )

        I acquired a MRSA soft tissue infection several years ago while in my local hospital. It wasn't pleasant. Now that I'm on the "MRSA list", though, I always get a single room when I'm hospitalized, and that's pretty sweet.

        That's really interesting. I have a friend who recently told me that he contracted such an infection when he was injured once, and now he's at a high risk of getting infected again anytime his skin is breached. He just scraped his knee falling off a skateboard and ended up having to go in to the clinic for IV antibiotics. Seems he's colonized with the stuff. I never realized that's something that could happen.

